Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The Braves announced Monday they’ll be unveiling a new food hall at Truist Park this season.
The Outfield Market, which will open before the home opener April 4, includes eight food stalls and showcases “a variety of Braves Country vendors,” according to the team, alongside new offerings from stadium catering partner Delaware North. The Braves will provide more details about food providers in the coming weeks.
The market will be on the right-field concourse and covered by a shade structure. It also features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board that will allow fans to watch the game from the section.
Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Operations Hannah Basinger said in a press release:
“Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta has become a go-to destination to enjoy the top foods of the Southeast. Every year, approximately 10 million people visit our campus, and it’s essential that the offerings and service reflect our dedication to providing the ultimate guest experience. The addition of this new food hall is yet another way for us to partner with fan-favorite local restaurants while also introducing our guests to up-and-coming concepts and chefs that highlight the unique flavors of Braves Country.”
The Braves have continuously ranked among the top teams in professional sports when it comes to fan service. In 2024, the Braves ranked No. 1 in three of six categories of MLB’s Voice of Consumer Program: best overall guest experience, concessions and non-game entertainment. They also ranked in the top half of MLB in parking ingress, parking egress and views from seats.
It’s expected to be another busy season at Truist Park, where the Braves have surpassed 3 million tickets sold in three consecutive campaigns. They’re vying for their eighth consecutive postseason appearance, one of the best runs in franchise history highlighted by a 2021 championship.
The Braves open the season March 27 in San Diego, where they’ll play four games before heading to Dodger Stadium for three. They’ll host the Marlins in their home opener.
