Fall Travel: Hot weather or cold, nothing beats a beach getaway in autumn

$670 and up. 60 Tanager Way, Grand Cayman KY1-1303. 800-546-7866, www.seafireresortandspa.com.

Munising, Michigan

It’s too cold for swimming in Michigan’s Great Lakes in fall, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some memorable beach time surrounded by stunning natural beauty. Located in a remote part of the Upper Peninsula along a 42-mile stretch on the southern shore of Lake Superior, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore — the nation’s first National Lakeshore, established in 1966 — has long stretches of white-sand beach bookended by soaring multihued sandstone cliffs. The primary activities are hiking the park’s 100 miles of trails, beachcombing (wear layers), fishing, kayaking to get the best view of the cliffs and taking in the seasonal colors of this forested locale. Stay overnight at Fletchy’s Pictured Rocks Resort ($189 and up, picturedrocksresorts.com) across from the beach in Grand Marais at the eastern end of the park. Hit the cafe on the weekend for fresh made cinnamon rolls.

$25 entry fee. N8391 Sand Point Road, Munising, Michigan. 906-387-3700, nps.gov/piro.

Hollywood, Florida

For a family-oriented getaway a short flight away, head to Hollywood — Florida, that is — for a stay at The Diplomat Beach Resort. This luxurious property caters to families with programs like the Kids’ Club — day and evening camp sessions for kids ages 4-12 to engage in supervised games and activities by the pool and on the beach while making new friends. While the kids are at “camp,” parents can enjoy the salon and spa or a meal at one of the resort’s six restaurants. The resort boasts two oceanside pools, a splash zone with multiple waterslides and 1,000 feet of semi-private beach. During Taylor Swift’s three-night run at nearby Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 18-20, you can pre-game at the Ultimate Taylor Swift Experience where guests can sip on glam-themed cocktails and mocktails, step up to the T-Swift Braid Bar for bracelet making, join in sing-alongs, a Taylor trivia contest and other Swiftie-themed events throughout the weekend. Book your stay with the new Florida-Georgia Resident Offer to receive up to 15% off the best available rates.

$219 and up; Kids’ Club camp sessions $40 and up. Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Florida. 954-602-6000, diplomatresort.com.

Curaçao

Delta begins daily flight service to Curaçao from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 23, citing travelers’ demand for the “colorful architecture, crystal-clear waters and rich culinary scene” of the Caribbean island. Previously, direct flights from Atlanta were only offered on Saturdays. Travelers will now be four hours away from a tropical paradise boasting more than 35 beaches. Cas Abao Beach on the northwestern part of the island is a favorite out-of-the-way spot, accessible via one unpaved road. Dotted with thatched-roofed gazebos and trees providing shade, the beach is a haven for swimmers and snorkelers who want to enjoy the natural setting where motorboats and jet skis aren’t allowed. There’s a restaurant/bar and beach rental shop, but no accommodations. Coral Estate Luxury Resort ($149 and up, coralestateluxuryresort.com) 2 miles away, offers dive trips all around the island ($99 and up).

$6 entrance. Cas Abao Beach z/n, Willemstad. +5999 463-6367, casabaobeach.com.

St. Marys and Cumberland Island

The gateway to Cumberland Island National Seashore and its 17 miles of unblemished beaches is through the ferry dock in the historic riverfront town of St. Marys. Stay at the 14-room Spencer House Inn ($160 and up, www.spencerhouseinn.com) across from the national seashore’s visitor center and museum, within easy walking distance to the ferry. The inn will help with ferry reservations and make you a picnic lunch to take to the island. Once you’re on Cumberland, walk or bike the 4.3-mile Southend Loop Trail that passes by Dungeness Beach and Sea Camp Beach near the tent-only campground ($22 a night), which comes with flush toilets, drinking water and cold showers. The trail, made up of sandy footpaths, roadways, boardwalks and 1.5 miles of beach combing, passes through maritime forest, marshland and dune fields. Along the way you’ll learn about the history of the island at the Ice House Museum (slated to re-open in October) and the Dungeness ruins. Other than camping, the only accommodations on the island are at the luxurious, all-inclusive Greyfield Inn ($825 and up, greyfieldinn.com), which has its own ferry that leaves from Fernandina Beach, Florida.

$15 park entry, $40 ferry fee. 113 St. Marys St., St Marys. 912-882-4336, nps.gov/cuis.

Elk, California

It’s a trek getting to tiny Elk (population 275) three-hours north of San Francisco along the winding Pacific Coast Highway, but the payoff is worth it for an uncrowded, driftwood-strewn beach in what Travel + Leisure recently called “America’s best small food and wine town.” Perched on a cliff overlooking Greenwood State Beach with its majestic stone archways and sea stacks just off shore, Elk has a two-Michelin-starred restaurant — Harbor House ($135 and up, prix fixe menu) — that’s become a destination dining spot for the region. The 20-seat restaurant is part of a small inn of the same name that overlooks the Pacific. The recently revamped and re-opened Sacred Rock Inn has Greenwood Restaurant ($30 and up entrees), which seems to be aiming for Michelin stardom as well. Numerous wineries of the Anderson Valley region are a 10-to-30-minute drive away. The visitor center for the state beach is located in the middle of town and also serves as a local history museum.

Free admission. 5980 Shoreline Hwy., Elk, California. 707-877-3458, parks.ca.gov.

Isla Barú, Colombia

Fly direct from Atlanta to Cartagena, then take a 40-minute boat ride to access Isla Barú, a former peninsula cutoff from the mainland by a canal and connected by a bridge. Here, Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort caters to guests’ R&R needs with a state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking the southern Caribbean, a wide array of spa treatments, four pools and a private beach where you can take sailing lessons and dine on the sands. Take a culinary class and learn how to make regional specialties like ceviche and fritters, enjoy a Colombian coffee tasting and learn about Afro-Caribbean culture and traditions while weaving hair braids and wrapping turbans. The climate is warm year-round here, but the best beach weather occurs in late fall and throughout winter.

$350 and up. Sector Porto Nao km 7 130017 Isla de Barú, Cartagena de Indias. +57 605 6466020, sofitelbarucalablanca.com.

Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, Alabama

No boat, no problem. Fall is one of the best times for surf fishing on the Gulf of Mexico. In Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, the side-by-side beach towns on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, conditions are ripe for shore casting this time of year. As the water cools, anglers can expect bites near shore from whiting, pompano, redfish and even flounder during low-light conditions in the early morning hours. But take note: Any flounder caught between Nov. 1-30 must be released immediately due to state regulations, as this is when the species migrates from inshore waters to spawn in the Gulf. Two local shops that can help with bait, tackle and rental needs are Hooked Up Bait and Tackle (251-955-5550, www.hookedupangler.com) and Beach Bum Outdoors (251-699-1822, beachbumoutdoors.com), the latter offering beach cart rentals for surf casters that includes gear and a tackle package ($85 and up).

Orange Beach Welcome Center. 23685 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach, Alabama. 800-745-SAND (7263), www.gulfshores.com.

St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

Last April, Trunk Bay Beach on St. John was declared the best beach in the world for 2024 by The World’s 50 Best Beaches in its annual survey. Just over a quarter-mile long, the sugar white half-crescent beach with crystal clear water and gentle wave action flanked by soaring palm trees frequently lands at the top of such lists. Located inside Virgin Islands National Park, Trunk Bay is a day-use only area with some of the best snorkeling spots on St. John, including a marked underwater trail for exploring the coral reef and spotting colorful fish. Gear rentals are available, as is a snack bar, restrooms and showers. Camping isn’t allowed but the Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground ($45 and up, www.cinnamonbayvi.com) is only a mile away. For more luxurious accommodations, there’s Peter Bay Gatehouse ($595 and up, peterbaygatehouse.com) less than a half-mile away.

Free park admission, $5 fee at Trunk Bay Beach. Visitor center, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John. 340-776-6201, nps.gov/viis.