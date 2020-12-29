Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant now open in Buckhead

After several coronavirus-related delays, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is now open in Buckhead.
Located at EDENS’ Lenox Marketplace at 3535 Peachtree Road NE, the brewery marks the 18th location for Delaware-based Iron Hill, and the first in Georgia.
Six staple beers will be on tap year-round, with brews on the opening tap list including Brambleberry, Homestead, Pig Iron Porter, Spruce Moose and Scrooge IPA. The brewery will also brew about 50 seasonal brews throughout the year, including Belgians, German lagers, and American style, with the goal of producing 800-900 barrels of beer annually.
The food menu features a variety of appetizers, tacos, pizzas, burgers and sandwiches, salads, and entrees, along with a kid’s menu, soups and sides. Offerings include Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, Buffalo cauliflower tacos, margherita pizza, Brewski Burger, Mediterranean salmon salad and chicken and baby back ribs. The brewery and restaurant will collaborate with the Atlanta Children’s Shelter to donate 75 cents from each Triple Chocolate Hill dessert sold.
The 7,770 square-foot space offers seating for approximately 250 in the bar area and dining room, plus additional patio seating. Designed by Boluder, Colorado-based Bray Architecture, the space features floor-to-ceiling windows that open to the patio, an open kitchen, a pop art mural depicting Iron Hill and craft beer imagery, vaulted ceilings and large black circular chandeliers.
Credit: Hannah Jimerson
In addition to Delaware, Iron Hill also owns locations in states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and South Carolina.
Founded in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill was named for the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where George Washington battled the British.
An Iron Hill location slated for Dunwoody is currently on hold, according to a representative for Iron Hill.
Iron Hill’s hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.
The brewpub offers dine-in service, as well as takeout and delivery. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has inquired about Iron Hill’s mask policy.
3535 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 470-225-6683, ironhillbrewery.com/buckhead-ga
