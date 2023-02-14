Airbnb hosts ‘Phantom of the Opera’ stay at the Palais Garnier

The historic Palais Garnier Opera, built in the 19th century, takes ‘Phantom’ fans to the place where it all began. And for the first time in history, the rarely seen private viewing area of the theater has been transformed into a “majestic” bedroom for a one-of-a-kind Paris Airbnb experience.

The host of the stay has close ties to both the story and the building. Véronique Leroux is the great granddaughter of Gaston Leroux, the French novelist who first created the phantom character.