Winter Travel: Culinary destinations add flavor to cold-weather getaways

$100. Kai Kai Farm, 8006 Southwest Kanner Highway, Indiantown, Florida. 772-888-0903, kaikaifarm.com

Evian-les-Bains, France Chase away those winter blues with a culinary escape to the Hôtel Royal at Evian Resort, about 28 miles northeast of Geneva. This 5-star palace on a 47-acre property is nestled at the foot of the Swiss Alps and on the shores of Lake Geneva, offering a bucolic setting and a recently opened spa for a rejuvenating retreat. And it wouldn’t be complete without exquisite food. Since 2018, the hotel’s Michelin-starred, fine dining restaurant Les Fresques has been known for its dedication to local ingredients, from freshwater fish from the lake to fruit grown in orchards on the grounds. Chef Patrice Vander has been lauded for his artistry that turns dishes into visual — as well as gastronomic — wonders. Start with gray snails in garlic or Ossetra caviar, savor sweetbreads or wild sea bass and indulge with a dessert of flambéed cheese souffle. Vegetarian and tasting menus are available.

$91-198 for a la carte menus. 960 Avenue du Léman, 74500 Évian-les-Bains, France. +33 4 50 26 85 00, hotel-royal.evanresort.com

Napa, California

All-things truffle takes center stage in the state’s famous wine-growing region Jan. 17-20 when the Napa Truffle Festival is held. Truffle hunts, cooking classes, truffle-infused dishes and, of course, wine tastings are on the agenda. Join a wild mushroom search in a nearby forest and learn about California’s edible varieties. Sit in on a seminar led by master chefs that includes an informative session, a buffet truffle lunch and a tour of a truffle orchard, complete with truffle-sniffing dogs. The 2025 event also marks the first time the festival has featured Napa/Sonoma harvested Périgord black truffles. Excursions and experiences require tickets, but the festival at the Oxbow Public Market is free and serves up pizzas, ice cream, cheese, pasta, risotto and other treats, all with truffle touches.

Free admission to festival. Experiences $105-$625. 610 1st St., Napa, California. 888-753-9378, napatrufflefestival.com

Kingsland, Georgia For those who live by the old rule of thumb that says oysters are best eaten in a month with an R, the Oyster Roast in this Camden County coastal town is a perfect fit. Starting at 5 p.m. Feb. 8, the Local Lions Club kicks off its annual event that features fresh, succulent oysters ready to be shucked and savored. Proceeds support the club’s philanthropic efforts in the Kingsland area. $45. 120 W. William Ave., Kingsland, Georgia. 912-674-8417, exploregeorgia.org Orange Beach, Alabama The 33rd annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show takes over this seaside town on Feb. 22 for a full day of eating, playing and gawking. The Wharf on Main Street is the backdrop for all sorts of seafood specialties, including gumbo, shrimp, alligator, Cajun boils, red beans and rice, shrimp hibachi, mac ‘n cheese, jambalaya and more. In between bites, marvel at the antique, classic and hot rod cars on display; discover original creations by more than 100 artists and crafters; and let the kids work off some energy in the play area. Free. 4830 Main St., Orange Beach, Alabama. 251-981-6979, orangebeachal.gov

Melbourne, Australia

March is autumn in Australia, and once the heat has moved on, locals in Melbourne come out in droves to celebrate the local cuisine. The Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, slated for March 21-30, invites local chefs to showcase their best dishes, from barbecue to shrimp on the barbie. The Victoria region is home to about 800 wineries, providing the perfect setting for exclusive tastings and intimate dining events held on private patios or in select wine cellars. Talks with cookbook authors, local farmers and mixologists are also part of the festivities.

Free to $462. Fed Square, Swanston and Flinders streets, Melbourne, Australia. +61 3 9823 6100, melbournefoodandwine.com.au

Western Kentucky

The state’s Bourbon Trail is marking 25 years of spirits, and now it has food to go with it. The recently launched Western Kentucky BBQ Belt celebrates the region’s unique take on ‘cue at more than 40 restaurants in 18 cities. Check out the classic menus at Owensboro’s Old Hickory, founded in 1918, and Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, dating back to the 1960s. Thomason’s BBQ in Henderson is noted for its chip, a regional dish of charred pieces slathered in a tangy sauce. In Hanson, Swaggy P’s Country Market serves barbecue quesadillas and burritos along with traditional fare. Most destinations are owned by families who have been in the barbecue business for generations.

Various locations. kentuckytourism.com

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Escape to the warmth of the sun and sand at Casa Velas, an adults-only hotel that now offers guests the chance to explore and taste the heritage of Mexican spirits. The Raicilla Roots experience offers a close-up look at raicilla, one of the country’s oldest spirits with roots going back farther than tequila and mezcal. Guests can learn about its history and flavor profile during a 90-minute visit to agave fields in the nearby Sierra Madre mountains and to an artisanal distillery where experts explain production methods and craftsmanship before a tasting of four varieties. At the resort, mixology classes held in the botanical garden offer ideas for creating raicilla cocktails using herbs and spices from the garden.

$1,250 for two and up. Paseo de la Marina Norte -585, Col. Marina Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, México. 877-418-3059, hotelcasavelas.com

Hilton Head, South Carolina

So much seafood will be served during the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival that it will take seven days to savor it all. From Feb. 17-23, the celebration of Southern coastal cuisine takes over various locations around town, with a range of options to sate most seafood palettes and beyond, with wine tastings and a barbecue among the activities. Themed dinners, a house tour and a master class on knife skills are also scheduled. A highlight of the week is the Friday night Pig Pickin’ and Oyster Roast, hosted by oyster cultivator Andrew Carmines of Hudson Seafood House on the Docks and held at the Coastal Discovery Museum. The Saturday Seafood Festival on the museum grounds runs from 1- 5 p.m.

$10-$275. Various locations. 843-785-3673, hiltonheadseafoodfestival.com

Naples, Florida

Those for whom money is no object, pay heed: The Naples Children and Education Foundation marks 25 years of staging the Naples Winter Wine Festival, three days of wine, food and fundraising to support underprivileged children. Based at The Ritz-Carlton Naples Tiburon, the Jan. 24-26 festival brings together some of the world’s outstanding vintners, sommeliers and celebrity chefs for a variety of events, including small-group dinners at local venues and in private homes, and an energetic live auction of unique travel and wine experiences. Tickets are sold only in packages for the entire three days and include two or four tickets to a vintner dinner with a private car and driver, a last-day brunch, seats at the auction and more. Organizers hope to top last year’s record-breaking fundraising total of more than $33 million.

$17,500-$40,000 per couple. 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples, Florida. 239-514-2239, napleswinefestival.com

St-Imier, Switzerland

Curious about what it takes to turn out a delicious cheese? Spend an hour or so with the experts at Fromages Spielhofer who will gladly give behind-the-scenes tours of their family business renowned for its Tête de Moine specialty. The “head of monk” semi-hard cheese is noted for its nutty and creamy flavors created by using regional mountain milk. Walk-in tours and tastings are offered Monday through Saturday year-round, except on holidays. Reservations are requested for groups of 10 or more. $8. Rue de l’Envers 16, 2610 St-Imier, Switzerland. +41 32 940 17 44, fromagesspielhofer.ch