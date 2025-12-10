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For the 15th and final year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in partnership with Energage, an employment research and consulting firm, has identified the top workplaces in metro Atlanta.

As part of the selection process, 8,180 companies were nominated or invited to participate by employees and community members. Over 95,000 workers across the Atlanta region were surveyed to result in this year’s top 175 companies.

“Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.”

Some workplaces participate in the survey year after year. Others have only recently gotten involved. This year, 37 survey newcomers — 15 large-size, 12 mid-size, and 10 small-size organizations — received recognition as a Top Workplace.

Top Workplaces

AJC selects 2025 Top Workplaces

AJC proud to honor region’s Top Workplaces for 15th year

Special awards honor outstanding leadership, efforts to improve balance

LocumTenens.com honored for policies, practices promoting a more inclusive work environment

Workplace incivility, isolation threaten well-being beyond politics

5 trends at work: What new statistics are showing

Is it a job or a career? 6 steps to a more purposeful worklife

Top Large Workplaces

Dorsey Alston Realtors is winner of Top Midsize Workplace

It’s the 13th time — and 11th consecutive year — that Dorsey Alston Realtors has received a Top Workplace ranking.

Cornerstone Christian Academy named Top Small Workplace

Cornerstone Christian Academy's highly experienced and certified educators partner with parents to ensure the students have a quality academic education.

Top Midsize Workplaces

Cornerstone Christian Academy named Top Small Workplace

Cornerstone Christian Academy's highly experienced and certified educators partner with parents to ensure the students have a quality academic education.

Top Small Workplaces