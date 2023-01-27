Uncover Black music history at the Dolphin Club on Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island has a rich and interesting past. History buffs will know it as the destination of the last known slave ship, “The Wanderer,” while other may be more familiar with the Gullah Geechee culture that emerged on the island.

But for music fans, the island has another claim to fame: It was the home of the legendary Dolphin Club. The club sat with its motel on St. Andrews Beach, the only beach in Georgia open to Black people during the Jim Crowe era — and a place where families and musicians alike could feel safe.