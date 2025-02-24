Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The Braves announced Feb. 24, 2025 that they’ll be unveiling a new food hall at Truist Park this season. The Outfield Market, which will open before the home opener April 4, includes eight food stalls. The market also features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board. (Rendering courtesy of the Atlanta Braves)

Credit: Rendering courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Credit: Rendering courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

The Braves announced Feb. 24, 2025 that they’ll be unveiling a new food hall at Truist Park this season. The Outfield Market, which will open before the home opener April 4, includes eight food stalls. The market also features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board. (Rendering courtesy of the Atlanta Braves)
By
22 minutes ago

The Braves announced Monday they’ll be unveiling a new food hall at Truist Park this season.

The Outfield Market, which will open before the home opener April 4, includes eight food stalls and showcases “a variety of Braves Country vendors,” according to the team, alongside new offerings from stadium catering partner Delaware North. The Braves will provide more details about food providers in the coming weeks.

The market will be on the right-field concourse and covered by a shade structure. It also features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board that will allow fans to watch the game from the section.

Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Operations Hannah Basinger said in a press release:

“Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta has become a go-to destination to enjoy the top foods of the Southeast. Every year, approximately 10 million people visit our campus, and it’s essential that the offerings and service reflect our dedication to providing the ultimate guest experience. The addition of this new food hall is yet another way for us to partner with fan-favorite local restaurants while also introducing our guests to up-and-coming concepts and chefs that highlight the unique flavors of Braves Country.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Atlanta Braves

The Braves have continuously ranked among the top teams in professional sports when it comes to fan service. In 2024, the Braves ranked No. 1 in three of six categories of MLB’s Voice of Consumer Program: best overall guest experience, concessions and non-game entertainment. They also ranked in the top half of MLB in parking ingress, parking egress and views from seats.

It’s expected to be another busy season at Truist Park, where the Braves have surpassed 3 million tickets sold in three consecutive campaigns. They’re vying for their eighth consecutive postseason appearance, one of the best runs in franchise history highlighted by a 2021 championship.

The Braves open the season March 27 in San Diego, where they’ll play four games before heading to Dodger Stadium for three. They’ll host the Marlins in their home opener.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar (right) smiles during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Explaining FanDuel Sports Network’s revamped app and how in-market streaming affects Braves fans

For the first time, Braves fans in the team’s home TV territory won’t need a cable subscription to watch the games. They can opt for the new direct-to-consumer app.

Braves Nation: Chris Sale to start Saturday’s exhibition opener

The reigning NL Cy Young winner also won the pitching triple crown in 2024 - achieved by totaling the best ERA, most wins and most strikeouts in the National League.

Georgia Tech alum, Conyers native Buck Farmer looks to make his hometown team

He had a solid season in 2024 and could fill a need for the Braves because he can pitch multiple innings.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Joe Jimenez throws a pitch during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park last season. Jimenez is expected to miss 8-12 months, following offseason knee surgery. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Joe Jiménez on road to recovery after pitching through damaged cartilage in knee in 2024

Chris Sale’s presence, consistency are big boosts for the Braves

Key upcoming dates for the Braves

Featured

Lee Reid, executive director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, speaks during a board meeting in December. The board is looking to revamp its review process in response to concerns of inaction. (Christina Matacotta / For the AJC)

Police deadly force cases must be investigated, says Dickens, City Council

Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.

‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers

On Georgia's Lake Oconee, the mystery builds after woman found floating, dead, and her fiance can't be found after boat trip.