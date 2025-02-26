Chattabrewchee expands with the Hangar in Hapeville

Founded in the Georgia town of West Point, Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse moved to Columbus in 2019.
Beau and Nicole Neal bought the brewery in 2022. The couple recently added a second location in Hapeville at the former site of Arches Brewing Co., now known as the Hangar. The building recently was purchased by a new landlord and has been divided into several smaller storefronts, including space for a restaurant next door to the Hangar, which they view as an asset.
They have been able to retain a good number of the former Arches staff, and the space maintains a familiar look, although aviation-related art has been put on the walls.
The Neals recently relocated to the Hapeville area and “we are legitimately a mom-and-pop place,” Beau Neal said when I visited recently. “It’s a lot of work. I’m a Delta pilot, I fly three or four days a week, and we have four kids, so we’re juggling a lot.”
Neal said he has learned that Hapeville “is a completely different market from Columbus, which is surprising to me. (Columbus is) a bigger city, and down there, it’s military transients. Here, obviously, they’re locals, they’ve been to Arches, and they recognize it.”
Neal’s brewer at the Hangar is Andy Cobb, who was the brewer for Arches for seven years. “He knows the equipment,” Neal said. “It’s a 20-barrel system, so we can make a lot of beer, and that was the whole point, to support Columbus, too.”
Credit: Bob Townsend
Credit: Bob Townsend
“We have 16 taps, and three are kombucha from Cultured South right now,” he said. “It’s good to have alternatives for people who don’t drink beer. We sell slushes and seltzers, too.”
Some of the Hangar’s beers are made on-site, Neal said, “and some are made in Columbus. We drive them back and forth in kegs. All the beers in Columbus are mine. All the ones here are Andy’s. We’re trying to keep the ones here named after planes or aviation themes.”
Among the Hangar’s offerings, Audacious B is a blonde ale that’s light and crisp, the Peach is a tart fruited sour and Cookies ’n Cream is a dessert stout. There also are a number of India pale ales that run the gamut from fruit-forward to dank and dry.
The Hangar holds events with catered food, and behind the brewery is a large concrete patio area that features food trucks and music, depending on the weather.
Credit: Bob Townsend
Credit: Bob Townsend
Overall, Neal is pleased to have made a new home in Hapeville and said he is excited about the opportunities provided by the location and space.
“We like it here,” he said. “We like the companies. Obviously, Delta is pretty close to my heart. We’re getting back into the groove with all the office parties. This town is a catering town because of all the corporations. What keeps this place alive is the events. We have trivia and bingo, a singles night, and we have bands in the backyard. It’s great.”
The Hangar. 3361 Dogwood Drive, Hapeville. 706-641-2733, chattabrewchee.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: (Courtesy of Nick Leahy)
Nick Leahy takes local beef from pasture to plate with two Milton dining concepts
Longtime Atlanta restaurateur Nick Leahy and his Vice Hospitality Group business partners are set to open Smash, a burger eatery, and Vice Steak Bar, a steakhouse, in Milton.
Featured
Credit: Screenshot
White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers
The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.
New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival
My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.