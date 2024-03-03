It’s not just Copenhagen’s castles that make it a fairy tale destination

An ancient hub of towering castles, Copenhagen is rich in history, natural wonder and architectural marvels.

Copenhagen was named one of the best places to travel in 2023 by Travel and Leisure, which called last year’s UNESCO World Capital of Architecture “eternally cool.” And, according to U.S. News and World Report, June is one of the best times to visit Denmark’s capital.

“The best time to visit Copenhagen is from March to May or between June and August — depending on what you’re looking for,” the news outlet reported. “While the summer brings the warmest weather and a number of popular, large-scale events, those looking for lower rates and fewer crowds can still enjoy the mild weather in the spring. From May through September, the streets come alive as cafes spill to the sidewalks and festivals fill the air with music.”

Travelers looking to enjoy a summer vacation at the Scandinavian hotspot have a multitude of fun activities to choose from. Featuring a royal history that dates back to the age of Vikings, Copenhagen has one of the oldest monarchies in the world. It’s for that reason that Copenhagen’s travel site called the city a “modern day fairy tale.”

There are eight must-see castles that perfectly capture the fairy tale persona. Every day, travelers can watch the changing of the Royal Danish Guard as they leave their barracks at Rosenborg Castle and march through the city to Amalienborg Palace, where the Danish royal couple reside.

Home to the Museum of National History, Frederiksborg Castle is home to half a millennia of Danish history. The king’s hunting lodge, the Hermitage, offers a unique opportunity to be surrounded by the wildlife of Deer Park. Shakespeare fans should check out Kronborg Castle, the world-famous setting of the playwright’s “Hamlet.” For more travel information on Copenhagen’s castles and how to visit them, head to visitcopenhagen.com.

According to Travel and Leisure, despite their historic significance and architectural wonder, the No. 1 reason to visit Denmark’s capital is not for its marvelous castles. It’s for Nyhavn.

Filled with world-famous buildings of every color, Nyhavn is a former commercial port that is now filled with some of the world’s most beautiful houses and restaurants.

“There’s a reason 17th-century Nyhavn appears on so many postcards and travel brochures — one of the most beautiful places in Europe, this picture-perfect waterfront district runs from Kongens Nytorv to the harbor and is framed by colorful townhouses and boats bobbing in the canals,” the travel news outlet reported.

To make the most of Nyhavn, you will want to experience it on two wheels. Copenhagen is lauded as one of the best bike cities in the world, so make sure to stop by rental shop Bike Tours Copenhagen in the heart of the city or Rosenborg Cykler, if you are in the medieval district.

And soon, just in time for summer vacations, Atlanta travelers will have a direct line to Denmark’s capital city.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced in January it will soon offer daily direct flights to and from Copenhagen. Starting June 17, Atlanta travelers will be able to visit the city through the Georgia airport’s new partnership with Scandinavian Airlines.

“ATL’s partnership with Scandinavian Airlines is a significant stride in elevating Atlanta’s global accessibility,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news release. “This strategic partnership resonates with our city’s commitment to progress, presenting enriched travel experiences and solidifying Atlanta’s standing as a diverse destination for both business and leisure.”