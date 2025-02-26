Food & Dining
Cuddlefish opens March 1 in Dunwoody with hand rolls and a takeaway market

Cuddlefish opens March 1 in Dunwoody's High Street mixed-use development with a menu of hand rolls. (Courtesy of Cuddlefish)

By
1 hour ago

The team behind Momonoki, Momo Cafe and Brush Sushi will open Cuddlefish, a hand roll bar, on March 1 in Dunwoody.

Michelin-starred chef Jason Liang and restaurateur John Chen will focus on temaki, or sushi-style hand rolls, for their latest concept debuting in the High Street mixed-use development.

While the menu remains simple, Cuddlefish offers several dining experiences. Dining room patrons can expect a menu of temaki along with a few small plates. Guests at the 25-seat bar and chef’s counter can order from the temaki a la carte menu or opt for the temaki tasting menu. The beverage program includes beer, wine and sake.

The other side of the 3,300-square-foot space features a cafe led by ChingYao Wang, Liang’s wife, with coffee, matcha and baked goods made daily. There is also a takeout market with seafood and supplies to make poke and temaki at home, snacks, seasoning, coffee beans, tea and other specialty goods.

Diners can expect a 1,500-square-foot “upscale” patio with additional seating where guests can order from both the cafe and temaki menu, Liang said.

Cuddlefish opens this weekend in Dunwoody's mixed-use development High Street with a menu of hand rolls. (Courtesy of Cuddlefish)

In 2022, Liang and his team opened an omakase-focused location of Cuddlefish in Decatur, but it closed in July 2023 as they prepared to open Brush Sushi in the Buckhead Village development.

Liang and his team, along with mixologist Kirk Gibson, opened Taiwanese cocktail bar Lucky Star in the Star Metals Offices building late last year, and in October, Liang was awarded a Michelin star for O by Brush, an omakase experience housed inside Brush Sushi.

Cuddlefish joins several food and beverage concepts at High Street including Nando’s Peri-Peri, Ben & Jerry’s, Velvet Taco, Puttshack and Agave Bandido.

High Street, the $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development led by real estate group GID, is located near the Dunwoody MARTA station and will span 10 city blocks upon completion.

Its first phase of development features 150,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and dining experiences as well as apartments and office space.

Cuddlefish’s cafe will be open daily with tentative hours from as early as 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The restaurant will operate 11 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays and until 11 p.m. on weekends.

290 High St., Dunwoody. cuddlefishatl.com

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

