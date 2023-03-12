Travel Guide: 3 babymoon destinations within driving distance of Atlanta

Montage Palmetto Bluff

Being near water can be relaxing, but that water doesn’t have to be the ocean. At Montage Palmetto Bluff, in Bluffton, South Carolina, you can sit on the porch and watch the May River meander by. Parents magazine said you will “feel like you just walked onto the set of a Nicholas Sparks movie.”

Just four hours from Atlanta, this resort is nestled among 20,000 acres of lowcountry nature preserve. You can dine at one of eight Southern-inspired options after a day at the riverfront marina or on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

Don’t feel like being active? Head to the spa for “a customized massage tailored for the mother-to-be.” The prenatal massage can relieve pregnancy discomfort, reduce stress and increase circulation. Don’t worry about lying face down; you’ll get a bolster to provide support. The prenatal massage costs $215 for 60 minutes or $305 for 90 minutes. Y

Accommodations include rooms, suites, cottages and homes.

Montage Palmetto Bluff

477 Mount Pelia Road, Bluffton, SC 29910

Resort: 843-706-6500

Reservations: 855-264-8705 or online at www.montagehotels.com/palmettobluff

Henderson Park Inn

About five hours south on Interstate 85 are Henderson Park Inn and the white sand beaches of Destin. Although it doesn’t have a babymoon-specific package, this adults only resort has a romance package any expecting couple would enjoy.

For an additional $150, this package includes:

A suite with luxury bedding

A custom celebratory welcome: As you walk into your suite, you’ll be greeted by calming music, a floral arrangement, a rose petal display on the bed, sweet treats, a bottle of wine (you can probably ask for sparkling cider), two glasses and a custom welcome message.

The adults-only beach comes with concierge service, so you can pick your spot on the sand and have everything brought to you. And whether you decide to have a picnic on the beach or dine at a seaside table for two, the resorts offerings are top notch.

According to its website, the Beach Walk Café has been named one of the most romantic restaurants in North America. Reserve a VIP Toes in the Sand experience, and you’ll dine at a private table directly on the sand and “devour dinner, dessert and drinks in true barefoot luxury complete with a dedicated server.”

Henderson Park Inn

2700 Scenic Highway 98, Destin, FL 32541

Information: 1-888-836-1105

Reservations: 1-888-836-1105 or online at www.hendersonparkinn.com

Chateau Élan

If those drives just seem too long, head north on I-85 about an hour to Chateau Élan and pamper yourself in the lap of luxury.

Come for the food, but stay for the spa, or a painting class, or a round of golf, or the fireside s’mores.

With eight restaurants to choose from — although Le Soleil, the poolside bar, is closed for the season — both mom- and dad-to-be can indulge in their favorite foods. Fare ranges from salads and sandwiches to filet mignon and pan roasted branzino.

Alcohol might be off the table, but tea isn’t. Held in the glass-topped atrium, afternoon tea includes sandwiches, scones, pastries and petit fours, with a wide selection of loose-leaf teas to wash that down.

Ready for the spa? Packages range from a 50 minute couples deep tissue massage for $340 to the couples romantic journey for $1,410. The “journey” begins with “side-by-side full body exfoliations and Swedish massages. Couples then move to a private candlelit bath experience where they will enjoy a deep soak, air-jet tub, bottle of sparkling wine and sumptuous chocolates. Finish with a relaxing gourmet spa lunch, served in-suite.”

Chateau Élan

100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton, GA 30517

Reservations: 678-425-0900 or online at www.chateauelan.com

Keep in mind that you don’t have to spend a fortune to have a relaxing babymoon. Rent an inexpensive Airbnb or book a room intown with your partner, eat chocolates and watch your favorite TV shows — it might be just the break you need.