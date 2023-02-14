Airbnb hosts ‘Phantom of the Opera’ stay at the Palais Garnier

“The Phantom of the Opera” is one of the longest running and most beloved musicals on Broadway. Now you can stay in the grand theater that inspired the play.
The historic Palais Garnier Opera, built in the 19th century, takes ‘Phantom’ fans to the place where it all began. And for the first time in history, the rarely seen private viewing area of the theater has been transformed into a “majestic” bedroom for a one-of-a-kind Paris Airbnb experience.
The host of the stay has close ties to both the story and the building. Véronique Leroux is the great granddaughter of Gaston Leroux, the French novelist who first created the phantom character.
“My great-grandfather’s classic story has inspired so many people through the years,” Leroux said on the listing site. “This is the perfect time to honour him and welcome ‘phans’ to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay.”
During your stay, you can take a self-guided tour among the haunted halls of one of theater’s most prestigious buildings, including the underground lake where the phantom made his home.
Meanwhile, “The Phantom of the Opera” musical will be taking a final bow on Broadway this year after a 15-country farewell tour.
About the Author
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office