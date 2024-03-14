EXCLUSIVE: Inside Atlanta venue the Masquerade’s new concert room

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Altar also has an exciting feature that’ll satisfy hungry concertgoers: a kitchen. Helmed by kitchen manager Jes Hare, the Masquerade will offer food selections that customers can order through a to-go window outside of Altar. Dining tables will be set up in Kenny’s Alley. Although food prices are still being determined, each menu item will include a vegan option, because Hare, a vegan, felt it was important for the food to be inclusive. The new menu will include dishes like tofu bites, falafel pita wraps, a slaw of the day and more. The tofu bites, paired with homemade honey mustard, are so good that it’s hard to tell it’s tofu.

The kitchen element is thanks in part to the Atlanta Comedy Theatre, which occupied the room for a year before leaving in December. After they left, Green felt it was a no-brainer to expand the Masquerade into a new space. He said it took roughly two months to renovate the room. He’s happy that patrons can finally enjoy food while watching the concerts.

One of the biggest complaints, Green says, is the lack of food options, “because there aren’t many restaurants open in a close vicinity.”

The Masquerade opened its doors on Sept. 1, 1989, on North Avenue in Old Fourth Ward in the old Excelsior Mill. Since 2016, the longtime music venue has called Underground its home and has hosted more than 700 shows on its stages since then. Green credits the venue’s diverse lineup of artists for its longevity. With Altar, Green plans to host a monthly comedy show and drag brunches.

“The fact that we’re fiercely independent, and not affiliated with Live Nation or any of those is what makes us unique. The fact that so many generations of music fans have come through our doors. You know, we have grandchildren that are coming [whose] grandparents were here 35 years ago. Also, we don’t focus on any one genre or exclude any genre. We’ve hosted almost everyone who’s anyone on their way up. Sometimes, it’s rock. Sometimes hip-hop, electronic music, all that kind of stuff.”

Camilla Grayson, the venue’s marketing manager, said one of her favorite parts of the job is noticing the diversity of concertgoers on any given night.

“The funniest thing is when there’s a concert in all the rooms, and there’ll be like a K-pop show here, and then a metal show over there,” Grayson said. “To watch the fans interact in the courtyard is like the best thing that I could ever see in my entire life. It’s absolutely iconic.”

Although being an independent concert venue posed a challenge when trying to rebuild amid a pandemic, the Masquerade prides itself on being a music incubator for budding artists in the city.

Elena de Soto, a talent buyer and photographer for the Masquerade, started as a marketing intern for the venue 12 years ago. She remembers helping the venue plan events like its 25th anniversary and the punk rock festival, Wrecking Ball ATL. She’s happy to be a part of another crucial chapter in the Masquerade’s history while continuing to support young talent in the city.

“I think we had 20 shows this month that have locals either on the bill or headlining,” she said. “We’re super busy. Bands want to play here (and) they love playing here.”

Altar will have a soft launch for family and friends on Saturday, March 16, before opening to the general public on March 20. During the opening, the Masquerade will host several on-site activations that’ll end with a concert from experimental rock singer Anthony Green. It’s the first concert in the new room, which has shows booked through June.

In the Masquerade’s next 35 years, Green hopes the venue continues to expand, becoming a leader for music discovery and promotion in the Southeast.

“We’ve got some shows coming up where we booked in Birmingham for the first time. We’ve got a couple shows we’re working on for Savannah, then a couple other Southeastern cities that we haven’t said, so maybe there’ll be another physical location. Who knows?” Green said.

“We’re definitely looking forward to more concerts around the Southeast from our promotional wing. A lot of people want the Masquerade brand attached to their shows because they know it’ll be successful.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Anthony Green with Queen of Jeans and Snoozer

6 p.m. March 20. $35. Altar, 50 Lower Alabama St. #110, Atlanta. 404-577-8178, masqueradeatlanta.com.