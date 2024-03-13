Dumpling restaurant to replace Boxcar Betty’s at Westside Paper development

The team behind popular Buford Highway restaurant Northern China Eatery will open a new dumpling-focused restaurant this summer in West Midtown’s Westside Paper development.
The Dumpling Factory will take over the space at 950 W. Marietta St. NW occupied by Charleston-based fried chicken concept Boxcar Betty’s, which announced on social media that it will close on March 15.
“Although we have had a wonderful reception and positive reviews in Atlanta, the location simply hasn’t worked out the way we hoped,” the statement said.
A representative for Boxcar Betty’s did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
Boxcar Betty’s opened its first and only Atlanta location at Westside Paper in April 2023 with a menu of sandwiches, burgers and chicken tenders. It was the first food and beverage concept to open at Westside Paper, a 15-acre mixed-use development in West Midtown, and was followed by concepts like Pancake Social, Elsewhere Brewing, Bar Diver, Ancestral Bottle Shop, El Santo Gallo and King of Pops.
Dumpling Factory owner Fan Zhang said in a prepared statement that he wanted more diners to have access to Northern China Eatery’s dumplings “regardless of where they are located.”
Zhang said there will be stir-fried rice and noodles and salad, but the bulk of the menu will include Northern China Eatery’s dumplings with fillings like pork and chives, pork and cabbage, lamb with zucchini, vegetable and chicken with corn. Also on offer will be handmade buns, including pork and veggie buns and Shanghai Juicy Buns filled with pork and broth.
Northern China Eatery opened in 2008 on Buford Highway and changed ownership to Zhang in 2012. The restaurant’s extensive menu offers a variety of food from Beijing, Tianjin, and around northeast China, including breakfast, seafood, noodle dishes, fried rice, hot pot and handmade buns.
