Dumpling restaurant to replace Boxcar Betty’s at Westside Paper development

A representative for Boxcar Betty’s did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

Boxcar Betty’s opened its first and only Atlanta location at Westside Paper in April 2023 with a menu of sandwiches, burgers and chicken tenders. It was the first food and beverage concept to open at Westside Paper, a 15-acre mixed-use development in West Midtown, and was followed by concepts like Pancake Social, Elsewhere Brewing, Bar Diver, Ancestral Bottle Shop, El Santo Gallo and King of Pops.

Dumpling Factory owner Fan Zhang said in a prepared statement that he wanted more diners to have access to Northern China Eatery’s dumplings “regardless of where they are located.”

Zhang said there will be stir-fried rice and noodles and salad, but the bulk of the menu will include Northern China Eatery’s dumplings with fillings like pork and chives, pork and cabbage, lamb with zucchini, vegetable and chicken with corn. Also on offer will be handmade buns, including pork and veggie buns and Shanghai Juicy Buns filled with pork and broth.

Northern China Eatery opened in 2008 on Buford Highway and changed ownership to Zhang in 2012. The restaurant’s extensive menu offers a variety of food from Beijing, Tianjin, and around northeast China, including breakfast, seafood, noodle dishes, fried rice, hot pot and handmade buns.

