Chattabrewchee expands with the Hangar in Hapeville

The Neals recently relocated to the Hapeville area and “we are legitimately a mom-and-pop place,” Beau Neal said when I visited recently. “It’s a lot of work. I’m a Delta pilot, I fly three or four days a week, and we have four kids, so we’re juggling a lot.”

Neal said he has learned that Hapeville “is a completely different market from Columbus, which is surprising to me. (Columbus is) a bigger city, and down there, it’s military transients. Here, obviously, they’re locals, they’ve been to Arches, and they recognize it.”

Neal’s brewer at the Hangar is Andy Cobb, who was the brewer for Arches for seven years. “He knows the equipment,” Neal said. “It’s a 20-barrel system, so we can make a lot of beer, and that was the whole point, to support Columbus, too.”

“We have 16 taps, and three are kombucha from Cultured South right now,” he said. “It’s good to have alternatives for people who don’t drink beer. We sell slushes and seltzers, too.”

Some of the Hangar’s beers are made on-site, Neal said, “and some are made in Columbus. We drive them back and forth in kegs. All the beers in Columbus are mine. All the ones here are Andy’s. We’re trying to keep the ones here named after planes or aviation themes.”

Among the Hangar’s offerings, Audacious B is a blonde ale that’s light and crisp, the Peach is a tart fruited sour and Cookies ’n Cream is a dessert stout. There also are a number of India pale ales that run the gamut from fruit-forward to dank and dry.

The Hangar holds events with catered food, and behind the brewery is a large concrete patio area that features food trucks and music, depending on the weather.

Overall, Neal is pleased to have made a new home in Hapeville and said he is excited about the opportunities provided by the location and space.

“We like it here,” he said. “We like the companies. Obviously, Delta is pretty close to my heart. We’re getting back into the groove with all the office parties. This town is a catering town because of all the corporations. What keeps this place alive is the events. We have trivia and bingo, a singles night, and we have bands in the backyard. It’s great.”

The Hangar. 3361 Dogwood Drive, Hapeville. 706-641-2733, chattabrewchee.com

