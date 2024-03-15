Arepa Grill Gourmet to open in former Casa Robles space in Roswell

But guests at the Roswell restaurant will find several tapas-style dishes added to the menu that draw from the Italian and Portuguese influences brought to Venezuela by immigrants during World War II, including a Venezuelan take on paella. A weekend brunch menu will be offered, as well.

Unlike the other two counter-service locations, the Roswell restaurant will offer table service, and a full bar specializing in Venezuelan cocktails.

The Cardenases are making minimal changes to the space, which also features patio seating. It was formerly home to Casa Robles, a Spanish and Salvadoran restaurant that was part of the RO Hospitality restaurant group and closed in late 2023.

In addition to Arepa Grill, the Cardenases also own La Norteña Restaurant inside Plaza Fiesta.

