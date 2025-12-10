For the 15th and final year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in partnership with Energage, an employment research and consulting firm, has identified the top workplaces in metro Atlanta.

As part of the selection process, 8,180 companies were nominated or invited to participate by employees and community members. Over 95,000 workers across the Atlanta region were surveyed to result in this year’s top 175 companies.

“Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.”

Some workplaces participate in the survey year after year. Others have only recently gotten involved. This year, 37 survey newcomers — 15 large-size, 12 mid-size, and 10 small-size organizations — received recognition as a Top Workplace.