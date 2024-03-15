BreakingNews
Arepa Grill Gourmet to open in former Casa Robles space in Roswell

Arepa Grill Gourmet will feature a variety of traditional Venezuelan dishes as well as some new tapas-style items. / Courtesy of Arepa Grill

By
2 minutes ago

A third location of local Venezuelan restaurant Arepa Grill is set to open this summer in Roswell, with a larger menu and more upscale vibe than its predecessors.

Husband and wife Pedro and Claudia Cardenas plan to debut Arepa Grill Gourmet at 45 Oak St. in June or July. The pair, natives of Venezuela, plan to offer the same menu of arepas; cachapas (sweet corn pancakes with different fillings); patacones (sandwiches that use plantains in place of bread); and other dishes from their home country found at the original Arepa Grill in Plaza Fiesta in Doraville and a second location that opened in Brookhaven in 2021.

Arepa Grill Gourmet will feature a variety of traditional Venezuelan dishes as well as some new tapas-style items. / Courtesy of Arepa Grill

But guests at the Roswell restaurant will find several tapas-style dishes added to the menu that draw from the Italian and Portuguese influences brought to Venezuela by immigrants during World War II, including a Venezuelan take on paella. A weekend brunch menu will be offered, as well.

Unlike the other two counter-service locations, the Roswell restaurant will offer table service, and a full bar specializing in Venezuelan cocktails.

The Cardenases are making minimal changes to the space, which also features patio seating. It was formerly home to Casa Robles, a Spanish and Salvadoran restaurant that was part of the RO Hospitality restaurant group and closed in late 2023.

In addition to Arepa Grill, the Cardenases also own La Norteña Restaurant inside Plaza Fiesta.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

