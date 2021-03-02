3 beautiful places in Georgia you might not know about

Carrollton Greenbelt

You’ve walked, biked or skated every inch of the Atlanta Beltline, but have you seen the Carrollton Greenbelt?

With 18 miles of shared use path, the Greenbelt is the largest paved loop trail system in the state of Georgia. It connects neighborhoods with the city school campus, the University of West Georgia, the city parks and several commercial shopping areas.

Carrollton is near the Georgia line with Alabama and makes a great weekend getaway or short stay on the way to vacation in our neighbor state.

Radium Springs Garden

One of Georgia’s Seven Natural Wonders, Radium Springs Gardens is about three hours from Atlanta. The springs pump 70,000 gallons of clear, 68 degree water from an underground cave every minute.

Spend the day walking through a courtyard where the Radium Springs Casino once stood. The park features a restored terrace, new sidewalks, a casino garden and gazebos.

The gardens are in Albany, home of the Flint RiverQuarium. While there, you’ll be introduced not only to fish and reptiles, but also to dozens of birds native to the Flint River Basin. The best part is the price. The RiverQuarium costs only $9 for adults and $6.50 for kids.