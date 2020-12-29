Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant now open in Buckhead

Located at EDENS’ Lenox Marketplace at 3535 Peachtree Road NE, the brewery marks the 18th location for Delaware-based Iron Hill, and the first in Georgia.

Six staple beers will be on tap year-round, with brews on the opening tap list including Brambleberry, Homestead, Pig Iron Porter, Spruce Moose and Scrooge IPA. The brewery will also brew about 50 seasonal brews throughout the year, including Belgians, German lagers, and American style, with the goal of producing 800-900 barrels of beer annually.