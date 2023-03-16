Review: Korean and American fast food come together at TKO

For me, the breaded and fried KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) sandwich was the signature dish. Served on a soft bun with house-made pickles, Yi’s nod to the Colonel had crunch, but yielded juicy bites, flavored with spicy mayonnaise and salty eel sauce.

I liked — but didn’t love — the smash burger. It featured a seasoned beef patty served on the same soft bun, and was topped with pickles, spicy mayo, melty mozzarella and gochujang sauce. However, compared with the $9 KFC, the $8 quarter-pounder seemed a bit skimpy.

In any case, I’d recommend ordering a $3 side of the thin, crisp, McDonald’s-style shoestring fries with either one. Or, for an additional $4, you could make it a combo, with fries or kimchi, and a soda or water.

For a snack or a starter, the eggroll taquito was a winning treat that kept its crunch surprisingly well. Three long, skinny, deep-fried eggroll wrappers surrounded the lightly seasoned ground beef. The hot flavor came from drizzles of hoisin, spicy mayo, Sriracha, scallions and nacho cheese.

There were three hotdogs to choose from, including the meatless panko-fried cheese dog, which came dusted with powdered sugar, making it a bit like the fast-food cousin of a monte cristo sandwich.

Look for specials, which seem to be offered mostly on weekends. Sadly, I was one day too early for Friday’s “krab” Rangoon.

As for TKO’s packaging, standard plastic foam clamshells assured everything arrived at home intact. Chopsticks, plastic flatware and napkins were included.

TKO

Food: Playful Korean fast food, with a signature fried chicken sandwich

Service: takeout with online ordering; dine-in available in the food hall

Vegetarian dishes: fries, fried rice, dukbokki (spicy rice cakes), cheese dog

Alcohol: no, but available at Buteco Bar in the food hall

Price range: $3 (side dish) to $13 (chicken sandwich combo)

Hours: noon-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, noon-3 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Outdoor dining: tables and chairs in front of the food hall, plus umbrella tables on the back deck

Address, phone: 1245 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta. 404-480-5452

Website: tko-atl.com

