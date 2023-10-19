BreakingNews
Applications for US jobless benefits fall to lowest level in more than 8 months

Review: Seafood shack Breaker Breaker is a worthy pit stop on the Eastside Beltline

Credit: Justin Dombrowski and Naomi Smith

Credit: Justin Dombrowski and Naomi Smith

Restaurant News
By
16 minutes ago

Breaker Breaker has been open for just two months, but this indoor-outdoor, Florida Panhandle-inspired fish shack and watering hole feels like it’s been a pit stop on the Eastside Beltline in Reynoldstown for much longer.

Featuring a structural design that incorporates reclaimed materials and sturdy cinder blocks, Breaker Breaker has its dining operation already operating smoothly in all gears.

Lock your bike to the base of the steel truss that supports the overhead beams and awning and follow the signs past a bar with diner-style seating through a breezeway to the order window.

You’ll find that chef Maximilian Hines has created a smart menu of snacks, fried platters, salads, sandwiches and house specialties that should appeal to both adults and kids, as well as to fish-seafood lovers and carnivores, and even those who eat only plants.

ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant reviews

Credit: Justin Dombrowski and Naomi Smith

Credit: Justin Dombrowski and Naomi Smith

Scoop some thick fish dip made with smoked Gulf red drum onto Zapp’s chips, or swipe raw veggies into a bright red beet dip topped with fancy chile crisp and a garnish of dill.

You can split an order of poutine that brings a boatload of fries of varying lengths and thicknesses — the thin ones promise extra curl and crunch — doused with a mud-colored Cajun gravy accented with crab. My only gripe: More cheese curds, please.

Hot juices leak out of the bulging chicken etouffee empanadas when you take a bite, and the filling is flavorful enough that really it doesn’t need a dunk in the side of thick salsa verde. With two per order, this $8 snack is a bargain at an already budget-friendly spot.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

The kitchen excels at fried stuff, from hush puppies to my menu favorite, the fried “calamari.” The latter is a thoughtful vegan and gluten-free option with broad appeal. Meaty hearts of palm subbed for seafood, and a gentle hand with the batter left the rings shatteringly crisp.

Among the half-dozen sandwiches, the blackened grouper was cooked superbly and served on a glossy brioche bun slicked with tartar sauce. The fried chicken sandwich was crispy on the outside and juicy inside, but it was overpowered by the tanginess of the Cajun slaw.

As with the snacks, my top sandwich pick happens to be vegetarian. The mushroom chopped cheese was exactly as the cashier described: a vegetarian Philly cheesesteak. One half of the toasted French bread was piled with grilled mushrooms and onions, then covered in gooey melted American cheese. The other half had the cold fixings: shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo. Slap it closed, sink your teeth in and prepare to use a lot of napkins.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Justin Dombrowski and Naomi Smith

Credit: Justin Dombrowski and Naomi Smith

The restaurant lists three specialties: gumbo, charbroiled oysters and a Cajun shrimp boil — to which I say, yes, yes and yes.

The gumbo got the kitchen-sink treatment, with chicken, shrimp, sausage and crab all in the pot. The half-dozen charbroiled oysters were decadently drenched in garlic butter and bubbly melted Parmesan. As for the shrimp boil, if you can’t handle heat, you won’t enjoy this $37 shareable meal, because everything was flecked with chile powder: the pound of jumbo shrimp, occasional sausage link and browned Brussels sprouts and potatoes.

The majority of the seven cocktails (including two frozen options) brought a different kind of heat — they were decidedly potent. But if the house cocktails aren’t for you, bartenders have a full bar at their disposal, and there’s a serviceable selection of canned and draft beer or boxed and canned wines.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Breaker Breaker isn’t fussy, which is part of its appeal. Owners Alex Brounstein and Johnny Farrow (the same folks behind Grindhouse Killer Burgers), designed it with attention to efficiency. It’s all counter-ordering (unless if you’re seated inside), with a cashier who keeps a binder near the register to answer your questions about ingredients. Runners zoom plastic baskets of food to the table and promptly remove them when you’ve popped the last hush puppy in your mouth.

Hines deserves credit for a menu that manages to be creative and yet efficient in its use of ingredients. Shrimp, fish and chicken are workhorses at Breaker Breaker, but the dishes don’t feel repetitive. The former executive chef at the Lawrence deftly gives low-brow fare a fresh look that seems as natural and well-fitting as the big rig-shaped structure and all its parts — be they metal or mural.

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

BREAKER BREAKER

3 out of 4 stars (excellent)

Food: casual, Gulf Coast-inspired

Service: efficient, with a smile

Noise level: low

Recommended dishes: little gem Caesar, cabbage and crispy rice salad, dockside poutine, hush puppies, chicken etouffee empanadas, fried “calamari,” blackened grouper sandwich, mushroom chopped cheese sandwich, charbroiled oysters, Cajun shrimp boil, gumbo

Vegetarian dishes: cabbage and crispy rice salad, hush puppies, roasted beet dip with veggies, fried “calamari,” mushroom chopped cheese sandwich

Alcohol: full bar

Price range: $$-$$$

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays

Parking: free street parking

MARTA: Inman Park/Reynoldstown station

Reservations: not accepted

Outdoor dining: covered patio seats 100-plus; adult-only upstairs terrace bar coming in late fall

Takeout: order online or in person; delivery via DoorDash coming soon

Address, phone: 921 Wylie St., Atlanta. 404-254-2969

Website: breakerbreakeratl.com

ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Ligaya Figueras on facebookFollow Ligaya Figueras on twitter

Ligaya Figueras is the AJC's senior editor for Food, Dining and Living. Prior to joining the AJC in 2015, she was the executive editor for St. Louis-based culinary magazine Sauce. She has worked in the publishing industry since 1999 and holds degrees from St. Louis University and the University of Michigan.

Editors' Picks

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Investigation dismisses ‘Totes Legit’ complaints against Georgia voters
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Downtown developer’s buildings listed for foreclosure
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Training center battle tests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ messaging
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Training center battle tests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ messaging
4h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Tyler Perry said the bidding process for BET was ‘disrespectful’
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

At home with Atlanta chef Todd Dae Kulper of Umi
22h ago
Find a German treat that will warm your soul at this Atlanta spot
Italian, Vietnamese among the 10 kinds of cuisine set for Dunwoody food hall
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
13h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top