What to give your wine-loving mom for Mother’s Day

For many moms, wine makes the perfect Mother's Day gift. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Here are eight white wines and a set of glasses to consider as a Mother’s Day gift, or if your mom will be joining you for brunch.

Riva De La Rosa vermentino. Crisp and delicate, vermentino will wow the chardonnay or pinot grigio lover. Riva De La Rosa’s version, made with grapes grown in the coastal vineyards of Tuscany, is floral on the nose, with a vibrant crispness and a fresh finish. It would pair well with light fish and meat dishes. ($19, 750 milliliters)

Stags' Leap Winery's sauvignon blanc is bright, crisp and refreshing. Courtesy of Stags' Leap Winery

Stags’ Leap Winery sauvignon blanc. The grapes for this wine are grown in the heart of Napa Valley. The winery’s sauvignon blanc has aromas of lemon verbena, white peach and florals. It’s rich and creamy on the palate and has notes of lime peel and lychee, with a tangy finish. It pairs well with oysters and herb-driven cuisines, such as Thai or Vietnamese. ($35, 750 milliliters)

Etude Carneros pinot gris is crisp, light and has a long, dry finish. Courtesy of Andria Lo/Etude Wines

Etude Carneros pinot gris. This is a good selection for the wine lover who likes crisp, light flavors, as well as environmental stewardship. The winery maintains sustainability certifications across all of its operations. Grown in deep, loamy soil, the grapes have tropical flavors of guava and kiwi. The wine is crisp, light and has a long, dry finish. Pair it with salmon, fried chicken or a charcuterie board with light cheeses. ($32, 750 milliliters)

Tatomer Meeresboden grüner veltliner pairs well with seafood. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tatomer Meeresboden grüner veltliner. Meeresboden means “ocean soil” and Tatomer’s Meeresboden carries a kelp-like minerality, some citrus and a balance of stone fruit. It’s silky and honeyed, but also is vibrant with acidity. The grüner veltliner grape is known for producing crisp, dry wines that pair well with shellfish, oysters and fish. It’s on the menu at Mujo, pairing perfectly with sushi. Find it locally at Elemental Spirits. ($26, 750 milliliters)

Saint Viviana nonalcoholic sauvignon blanc. Made in Washington, Saint Viviana has all the character and complexity of the original sauvignon blanc, only with the alcohol removed. It pours fresh and crisp, with flavors of grapefruit, ripe orange and has a mouthwateringly floral finish. It pairs well with chicken and seafood dishes. Available from Atlanta-based thezeroproof.com. ($23, 750 milliliters).

Montfort müller thurgau trentino from Casata Monfort in Trentino, Italy, pairs well with pasta dishes. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Montfort müller thurgau trentino. The müller thurgau grape is a cross between a Rhine riesling and a chasselass (used predominantly in Germany). Grown on steep slopes and in terraced vineyards, the vines take root in sandy, rocky soil. With a bouquet of melon and peach, it has a persistent acidity and delicate sage notes. It’s delightful with pasta dishes. ($14, 750 milliliters)

J Vineyard cuvée is made by winemaker Nicole Hitchcock in California's Russian River Valley. Courtesy of J Vineyard

J Vineyard cuvée 20. Not exactly sure of mom’s wine preference? Go for bubbles from a woman who is a head winemaker in the vine-friendly Russian River Valley of Northern California. Nicole Hitchcock’s sparkling wines are vibrant and layered with nuance. The cuvée 20 has notes of apple and gingersnap, with lemon meringue on the palate and nutty aromas that carry through. And, of course, bubbles go with everything. ($40, 750 milliliters)

Rombauer is known for its chardonnay, but its sauvignon blanc is great, with crisp, almost tropical flavors. Courtesy of Rombauer Vineyards

Rombauer Vineyards sauvignon blanc. This sauvignon blanc, from a vineyard known for its chardonnay, is crisp, and is made with grapes grown in Napa Valley and Sonoma County. A glass begins with grapefruit and lychee aromas and flavors of honeydew and fresh lime. It’s mouthwateringly juicy and almost tropical. ($28, 750 milliliters)

This Bamboo Abode set comes with two handblown, fluted and scalloped wine glasses. Courtesy of Bamboo Abode

Also, to go with your mother’s new favorite wine, buy her the Bamboo Abode glass set. Made by a small business started by two women who are best friends, this set comes with two handblown, fluted and scalloped wine glasses, which are available in clear, pink or gray and packaged in a gift box. The gold rims match the set’s golden corkscrew and two wine stoppers. ($34.99, Amazon)

