Food & Dining

Dumpling restaurant to replace Boxcar Betty’s at Westside Paper development

Exterior of Boxcar Betty’s at the Westside Paper development. (Courtesy of Boxcar Betty’s)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Exterior of Boxcar Betty’s at the Westside Paper development. (Courtesy of Boxcar Betty’s)
By
17 minutes ago

The team behind popular Buford Highway restaurant Northern China Eatery will open a new dumpling-focused restaurant this summer in West Midtown’s Westside Paper development.

The Dumpling Factory will take over the space at 950 W. Marietta St. NW occupied by Charleston-based fried chicken concept Boxcar Betty’s, which announced on social media that it will close on March 15.

“Although we have had a wonderful reception and positive reviews in Atlanta, the location simply hasn’t worked out the way we hoped,” the statement said.

A representative for Boxcar Betty’s did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Boxcar Betty’s opened its first and only Atlanta location at Westside Paper in April 2023 with a menu of sandwiches, burgers and chicken tenders. It was the first food and beverage concept to open at Westside Paper, a 15-acre mixed-use development in West Midtown, and was followed by concepts like Pancake Social, Elsewhere Brewing, Bar Diver, Ancestral Bottle Shop, El Santo Gallo and King of Pops.

Dumpling Factory owner Fan Zhang said in a prepared statement that he wanted more diners to have access to Northern China Eatery’s dumplings “regardless of where they are located.”

Zhang said there will be stir-fried rice and noodles and salad, but the bulk of the menu will include Northern China Eatery’s dumplings with fillings like pork and chives, pork and cabbage, lamb with zucchini, vegetable and chicken with corn. Also on offer will be handmade buns, including pork and veggie buns and Shanghai Juicy Buns filled with pork and broth.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
The team behind Northern China Eatery will open a new dumpling-focused concept at Westside Paper.

Credit: Courtesy of Fan Zhang

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Fan Zhang

Northern China Eatery opened in 2008 on Buford Highway and changed ownership to Zhang in 2012. The restaurant’s extensive menu offers a variety of food from Beijing, Tianjin, and around northeast China, including breakfast, seafood, noodle dishes, fried rice, hot pot and handmade buns.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Takeaways from Georgia’s presidential primaries1h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Latino leaders visit Athens immigrant enclave
3h ago

Credit: File photo

AM ATL
Is ‘The Stitch’ actually happening?
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

EXCLUSIVE
Atlanta Symphony’s 80th season focuses on the ‘new Atlanta sound’
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

EXCLUSIVE
Atlanta Symphony’s 80th season focuses on the ‘new Atlanta sound’
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

OPINION
MURPHY: Is IVF pro-life? Time for Georgia leaders to take a stand
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Cookbook review: A self-love journey into better eating
7m ago
The usuals: These restaurant regulars have their Atlanta versions of ‘Cheers’
20h ago
Georgia Classics: Another generation takes the reins at Pero’s Pizza & Pasta
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’