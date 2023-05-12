X

Capital Tacos opening in metro Atlanta this month and more restaurant news from the week

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Tampa, Florida-based Tex-Mex concept Capital Tacos is set to open its first Georgia brick-and-mortar franchise location this month, with a second location to follow in the next few weeks.

The first storefront will open May 25 at 11160 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek. A second will open in July at 5270 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

Founded in late 2013, Capital Tacos serves a variety of specialty tacos, burritos and bowls as well as starters like queso bites and Mexican street corn.

Local locations will also feature an Atlanta-inspired Lemon Pepper Wet taco with fried shrimp coated in garlic butter, topped with slaw, grilled onions, buffalo ranch and lemon pepper seasoning.

Capital Tacos launched a digital-only kitchen in Atlanta in 2022, which has since closed. In addition to its Florida restaurants, the chain is also opening locations in Colorado and North Carolina.

*****

Melanie Styles, the owner of Golda Kombucha and Cultured South Fermentation, has purchased a 20,000-square-foot building known in an East Point complex known as the Atlanta Utility Works, with plans to turn it into a brewery and taproom, Urbanize Atlanta reports. The facility dates to the early 1900s and was previously home to a manufacturing operation.

The adaptive reuse project will also feature a full bar and food trucks next to a small farm and event space.

*****

SweetWater Brewing Co. has opened two bars inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in stadium’s 100 and 300 levels, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

*****

California-based chain Hummus Republic is set to open its first metro Atlanta location in a 1,500-square-foot space at the Village at Druid Hills at the corner of Briarcliff and North Druid Hills Roads in Brookhaven, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Just Loaf’n po’boy shop is slated to open a second location on the ground floor of the Marbut development at 512 Flat Shoals Ave. SE in East Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The Cajun restaurant also has a location in Grant Park and a food truck. A location in the Marietta Square Market food hall has closed.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

