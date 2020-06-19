5 romantic overnight getaways near Atlanta

Whether for a birthday, anniversary or any special occasion, an overnight getaway breathes new energy into a relationship.
Relax at the spa, inhale fresh air from the outdoors or spend time in front of the fire with a glass of champagne. These five romantic getaways around Atlanta beckon a passionate escape, if only for a weekend.
Barnsley Resort
Barnsley Resort’s fairytale setting and stunning scenery make it the ultimate couple’s getaway with cozy cottage settings, beautifully landscaped gardens and preserved ruins. Enjoy three dining locales. Don’t miss a paddle on the lake, a couples massage or a wine tasting at the Rice House, Barnsley’s onsite fine dining restaurant. Tour Woodlands, which is the ruins of the original manor house.
Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee
This luxury resort sits beautifully on Lake Oconee with lodge-like charm and service you’ve come to expect from Ritz-Carlton. Spend days playing golf or tennis, or renting a pontoon boat or jet ski. For more fun, try biking, canoeing or standup paddleboarding. Enjoy s’mores outdoors by the campfire in the evening, or take advantage of the sunset with a private romantic lakeside dinner. Finally, if you’re seeking a more tranquil vacation, reserve an oasis at the award-winning spa, sure to melt away any remaining stressors.
Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
The essence of the French countryside awaits you among North Georgia’s foothills. Tour the winery, focusing on wine pairings with Georgia’s local food artisans, or make your own wine label for some vino to go. Relax in a room at the Inn, or consider the ultimate in romance, the Spa Suite, with lavish soaker tubs or waterfall showers. Couple’s spa services include champagne, chocolate-dipped strawberries and a well-deserved break from reality.
Lake Rabun Hotel
If fresh mountain air speaks to you, then historic Lake Rabun Hotel is calling. It sits in a small arts village, with rustic charm and deep south draw. Romance packages include dining at the award-winning restaurant, which boasts organic farm-to-table cuisine, touched with cultural flare that ranges from France to the Middle East. Surprise your loved one during a stay with touches such as seasonal flowers, chocolate-dipped strawberries or a wine, fruit and cheese plate. Couples massages are available but the real treat in this mountain-escape is the outdoor adventures. Choose from whitewater rafting, zip-lining, horseback riding or fly fishing.
The Lodge and Spa at Callaway
Tucked within the 6,000 acres of the world-renowned Callaway Gardens, this resort begs you to relax and unwind. Spacious rooms include soaking tubs and private, fully furnished balconies. Enjoy oysters, prime rib and more at the fireside lounge or in the privacy of your room. Spend time together with a couples massage or explore the grounds of Callaway. Rent bikes, enjoy a romantic picnic packed by the Lodge or explore the waterfall and butterfly center.
