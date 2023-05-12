Capital Tacos opening in metro Atlanta this month and more restaurant news from the week

*****

Melanie Styles, the owner of Golda Kombucha and Cultured South Fermentation, has purchased a 20,000-square-foot building known in an East Point complex known as the Atlanta Utility Works, with plans to turn it into a brewery and taproom, Urbanize Atlanta reports. The facility dates to the early 1900s and was previously home to a manufacturing operation.

The adaptive reuse project will also feature a full bar and food trucks next to a small farm and event space.

SweetWater Brewing Co. has opened two bars inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in stadium’s 100 and 300 levels, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

California-based chain Hummus Republic is set to open its first metro Atlanta location in a 1,500-square-foot space at the Village at Druid Hills at the corner of Briarcliff and North Druid Hills Roads in Brookhaven, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Just Loaf’n po’boy shop is slated to open a second location on the ground floor of the Marbut development at 512 Flat Shoals Ave. SE in East Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The Cajun restaurant also has a location in Grant Park and a food truck. A location in the Marietta Square Market food hall has closed.

