Large

A.G. Rhodes

Rank in Category: 6

Sector: Health care - skilled nursing

Local Employees: 506

U.S. Employees: 506

Rank in Category: 6Sector: Health care - skilled nursingLocal Employees: 506U.S. Employees: 506 A.G. Rhodes is a nonprofit organization providing therapy and rehabilitation services, short-term recovery and long-term care at three metro Atlanta locations. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Advanced Management Solutions

Rank in Category: 62

Sector: Physicians Practice

Local Employees: 382

U.S. Employees: 385

Rank in Category: 62Sector: Physicians PracticeLocal Employees: 382U.S. Employees: 385 We believe healthcare is profoundly human, and as such, patients should always come first. At Advanced Urology, we are committed to giving our patients the best experience possible by focusing on innovative treatments, exceptional service and superior outcomes. Our highly skilled medical professionals work within our own state-of-the-art facilities where we are dedicated to making our patients feel comfortable and valued. Our patients are our highest priority, and we pride ourselves on offering exceptional care and service. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Large

Aldi

Rank in Category: 17

Sector: Retail

Local Employees: 749

U.S. Employees: 30939

Rank in Category: 17Sector: RetailLocal Employees: 749U.S. Employees: 30939 Since our first store opening in Iowa in 1976, ALDI US has more than 1,700 stores across 35 states and over 5,600 stores worldwide. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with a focused range of high quality products at the best price. Our highly efficient operation enables us to achieve cost leadership in our markets and to optimize profit. This in turn provides us with a strong financial base allowing us to grow the business and offer an excellent employee working environment and competitive remuneration. At ALDI, everything we do focuses on our three core values: consistency, simplicity, responsibility. Consistency leads to reliability. We mean what we say. We are consistent in our dealings with people, product, price and all other aspects of our day-to-day professional like. Simplicity creates efficiency, clarity and clear orientation within our organization as well as for our customers. Responsibility stands for our commitment towards our people, customers, partners and the environment. It also includes principles such as fairness, honesty, openness, service orientation and friendliness. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Small

ALTA Refrigeration Inc

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration

Local Employees: 79

U.S. Employees: 124

Rank in Category:Sector: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, & RefrigerationLocal Employees: 79U.S. Employees: 124 ALTA Refrigeration is family owned and operated industrial refrigeration manufacturer and design build contractor who partners with the largest food distributors in the United States. In 2013, we introduced our innovative modular industrial refrigeration system, called Expert, that is more efficient than traditional industrial refrigeration systems. The Expert is ammonia-free and uses no water; therefore being a safer, environmentally friendly alternative. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Small

American College of Rheumatology

Rank in Category: 65

Sector: Nonprofit medical association

Local Employees: 99

U.S. Employees: 105

Rank in Category: 65Sector: Nonprofit medical associationLocal Employees: 99U.S. Employees: 105 The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) is the nation's leading medical association for the rheumatology community and represents more than 7,700 U.S. rheumatologists and rheumatology health professionals. As an ethically driven, professional membership organization, the ACR is committed to improving healthcare for Americans living with rheumatic diseases and advocates for policies and reforms that will ensure safe, effective, affordable and accessible rheumatology care. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

American Gaming Systems

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Casino

Local Employees: 145

U.S. Employees: 571

Rank in Category:Sector: CasinoLocal Employees: 145U.S. Employees: 571 AGS is a fast-growing global gaming technology company that is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Our mission is to deliver highly entertaining, diverse, and amazing gaming experiences to players across the world, with a product portfolio that includes top-performing slot games, table games and products, and mobile games and applications. Our corporate headquarters are based in Las Vegas, Nevada, but we have offices and employees around the globe, including in Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Reno, Nevada, as well as in Australia, Isle of Man, Israel, and Mexico. We live by a Playbook that consists of 10 core values that every AGS employee embraces. These are: Aspire to Win; Us, We & Our; Love the Game; Act Like a CEO; Keep It Real; Embrace Change; Say What You Mean, Mean What You Say, Don’t Say It Mean; Make Your Mom Proud; Spirit of Service; and Let Your Inner Geek Shine. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Midsize

American Health Imaging

Rank in Category: 30

Sector: Diagnostics, Imaging, & Laboratories

Local Employees: 259

U.S. Employees: 350

Rank in Category: 30Sector: Diagnostics, Imaging, & LaboratoriesLocal Employees: 259U.S. Employees: 350 American Health Imaging provides outpatient diagnostic testing such as MRI, CT and Ultrasound. We are a private company that is not owned by a hospital. Our success is due in part by the great employees that make AHI. Our organizations provides excellent customer service and high quality diagnostic imaging at an affordable price compared to other services provided by hospitals or physician owned imaging provider. We are proud of our distinction that separates us from other competitors in our market. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

American Junior Golf Association

Rank in Category: 24

Sector: Non-profit

Local Employees: 59

U.S. Employees: 60

Rank in Category: 24Sector: Non-profitLocal Employees: 59U.S. Employees: 60 The American Junior Golf Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers the highest level of competition for junior golfers, ages 12-19. The AJGA conducts more than 200 annual tournaments. In 2019, we operated in 34 states and four countries to provide a competitive platform to help aspiring young golfers gain exposure to earn college golf scholarships. For a 12th consecutive year, the AJGA had a record-setting membership of 7,300 drawn from 50 states (Georgia is No. 5 overall) and more than 60 foreign countries. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Midsize

Angel Oak Companies

Rank in Category: 34

Sector: Financial Services

Local Employees: 366

U.S. Employees: 709

Rank in Category: 34Sector: Financial ServicesLocal Employees: 366U.S. Employees: 709 Angel Oak Companies is an industry leader in delivering innovative mortgage credit solutions. Through our integrated mortgage credit and investment platform, we deliver solutions across asset management, mortgage lending and capital markets. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Midsize

Annandale Village

Rank in Category: 40

Sector: Healthcare

Local Employees: 153

U.S. Employees: 154

Rank in Category: 40Sector: HealthcareLocal Employees: 153U.S. Employees: 154 Annandale Village is a residential community for adults with intellectual disabilities, autism, or brain injury. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

AnswerRocket

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Data Analytics - SaaS

Local Employees: 50

U.S. Employees: 50

Rank in Category:Sector: Data Analytics - SaaSLocal Employees: 50U.S. Employees: 50 AnswerRocket is the AI-powered analyst for impact makers. We’re disrupting the traditional BI and analytics market with AI that achieves powerful business outcomes.AnswerRocket’s leading self-service analytics platform combines machine learning with natural language generation to enable business leaders to make better, faster decisions. We’re a company that’s out to make history. Founded by successful tech entrepreneurs in 2013, AnswerRocket is growing at a stellar pace in every measure - revenues, people, innovation and customers. Named a Cool Vendor in analytics by Gartner, AnswerRocket is changing the way enterprises make decisions every day. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, AnswerRocket is proud to regularly be recognized for product and company culture achievements. Our team consists of a group of very talented, smart and passionate people with broad interests and backgrounds. We’re looking for go-getters, idea-chasers and it-can-be-doners. We’ve worked hard to foster an intensely collaborative and creative environment, a diverse and inclusive employee culture, and training and opportunity for professional growth. Our people are everything. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Antares Group, Inc

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Accounting

Local Employees: 79

U.S. Employees: 100

Rank in Category:Sector: AccountingLocal Employees: 79U.S. Employees: 100 Antares Group, Inc. is an accounting and tax advisory firm that works with restaurant and business owners, quick-service franchise owners, healthcare professionals, and high wealth individuals. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Applied Software

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Software

Local Employees: 108

U.S. Employees: 120

Rank in Category:Sector: SoftwareLocal Employees: 108U.S. Employees: 120 Prepare to work with an industry champion! Applied Software™ specializes in bridging the technology divide from product to productivity no matter your industry. Since 1982, Applied Software has grown to become one of the largest AEC, MEP Fabrication, Construction and Manufacturing system integrators in North America. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Midsize

Aprio, LLP

Rank in Category: 47

Sector: Certified Public Accountants & Advisors

Local Employees: 410

U.S. Employees: 550

Rank in Category: 47Sector: Certified Public Accountants & AdvisorsLocal Employees: 410U.S. Employees: 550 We're Aprio – the largest independent, full-service CPA-led professional services firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices spanning the United States. Our associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, private client services and outsourced accounting. At Aprio, we are committed to advancing our clients, team members and the communities in which we live. Our clients work across industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Tax-Exempt Organizations; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Since 1952, we have grown to over 600 employees, our teams speak more than 30 languages and we work with clients in over 40 countries. We are passionate for what’s next. For more, visit www.aprio.com. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Arcadis

Rank in Category: 54

Sector: Design & Consultancy

Local Employees: 344

U.S. Employees: 5700

Rank in Category: 54Sector: Design & ConsultancyLocal Employees: 344U.S. Employees: 5700 Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market-sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the life cycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries, who generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Large

Arrow Exterminators

Rank in Category: 1

Sector: Pest Control

Local Employees: 860

U.S. Employees: 2400

Rank in Category: 1Sector: Pest ControlLocal Employees: 860U.S. Employees: 2400 Family-owned and operated since 1964, Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators goes Beyond the Call® to protect families, homes, and businesses. Arrow offers a full array of services including pest control, termite protection, mosquito and fire ant control, real estate inspections, and more. We believe you don’t have to be tough on the planet to be tough on bugs, which is why we created the STEPS® Total Protection System™. STEPS, short for Sustainability Through Environmental Practices and Solutions, is a company-wide commitment to provide homes and businesses the most effective and environmentally responsible pest control methods available today. At Arrow Exterminators, our goal is to not only eliminate the pest problem but also prevent future occurrences with an ongoing pest maintenance plan. We’ve built our reputation on a strong commitment to the customer experience and we back all services with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Ashford Advisors

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Financial Services & Insurance

Local Employees: 80

U.S. Employees: 130

Rank in Category:Sector: Financial Services & InsuranceLocal Employees: 80U.S. Employees: 130 Our mission is help our clients obtain financial independence, wealth and confidence through a process that promotes the highest degree of integrity and honesty. We are committed to do all in our power to protect the wealth of our clients today and for decades to come, to maximize its growth within their boundaries of risk and to help provide them with the assets they need to enjoy all the days of their lives. Our commitment is unwavering. We serve our clients with unmatched expertise and build collaborative relationships with each one, helping them to protect and grow their wealth so they can enjoy the fruits of their hard work. Ashford Advisors is an Agency of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), New York, NY. Securities products and advisory services offered through Park Avenue Securities, LLC (PAS), member FINRA/SIPC. OSJ 900 Ashwood Parkway, Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30338, (770) 390-2600. PAS is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian. Ashford Advisors is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. Ashford Advisors is not registered in any state or with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Advisor. 2019-83726, exp. 08/21 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Small

Aspirent

Rank in Category: 52

Sector: Consulting

Local Employees: 66

U.S. Employees: 90

Rank in Category: 52Sector: ConsultingLocal Employees: 66U.S. Employees: 90 Proudly an employee-owned, local delivery, analytics-driven, management consulting firm which gives top talent a personal stake in their firm’s success and true accountability to their customers. The best consultants working with the best clients to evolve management consulting for the future. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Associated Credit Union

Rank in Category: 51

Sector: Credit Union

Local Employees: 347

U.S. Employees: 345

Rank in Category: 51Sector: Credit UnionLocal Employees: 347U.S. Employees: 345 Financial services Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

Atlanta Swim Academy

Rank in Category: 53

Sector: Recreation - Swim Schools

Local Employees: 63

U.S. Employees: 63

Rank in Category: 53Sector: Recreation - Swim SchoolsLocal Employees: 63U.S. Employees: 63 ASA is a family-owned business serving East Cobb and the surrounding area for over 35 years. Our exceptional reputation in the community has made us a leader in the Learn-to-Swim industry. Year-round lessons at Atlanta Swim Academy assist in the overall development of children. We work on reinforcing critical safety skills that will last a lifetime, improving self-esteem and confidence by overcoming fears and achieving goals, and developing gross motor skills and coordination. We take pride in our Core Value of Innovation. We are committed to continuous improvement and striving for excellence. By upholding our 5 Core Values of Safety, Fun, Respect, Integrity, and Innovation, ASA can truly say we are a thriving and unique organization. Our ASA team is committed to providing a phenomenal experience for all customers and swimmers. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Atrium Hospitality

Rank in Category: 23

Sector: Hotels

Local Employees: 292

U.S. Employees: 9396

Rank in Category: 23Sector: HotelsLocal Employees: 292U.S. Employees: 9396 When a candidate makes the decision to join Atrium Hospitality, they are entrusting the leaders of this great organization to support, encourage, coach, develop and inspire excellence in them. This leadership responsibility is a critical one, accepted with the pride and gravity it deserves. We recognize that when we do this well, we reap the rewards of a productive and engaged team; it is key to the success of Atrium Hospitality. The voices and opinions of our associates truly matter. We encourage, welcome and expect their input to help us make decisions that are in the best interest of our teams and the continued growth and sustainability of the organization. Come grow with us! Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Automated Systems Design, Inc.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Low Voltage Implementation Firm

Local Employees: 56

U.S. Employees: 95

Rank in Category:Sector: Low Voltage Implementation FirmLocal Employees: 56U.S. Employees: 95 ASD® is a national low voltage implementation firm. We don’t set limits on technologies, geographies, or services rendered. By removing these boundaries, we create a new category in the marketplace. Our business was created in response to the evolving technology needs of growing enterprises. We provide freedom for you to envision new solutions beyond the status quo and the limitations of traditional workplace environments. We are ASD! Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Azul Arc

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Custom Software Development & Consulting

Local Employees: 51

U.S. Employees: 51

Rank in Category:Sector: Custom Software Development & ConsultingLocal Employees: 51U.S. Employees: 51 At Azul Arc, we’ve been designing, developing, and managing award-winning custom digital products since 2005 (before Twitter, Pinterest, or even the iPhone!). We have spent 15 years perfecting our development process to match the changing business environment. From web applications to responsive websites to custom mobile apps, our design and development team combines elegant design with cutting-edge technologies and business expertise. We are passionate about building technology that builds businesses! Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

BakerHostetler

Rank in Category: 37

Sector: Law

Local Employees: 124

U.S. Employees: 1815

Rank in Category: 37Sector: LawLocal Employees: 124U.S. Employees: 1815 BakerHostetler, one of the nation’s largest law firms, represents clients around the globe. With offices coast to coast, our more than 940 lawyers litigate cases and resolve disputes that potentially threaten clients’ competitiveness, navigate the laws and regulations that shape the global economy, and help clients develop and close deals that fuel their strategic growth. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Balfour Beatty

Rank in Category: 57

Sector: General Contractor

Local Employees: 109

U.S. Employees: 2402

Rank in Category: 57Sector: General ContractorLocal Employees: 109U.S. Employees: 2402 Balfour Beatty US is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the nation. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, our teams build the unique structures and infrastructure that play an important role in how people live, work, learn and play in our communities. Our teammates have an instinctive passion to innovate that is fueled by a relentless curiosity, a drive to employ Lean practices and processes and the determination to find a better way. Our Georgia office, located in Atlanta, opened its doors in 2001, and focuses leadership around corporate office interiors, education, healthcare, mission critical facilities, military housing, multifamily housing and retail/mixed use projects Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Bardi Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Heating, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration, Plu...

Local Employees: 53

U.S. Employees: 60

Rank in Category:Sector: Heating, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration, Plu...Local Employees: 53U.S. Employees: 60 Atlanta Heating & Air Conditioning Experts Bardi Heating and Air is a family-owned Atlanta heating, air conditioning and plumbing company that has been serving clients since 1989. Originally known for its Mechanical division, Bardi later expanded its services to include commercial and residential HVAC services, plumbing services and home automation and control systems. Bardi's NATE certified HVAC technicians and master plumbers are available for residential and commercial services in Gwinnett County, where Bardi is based, as well as throughout metro Atlanta, including Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth and Fulton counties. Bardi's vision, mission and values encompass providing exceptional services at fair prices, possessing honesty and integrity at all times, and most importantly, always, always, always doing the right thing. BARDI’S CORE VALUES • Honesty- Always do the right thing. • Respect for Family • Respect for the Individual • Positive “Can-Do Attitude Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Midsize

Bennett Thrasher, LLC

Rank in Category: 25

Sector: Certified Public Accountants & Consultants

Local Employees: 300

U.S. Employees: 330

Rank in Category: 25Sector: Certified Public Accountants & ConsultantsLocal Employees: 300U.S. Employees: 330 Currently ranked among the largest CPA firms in the U.S., Bennett Thrasher is a premier provider of professional tax, assurance, consulting and wealth management services to businesses and high net worth individuals. Since 1980, our integrity has earned our clients’ trust, and our culture of supporting professional and personal growth has created a long-term, dedicated team. For nearly 40 years, we have built a company that offers expertise in all accounting services and value wherever your business and financial interests take you. We do all of this while remaining committed to our core values of integrity, family and clients. Between our collaborative culture and our industry-focused service offerings, we assemble a team of professionals who will develop a comprehensive game plan to position your business for sustained growth. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

BH Management, LLC

Rank in Category: 6

Sector: Property Management

Local Employees: 245

U.S. Employees: 2300

Rank in Category: 6Sector: Property ManagementLocal Employees: 245U.S. Employees: 2300 BH Management’s roots date back to 1993 when Harry Bookey formed the company with a roster of just five apartment communities. Today, our founder continues to lead the firm, serving as inspiration for its 2,300-plus employees. With revenues now surpassing $1 billion annually, BH Companies has come a long way in a short time. What may be less obvious, however, is how we got here. Our guiding principles are simple and direct. First, invest in employees—they are the front line of our team and the foundation of our success. Second, go above and beyond to satisfy customers. If we do our job well, renters become long-term residents, directly impacting profitability. As a result, we are ever vigilant about the interests of partners and clients, carefully balancing dollars invested against anticipated return. By adhering to these guidelines, BH Companies has enjoyed continuous growth and outstanding performance for well over a decade. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Small

Big Nerd Ranch

Rank in Category: 12

Sector: Digital product development consulting and trai...

Local Employees: 108

U.S. Employees: 108

Rank in Category: 12Sector: Digital product development consulting and trai...Local Employees: 108U.S. Employees: 108 Established in 2001, Big Nerd Ranch specializes in client app development and expert instruction from the brightest developers and designers in the industry. When you need an iOS, Android or desktop app to solve a problem, grow your business or engage your employees, partnering with us is a no-brainer. We provide end-to-end mobile solutions for a range of app development projects, including iOS, Android, full-stack web and design. Our developers and designers are also instructors, teaching immersive bootcamps that have improved the careers of thousands of developers. Big Nerd Ranch teaches retreat-style bootcamps in Georgia and California, as well as corporate courses held at client sites around the world. In addition, we write best-selling books that guide the mobile industry, setting the standard for mobile development and helping developers stay up to speed on the latest and greatest across a range of platforms. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

Bobby Dodd Institute, Inc.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Nonprofit

Local Employees: 93

U.S. Employees: 93

Rank in Category:Sector: NonprofitLocal Employees: 93U.S. Employees: 93 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Brand Vaughan Lumber Company

Rank in Category: 12

Sector: Building Material Supplier

Local Employees: 169

U.S. Employees: 214

Rank in Category: 12Sector: Building Material SupplierLocal Employees: 169U.S. Employees: 214 In 1946, our founders R.L. Brand & Cy Vaughan joined forces with a common goal to build a business reflecting a personal commitment to quality & service in SW Atlanta. In the post World War II economy in Atlanta, these fine men set out on a mission to service the building industry through core beliefs that we strive to continue to embody today – honor God, maintain humility, live by the Golden Rule, focus on being the best rather than the biggest, & treat all people with whom we interact with respect. More than 7 decades later, Brand Vaughan Lumber remains wholly family owned and operated as Cy’s son, Chip, & grandson, Jon, continue on the family tradition through quality & service to our customers. Chip & Jon believe that our reputation is on the line with every shipment, every invoice, and every interaction throughout our entire organization, & are committed to maintain our reputation in the industry. We believe in being service oriented, measuring how we do and continually working to improve our value to the building industry. We believe in being innovative & efficient so that our values lead to a better experience for our customers. We believe our team will care more & in turn will take better care of our customers. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Midsize

Brenau University

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: College / University

Local Employees: 344

U.S. Employees: 350

Rank in Category:Sector: College / UniversityLocal Employees: 344U.S. Employees: 350 Founded in 1878, Brenau University is a private, not-for-profit nationally recognized institution of higher education that enrolls students in graduate and undergraduate studies on campuses and online. Brenau's historic campus in Gainesville, Georgia, is home to the residential Women's College, one of the most respected liberal arts institutions in the southeast. Brenau also offers co-educational programs though the doctoral level, with additional Georgia campuses in Augusta, Fairburn, Kings Bay and Norcross, as well as Jacksonville, Florida. Brenau University offers doctorates in nursing, occupational therapy and physical therapy, an Ed. S., a terminal M.F.A. in interior design, master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees as well as professional certifications. The Women’s College boasts 14 nationally competitive Golden Tigers sports teams, national honor societies and sororities with dedicated residential facilities on campus. The university possesses a distinctive collection of art and presents art exhibitions, lectures, debates and literary readings and theatrical and musical performances. For more information, please visit www.brenau.edu. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Small

Brightwell

Rank in Category: 58

Sector: FinTech

Local Employees: 86

U.S. Employees: 82

Rank in Category: 58Sector: FinTechLocal Employees: 86U.S. Employees: 82 Brightwell is an Atlanta-based financial technology company that provides financial services including cross-border remittance, P2P transfers, and digital bank accounts, to hundreds of thousands of global workers from more than 140 countries. Brightwell’s mobile-first platform and suite of financial tools simplify personal finances for communities that are traditionally underserved in the marketplace. Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people across the globe feel more connected to and in control of their money. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Burns & McDonnell

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Architecture - Engineering - Construction

Local Employees: 135

U.S. Employees: 6640

Rank in Category:Sector: Architecture - Engineering - ConstructionLocal Employees: 135U.S. Employees: 6640 Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company made up of more than 7,500 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. Only a small percentage of firms nationwide are 100% employee-owned, and even fewer have been for over 30 years, as we have. Our clients tell us our employee ownership translates into enhanced effort and extraordinary work. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. The Southeast is among the fastest growing regions in the country, and Atlanta is testament to that unrelenting growth. Rapid growth presents unique engineering, environmental and construction challenges for communities, governments and private businesses. From water to power generation and transmission infrastructure to aviation and industrial facilities, Burns & McDonnell, among the top 10% of U.S. engineering firms, is proud to serve the Southeast from Atlanta, delivering the experience that turns challenges into opportunities. For more than two decades, we’ve partnered with our clients to design and build cities of the future. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

C. L. Services, Inc.

Rank in Category: 32

Sector: Quality Transportation and Logistical Solutions

Local Employees: 87

U.S. Employees: 88

Rank in Category: 32Sector: Quality Transportation and Logistical SolutionsLocal Employees: 87U.S. Employees: 88 Since the company’s inception in 1997, the goal of C. L. Services, Inc. has been to provide our customers with quality transportation and logistical solutions of outstanding value. We move shipments both nationally and internationally and specialize in providing dry and temperature-controlled truckload service throughout the United States and Canada. Dependability, accuracy, knowledgeable staff and raving customer service are the hallmarks of our company. We offer year-round rate contracts and flexible spot-pricing in addition to maintaining a large database of pre-qualified contract carriers. C. L. Services, Inc. is fully licensed, bonded and insured. We know how to get the job done with the utmost in skill, tailored to your specific needs. We are the Atlanta to Dallas to Chicago and Everywhere in Between Trucking Experts! C. L. Services Transport’s mission is to provide the transportation industry with highly qualified trucking professionals to move freight throughout the eastern seaboard and the southern states. Our stringent screening processes have proven over and over again that CLST drivers and equipment are among the most qualified in the United States of America. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Calendly LLC

Rank in Category: 59

Sector: Software as a Service (SaaS)

Local Employees: 92

U.S. Employees: 99

Rank in Category: 59Sector: Software as a Service (SaaS)Local Employees: 92U.S. Employees: 99 We’re obsessed with providing an elegant, delightful experience for our customers. This shapes how we develop, design, market, support and work as a team. We treat each other with respect and understanding, put first things first and never settle. While we’re results driven, we always make time to learn, grow and celebrate our accomplishments. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

CallRail

Rank in Category: 43

Sector: Advertising & Marketing Technology

Local Employees: 208

U.S. Employees: 208

Rank in Category: 43Sector: Advertising & Marketing TechnologyLocal Employees: 208U.S. Employees: 208 CallRail is here to bring complete visibility to the marketers who rely on quality inbound leads to measure success. Our customers live in a results-driven world, and giving them a clear view into their digital marketing efforts is a first priority for CallRail. We see the opportunities in surfacing and connecting data from calls, forms, chat and beyond—helping our customers get to better outcomes. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Campbell & Brannon, LLC

Rank in Category: 36

Sector: Real Estate Closing & Legal Services

Local Employees: 141

U.S. Employees: 141

Rank in Category: 36Sector: Real Estate Closing & Legal ServicesLocal Employees: 141U.S. Employees: 141 Because our driven and dedicated employees are one of the firm’s greatest sources of pride, Campbell & Brannon emphasizes investing in each team member’s personal and professional development. We have managers that truly care for their employees and their well-being. Our CEO is the most caring person who thrives on employee engagement. She makes you feel like you truly matter to the company. The benefits of working at Campbell & Brannon are consistent and stay up-to-date to today's time: i.e. free health insurance for every employee, extra PTO day for wellness and mental health, gifts, bonuses, etc. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Capstone Financial

Rank in Category: 54

Sector: Financial Services & Insurance

Local Employees: 123

U.S. Employees: 145

Rank in Category: 54Sector: Financial Services & InsuranceLocal Employees: 123U.S. Employees: 145 Capstone Financial is the premier full-service financial services firm in the southeast committed to helping our clients pursue their financial goals. We are a general agency of MassMutual Financial Group. Our firm has had a relationship with MassMutual here in the Atlanta area since 1886. MassMutual Financial Group® is comprised of member companies with over $500 billion in assets under management. MassMutual Financial Group® is a global, growth-oriented, diversified financial services organization providing life insurance, annuities, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, retirement planning products, income management, and other financial products and services. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Large

CarMax

Rank in Category: 14

Sector: Automotive Retail

Local Employees: 2026

U.S. Employees: 26000

Rank in Category: 14Sector: Automotive RetailLocal Employees: 2026U.S. Employees: 26000 CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and is currently rolling out an omni-channel experience, providing customers the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 200 stores nationwide, and in the latest fiscal year sold nearly 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. With more than 26,000 associates, CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 15 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more info, visit www.carmax.com. Our Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Norcross supports our omni-channel experience. Approximately 300 dedicated associates work in the CEC to provide additional support to our stores across the country. CarMax Auto Finance (CAF), located in Kennesaw, provides competitive financing solely to CarMax customers and proudly employs approx. 750 associates. Industry sources have ranked CAF 4th in market share for used vehicle financing across the U.S. and 12th for all vehicle financing. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative

Rank in Category: 35

Sector: Electric Cooperative

Local Employees: 141

U.S. Employees: 141

Rank in Category: 35Sector: Electric CooperativeLocal Employees: 141U.S. Employees: 141 Carroll EMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative that sells electricity to our Members at the lowest possible rate while providing the highest quality customer service. Since Members are also owners, the company returns capital credits (extra profits) to them annually. Carroll EMC serves portions of seven counties in Georgia, and we seek to be a good community partner by giving back to the community in as many ways as possible. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

CenterState Bank

Rank in Category: 59

Sector: Banks

Local Employees: 324

U.S. Employees:

Rank in Category: 59Sector: BanksLocal Employees: 324U.S. Employees: Read more at Top Workplaces.



Small

CentricsIT, LLC

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: IT Lifecycle Solutions

Local Employees: 97

U.S. Employees: 105

Rank in Category:Sector: IT Lifecycle SolutionsLocal Employees: 97U.S. Employees: 105 In today’s ever-changing IT space, it’s more important than ever to have a partner to help manage it all. CentricsIT brings together unmatched expertise, years of industry experience, an extensive inventory of new and used IT hardware, and a comprehensive array of service solutions to guide you through all aspects of the IT lifecycle—all at a significant cost savings. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

CF Real Estate Services

Rank in Category: 29

Sector: Multi-Family, Development

Local Employees: 226

U.S. Employees: 560

Rank in Category: 29Sector: Multi-Family, DevelopmentLocal Employees: 226U.S. Employees: 560 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Midsize

CGI

Rank in Category: 41

Sector: IT Consulting

Local Employees: 261

U.S. Employees: 12000

Rank in Category: 41Sector: IT ConsultingLocal Employees: 261U.S. Employees: 12000 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Charter Global Inc

Rank in Category: 8

Sector: Information Technology & Consulting Services

Local Employees: 50

U.S. Employees: 150

Rank in Category: 8Sector: Information Technology & Consulting ServicesLocal Employees: 50U.S. Employees: 150 Charter Global’s mission is to deliver industry leading IT solutions, services, and skilled resources to support our clients’ growth. We drive innovation in IT projects and business operations by defining strategy and providing consulting, digital solutions, custom development, and skilled resources. Our team of over 850 IT professionals delivers industry leading solutions in cloud technologies, open source, DevOps, mobility, CRM, ecommerce, SAP, and Oracle JD Edwards platforms. We apply our experience to build scalable technology infrastructure for our clients, and use our proprietary Applicant Tracking System (ATS) application to better predict employee selection and success, identify top candidates, assign resources, and analyze and measure market trends with precision. The company has an established customer base of mid-size and Fortune 1000 clients and was recently recognized in the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies list. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

CHEP

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Supply chain logistics

Local Employees: 146

U.S. Employees: 3127

Rank in Category:Sector: Supply chain logisticsLocal Employees: 146U.S. Employees: 3127 CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling’. CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,000 people and we believe in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. We own approximately 330 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers, supporting more than 500,000 customer touch-points for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco, Kellogg’s and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

ChildPlus Software

Rank in Category: 56

Sector: Head Start Software Development & Consulting

Local Employees: 74

U.S. Employees: 74

Rank in Category: 56Sector: Head Start Software Development & ConsultingLocal Employees: 74U.S. Employees: 74 For the past 30 years, ChildPlus Software has provided Head Start, Early Head Start, and other early childhood programs essential data management solutions. With our extensive knowledge of the Head Start community, we offer the most advanced data management software on the market. Through ChildPlus, it’s easier than ever for users to collect, analyze, and report data in our all-in-one product. In addition to our software building expertise, we also offer an incredibly responsive in-house technical support team with extensive knowledge of our software. Paired with our training and consulting department, we are able to provide our users with limitless opportunities to learn the ins and outs of ChildPlus. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

CLA

Rank in Category: 3

Sector: Accounting

Local Employees: 59

U.S. Employees: 6135

Rank in Category: 3Sector: AccountingLocal Employees: 59U.S. Employees: 6135 CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,100 people, 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Large

Clayton State University

Rank in Category: 22

Sector: College / University

Local Employees: 671

U.S. Employees: 842

Rank in Category: 22Sector: College / UniversityLocal Employees: 671U.S. Employees: 842 Clayton State University is located 15 miles from downtown Atlanta in a beautiful lakeside setting which is complemented by the resources available with its proximity to a major, vibrant metropolitan hub. Additional sites in Fayette and Henry counties provide outreach to neighboring community populations, and eCore online courses extend educational alternatives. The University currently offers nine master's degree programs and 40 baccalaureate degree majors. With an enrollment of approximately 7,000 students, Clayton State embraces the rich cultural and socio-economic diversity of the greater Atlanta region through its diverse faculty, its multi-ethnic and multigenerational student population, its successful alumni working in the area, and the wide variety of clubs and organizational activities for students. The Clayton State classroom experience is led by a highly regarded faculty with academic and business-world expertise in their fields. The University fosters learning and excellence through integrated academic instruction encompassing a technological classroom environment, internships and student research. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Clearent LLC

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Credit & Finance

Local Employees: 64

U.S. Employees: 795

Rank in Category:Sector: Credit & FinanceLocal Employees: 64U.S. Employees: 795 Clearent is a full-service, payments solution provider with more than 400 employees, 45,000 merchants, and $16 billion in processing volume. From traditional point-of-sale terminals, mobile solutions, and tablet-based systems to a custom-built virtual terminal, eCommerce plug-ins, and hosted payments, Clearent helps small business owners securely accept payments just about anywhere. The company has consistently been named to several prestigious lists year after year, including the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, The Nilson Report’s list of top U.S. acquirers, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces award, and the St. Louis Business Journal’s list of fastest growing private companies. To learn more, visit clearent.com. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Small

Coalfire Systems Inc

Rank in Category: 15

Sector: Cyber Security

Local Employees: 51

U.S. Employees: 706

Rank in Category: 15Sector: Cyber SecurityLocal Employees: 51U.S. Employees: 706 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Credigy

Rank in Category: 55

Sector: Credit & Finance

Local Employees: 149

U.S. Employees: 155

Rank in Category: 55Sector: Credit & FinanceLocal Employees: 149U.S. Employees: 155 Credigy provides creative solutions for consumer finance. We are a global specialty finance company with flexibility across the capital structure to acquire or finance a diverse range of assets. We invest in consumer assets across multiple asset classes and geographies and currently own $5B+ in assets. In 2006, Credigy was acquired by National Bank of Canada (NBC) and we are a core component of their U.S. Specialty Finance and International group. Life-to-date, we have closed more than 300 deals, representing $16B+ in total investments. Our continued success is attributable to four key areas of strength that make us unique in the world of consumer finance: sophisticated data analysis and valuation, a flexible servicing model, diversification, and access to capital. We are the partner of choice when financial institutions face complex challenges and strategic changes. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Midsize

Cricket Wireless

Rank in Category: 35

Sector: Telecommunications

Local Employees: 474

U.S. Employees: 1787

Rank in Category: 35Sector: TelecommunicationsLocal Employees: 474U.S. Employees: 1787 Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don’t require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, is the nation’s fastest-growing prepaid provider since 2017*. *As of second quarter 2019 earnings. In 2017, Cricket Wireless (a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.) was combined with AT&T PREPAID (formerly GoPhone) to make up the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio – the country’s fastest growing prepaid provider. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio focuses on delivering consistent world class service, reliability and value for no annual contract wireless customers across the country. For more information, visit www.cricketwireless.com. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Cross Country Locums (formerly Medical Doctor Associates)

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Locum Tenens Staffing

Local Employees: 112

U.S. Employees: 137

Rank in Category:Sector: Locum Tenens StaffingLocal Employees: 112U.S. Employees: 137 For over 30 years, Cross Country Locums (formerly Medical Doctor Associates) has provided physician and advanced practice professionals with a variety of placement options including locum tenens, temporary, and temp-to-perm. Cross Country Locums is part of the Cross Country Healthcare family of brands, a national leader in healthcare staffing and workforce solutions. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

CS Truck and Trailer

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Truck and Trailer repairs

Local Employees: 110

U.S. Employees: 110

Rank in Category:Sector: Truck and Trailer repairsLocal Employees: 110U.S. Employees: 110 CS Truck & Trailer has 42,000 square feet of space on a 15.6 acre property located in Lithonia, GA. With five paint booths offering down draft and heated service, CS can repair and paint anything on wheels! From the smallest repair to a complete rebuild, we offer all tractor work including an alignment area, overhead cranes, and drive over oil change. The same goes for paint and body work! On any day you may see tractors and trailers, school buses, beverage trucks, fire engines, concrete trucks and again, anything on wheels! CS handles every kind of trailer work as well as lift gate work. We are a Leyman Lift Gate distributor. We have mobile service trucks and sand and soda blasting on site. Our goal is to be the one place where YOU can get everything done! Our list of customers is a "who’s who" in the industry and we are happy to provide references upon request. Many of our customers have partnered with us since our beginning in 1999, and they know the job will be done right - the first time - on a timely basis and for a fair price. Quality Turn Around Time Value. We also offer pickup and delivery service. We make it easy to do business with us! We invite you to come and see us! Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook

Small

Cultura Technologies, LLC.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Agri-Food and Software

Local Employees: 59

U.S. Employees: 220

Rank in Category:Sector: Agri-Food and SoftwareLocal Employees: 59U.S. Employees: 220 Cultura Technologies North America group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies enabling them to be clear leaders within their focused industry. We currently operate 8 different software businesses in four different vertical markets throughout North America. These vertical markets include grain and oilseeds (Proceres, Solentra, Greenstone), animal agriculture (Aeros), produce (ExtendAG), biosciences (TOPAZ), consumer packaged goods (Tibersoft), and C-Store and wholesale fuel (Red River Software). As we grow, we are always looking to get into new markets in order to provide continuous improvement and innovation. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Cumberland Group

Rank in Category: 38

Sector: Information Technology - Other

Local Employees: 64

U.S. Employees: 80

Rank in Category: 38Sector: Information Technology - OtherLocal Employees: 64U.S. Employees: 80 Cumberland Group is the consulting firm that companies turn to when their technology can’t keep up with all the demands placed on it. From strategic planning to precision execution, we do whatever it takes to help them prepare for whatever’s next. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Cytometry Specialist, Inc dba CSI Laboratories

Rank in Category: 63

Sector: Specialized Cancer Diagnostics

Local Employees: 163

U.S. Employees: 166

Rank in Category: 63Sector: Specialized Cancer DiagnosticsLocal Employees: 163U.S. Employees: 166 CSI is a specialized cancer pathology laboratory. We provide services to doctors around the country to assist them with cancer diagnosis, determining treatment options and the patient’s prognosis. Our clients send their cancer patient’s biopsies and other samples to CSI via courier or FedEx and our expert medical and technical staff help diagnose most types of cancers, most often lymphoma and leukemia and also solid tumors. With a strong focus on excellent quality, customer service and patient care, many test results are available within 24 hours of receiving the patient’s biopsy. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Midsize

Daugherty Business Solutions

Rank in Category: 48

Sector: Management & IT Consulting

Local Employees: 219

U.S. Employees: 1195

Rank in Category: 48Sector: Management & IT ConsultingLocal Employees: 219U.S. Employees: 1195 Daugherty Business Solutions is a strategic management and technology consulting partner with a 30+ year history of delivering mission critical solutions to some of the world’s largest companies. Daugherty has helped architect, design, and develop effective technology solutions that have reduced cost, maximized revenue, mitigated risk, and improved performance and productivity. Our deep industry expertise, world-class capabilities—including a talented team of over 1000 professionals—and break-through methods, techniques, and tools, have made us the logical choice for companies seeking innovative solutions to ever-changing business challenges. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Davidson Hotels & Resorts Corporate Office

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Hotels & Resorts

Local Employees: 83

U.S. Employees: 106

Rank in Category:Sector: Hotels & ResortsLocal Employees: 83U.S. Employees: 106 Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Specializing in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments.With over 40 years of value creation, Davidson Hotels & Resorts is continuing to build on the success of our past with the future in mind. Our goal has always been to simply be the best, not the biggest. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Discount Waste, Inc.

Rank in Category: 44

Sector: Waste and Construction Rental Industry

Local Employees: 55

U.S. Employees: 55

Rank in Category: 44Sector: Waste and Construction Rental IndustryLocal Employees: 55U.S. Employees: 55 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Dorsey Alston, Realtors

Rank in Category: 1

Sector: Agents / Brokers

Local Employees: 246

U.S. Employees: 246

Rank in Category: 1Sector: Agents / BrokersLocal Employees: 246U.S. Employees: 246 Dorsey Alston was founded in 1947 by Atlanta native Roy Dorsey and proudly wears the mantle of oldest privately-owned residential real estate firm in Atlanta. Now owned and operated by Stanford Business Graduate Michael Rogers, the firm has grown 500% since 2008, and boasts the highest agent retention rate in the market. Rogers and his management team are adamant believers in the servant leadership model and the inverted leadership pyramid. Putting agents and employees first has differentiated the firm in a market mired by bureaucracy and franchise restrictions. Dorsey Alston is a three-office operation (Buckhead, E. Cobb, and VA Highland) and owns the three buildings from which they operate. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Drury Hotels

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Hospitality

Local Employees: 104

U.S. Employees: 5500

Rank in Category:Sector: HospitalityLocal Employees: 104U.S. Employees: 5500 Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 25 states. Founded in 1973 by the Drury family, the company’s goal then is the same as it is now – to provide clean rooms, friendly service and honest value to each guest, each and every day. Drury Hotels provides business and leisure travelers with best-in-class amenities, going the extra mile to anticipate needs and provide the special somethings that make the time away from home the very best it can be. At Drury Hotels, guests can Travel Happy®. Brands include Drury Inn & Suites®, Drury Inn®, Drury Plaza Hotel®, Pear Tree Inn by Drury®, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Midsize

Edward Jones

Rank in Category: 8

Sector: Financial Services

Local Employees: 456

U.S. Employees: 45085

Rank in Category: 8Sector: Financial ServicesLocal Employees: 456U.S. Employees: 45085 Every Edward Jones associate across the U.S. and Canada is focused on one thing – making a significant, positive difference for clients. The firm's 18,800 financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients to understand what is important to them – from college savings to retirement – then create personalized investment strategies to help them meet their goals and partner with them for the long-term to help them stay on track. Each Edward Jones neighborhood branch has a financial advisor and a branch office administrator serving clients where they live and work. They find flexible, family-friendly workplaces near their own homes, satisfying work helping clients achieve their goals, and lots of support by their regions and home-office associates. Community involvement is encouraged, and inclusion initiatives help foster innovative thinking. Headquartered in St. Louis, Edward Jones is owned by its associates and has more than 15,000 branches in all 50 states and Canada. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

eVestment

Rank in Category: 18

Sector: Financial Services – Information Technology SaaS

Local Employees: 280

U.S. Employees: 362

Rank in Category: 18Sector: Financial Services – Information Technology SaaSLocal Employees: 280U.S. Employees: 362 We make smart money smarter. eVestment provides a suite of easy-to-use, cloud-based solutions to help institutional investors, consultants and traditional and alternative investment managers identify and capitalize on global investment trends. With the largest and most comprehensive global institutional investment database, with tools and solutions delivered through leading-edge technology and backed by exceptional client service, we help our clients be more strategic, efficient and informed. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Experience LLC

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Mobile technology for sports and live events

Local Employees: 94

U.S. Employees: 94

Rank in Category:Sector: Mobile technology for sports and live eventsLocal Employees: 94U.S. Employees: 94 Experience LLC is changing the way fans attend live events through our innovative ticketing technology. We partner with sports teams and live entertainment venues – think MLB, NBA, NCAA, NHL, NFL, and Live Nation – to give fans access to incredible experiences. Our product has evolved from manually uploading files for seat upgrades to creating a platform that can anticipate which fans are attending an event and how to optimize all the seats within a venue. Our people are continuing to move the needle to ensure we have the best product in the market. Our engineers work tirelessly with our Product team to make sure our technology works efficiently, our Sales and Ops teams collaborate with our clients on the strategy to grow adoption, and our Marketing and Customer Success teams work to ensure fans know exactly how to use our technology. Our people are what keep our company ahead of the curve… all focused and excited in changing the game within the live entertainment world. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

FieldEdge

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Enterprise Software

Local Employees: 96

U.S. Employees: 217

Rank in Category:Sector: Enterprise SoftwareLocal Employees: 96U.S. Employees: 217 FieldEdge is the leading provider of service management software to businesses in the mechanical services industry. With over 40 years of industry experience, FieldEdge equips service businesses with all the tools needed to turbocharge their techs, organize their office, save time and make more money. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Fifth Third Bank

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Financial Services

Local Employees: 273

U.S. Employees: 18000

Rank in Category:Sector: Financial ServicesLocal Employees: 273U.S. Employees: 18000 Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

FisherBroyles, LLP

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Law

Local Employees: 74

U.S. Employees: 322

Rank in Category:Sector: LawLocal Employees: 74U.S. Employees: 322 Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and largest national, full-service, cloud-based law firm in the country. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to over 220 attorneys in 23 offices globally. The FisherBroyles model leverages talent and technology to offer a more cost-effective solution to clients without sacrificing Big Law quality by eliminating unnecessary overhead that does not add value to clients. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Fogelman

Rank in Category: 63

Sector: Property Management

Local Employees: 119

U.S. Employees: 650

Rank in Category: 63Sector: Property ManagementLocal Employees: 119U.S. Employees: 650 Real Estate - Apartment Management; Built on more than 50 years of experience, innovation, and a results-driven culture, Fogelman is recognized as one of the nation’s leading multifamily property management and investment firms. We proudly manage more than 30,000 apartment homes across the country, helping our clients maximize investment returns every step of the way. Top Workplace Employer in Atlanta the last 2 years as well as other local markets and nationally in the multi-family industry. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Midsize

FullStory, Inc.

Rank in Category: 11

Sector: Customer Experience

Local Employees: 190

U.S. Employees: 240

Rank in Category: 11Sector: Customer ExperienceLocal Employees: 190U.S. Employees: 240 FullStory takes a fundamentally different approach to understanding your customer experience. One tiny script unlocks pixel-perfect playback, automatic insights, funnel analytics, and robust search and segmentation – all without the need to manually tag your site’s code. FullStory’s playback perfectly captures even the gnarliest single-page apps built on any JavaScript framework. They’re not just videos either, our playbacks are fully-working recreation of your site, code and all, so they look great on any size screen and no detail is ever lost, no matter how tiny. By capturing more customer experience data than any other solution in one powerful, easy-to-use platform, FullStory is able to empower everyone in an organization to help build the best online experience for their customers. We do this by hiring the best talent and giving you structured autonomy. We don’t believe in micromanaging your time; after all, smart, driven people are their own best bosses. We believe there is no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Georgia Municipal Association

Rank in Category: 19

Sector: Local Government

Local Employees: 88

U.S. Employees: 89

Rank in Category: 19Sector: Local GovernmentLocal Employees: 88U.S. Employees: 89 Advocacy organization representing cities; providing training for municipal officials and services to Georgia's city governments including life/health insurance, retirement and workers' compensation insurance Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Midsize

Georgia United Credit Union

Rank in Category: 50

Sector: Credit Union

Local Employees: 357

U.S. Employees: 384

Rank in Category: 50Sector: Credit UnionLocal Employees: 357U.S. Employees: 384 Georgia United is a not-for-profit financial cooperative founded in 1958 that serves over 160,000 members. Georgia United offers financial products and services (from checking and savings to personal, vehicle and home loans loans) to help our members through every stage of life. Georgia United is one of the nation’s strongest credit unions and our mission is to be the financial institution of choice for our members, and the employer of choice for our team members. Originally chartered as a teachers’ credit union, Georgia United provides our communities, educators, state employees and their families with financial solutions that help their budgets go further. We serve members through 19 branch locations and through online and mobile banking, a Member Care Center and 100,000 CO-OP Shared Branch locations nationwide. A leader in innovation, Georgia United was the first credit union in Georgia to provide the capability to deposit checks utilizing your smart phone. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Large

Georgia World Congress Center Authority

Rank in Category: 21

Sector: State Government

Local Employees: 522

U.S. Employees: 682

Rank in Category: 21Sector: State GovernmentLocal Employees: 522U.S. Employees: 682 The Georgia World Congress Center Authority is the largest combined convention, sports, and entertainment campus in North America and a top economic engine for the state of Georgia. Located in downtown Atlanta, GWCCA's campus features over 220 acres of prime event space anchored by Georgia World Congress Center, Centennial Olympic Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, and Signia Hilton, the Authority's headquarter hotel set to open in 2022. The Authority, a self-sustained state agency, is entrusted as stewards of these state-owned assets, and has invested more than $360 million over the last decade to improve connectivity between its facilities and downtown Atlanta’s surrounding hospitality district. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Graybar

Rank in Category: 55

Sector: Electrical Distribution

Local Employees: 221

U.S. Employees: 8000

Rank in Category: 55Sector: Electrical DistributionLocal Employees: 221U.S. Employees: 8000 Graybar is a leading North American distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and a provider of supply chain management and logistics services. We primarily serve the construction market, the commercial, institutional and government (CIG) market, as well as the industrial and utility markets, with products and services that support new construction, infrastructure updates, building renovation, facility maintenance, repair and operations, and original equipment manufacturing. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Gresham Smith

Rank in Category: 26

Sector: Architect/Engineering/Design

Local Employees: 85

U.S. Employees: 1000

Rank in Category: 26Sector: Architect/Engineering/DesignLocal Employees: 85U.S. Employees: 1000 Read more at Top Workplaces.



Midsize

Greystar

Rank in Category: 39

Sector: Multifamily

Local Employees: 455

U.S. Employees: 14757

Rank in Category: 39Sector: MultifamilyLocal Employees: 455U.S. Employees: 14757 Greystar is a vertically integrated rental housing company offering expertise in investment management, property management, and development globally. We own, operate, and develop rental housing, including traditional multifamily, mixed-use, student living, active adult, and corporate housing. Back in 1993, when Founder, Chairman, and CEO Bob Faith set out to build Greystar, he saw a highly fragmented multifamily industry that was more focused on assets than people. He envisioned the need for an industry leader, a blue-chip company that operated with the highest integrity and character in delivering world-class services to residents, property owners and investors in multifamily real estate. He said, “Why not us? Let’s go be that company.” With a winning strategy and a focus on people, Greystar set out to meet that need -- guided by the mission of enriching the lives we touch by doing things the right way. Greystar has learned what’s important to people when it comes to a place to call home and the services that enhance the living experience. And that’s why we put our heart and soul into providing beautiful living environments. We’re thankful for this privilege and take deep pride in knowing that our homes are a place where residents celebrate life’s important moments with friends and family. We’ve also put our heart and soul into building our company by hiring the best people in the business. “Our core values and our people are at the heart of everything we do,” says Bob. “Though times and technology may change, it all comes back to people, and it’s our people who’ve made Greystar the global multifamily housing leader.” Today, we are the largest multifamily housing operator and developer in the US and one of the largest global investment management companies, delivering industry-leading services to investors, clients, and residents. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Hall Booth Smith, P.C.

Rank in Category: 20

Sector: Law

Local Employees: 227

U.S. Employees: 227

Rank in Category: 20Sector: LawLocal Employees: 227U.S. Employees: 227 Established in 1989, Hall Booth Smith, P.C. (HBS) is a full-service law firm with twelve regional offices strategically located throughout Georgia, as well as offices in Birmingham, AL, Jacksonville and N. Palm Beach, FL, Asheville and Charlotte, NC, Charleston, SC, Memphis and Nashville, TN. Experienced across a wide range of legal disciplines, HBS prides itself on providing knowledgeable, proactive, client-specific counsel to individuals, domestic and international corporations, state and federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations. At HBS, we possess the legal knowledge, skill and experience to meet our clients’ needs wherever they do business. HBS maintains the highest commitment to ethically and professionally serve our clients by providing the highest quality legal representation. Our promise - “Serving to Achieve Excellence.” Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Henssler Financial

Rank in Category: 48

Sector: Financial Advisory

Local Employees: 75

U.S. Employees: 75

Rank in Category: 48Sector: Financial AdvisoryLocal Employees: 75U.S. Employees: 75 Henssler Financial is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Atlanta. We provide solutions that incorporate a range of services including wealth management, financial planning, tax preparation and consulting, corporate retirement planning and estate planning. For more than 30 years, we have helped clients gain clarity on their financial situation by asking the right questions and helping them to prioritize their goals. After exploring their financial circumstances, we create customized cash flow projections that apply our Ten Year Rule across multiple scenarios. The combination of these projections and a financial plan prepares our clients for the road ahead. Our clients gain peace of mind knowing that experts monitor their plan and make adjustments along the way to accommodate life’s curve balls. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Herschend Family Entertainment

Rank in Category: 39

Sector: Amusement / Theme Parks

Local Employees: 93

U.S. Employees: 10000

Rank in Category: 39Sector: Amusement / Theme ParksLocal Employees: 93U.S. Employees: 10000 Herschend Family Entertainment, originally based in Branson, Missouri and now headquartered outside of Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest family-owned themed attractions corporation in the US with parks and attractions from coast to coast. Herschend’s team of more than 10,000 employees creates, develops and operates entertainment, tourism and hospitality properties that span 23 locations in six states and serve over 14 million guests annually. Its diverse slate of properties include theme parks such as Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri and Dollywood in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains (in partnership with entertainment legend Dolly Parton), two water parks, two aquariums, two nature-based attractions including Stone Mountain Park in Georgia, themed dinner shows including a dining cruise on Branson’s Table Rock Lake, and six lodging properties with the most recent addition of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa located just minutes from Dollywood Theme Park in Tennessee. Herschend Live, launched in August 2018, manages and owns innovative touring live event properties that offer families opportunities to connect through unique shared experiences. The Harlem Globetrotters are the first Herschend-owned property under the Live banner, entertaining millions of fans and families each year with their legendary basketball magic. The Harlem Globetrotters, one of the most recognizable franchises in sports and entertainment, have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 122 countries and territories since they were founded in 1926. Also very unique is Herschend's servant leadership philosophy called Leading with Love. Leading with Love promotes leadership that acts to serve others in the organization, putting the needs of employees as a higher priority, with the ultimate goal of serving others - employees, customers, and the community. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Midsize

HOMESTAR

Rank in Category: 14

Sector: Home Mortgage Lender

Local Employees: 403

U.S. Employees: 522

Rank in Category: 14Sector: Home Mortgage LenderLocal Employees: 403U.S. Employees: 522 Founded in 2002 by Wes Hunt, HOMESTAR is a full-service mortgage banker that takes pride in the mortgage services we provide and helping people realize their dream of homeownership. Headquartered in Gainesville, GA and with more than 80 Branch offices across the United States, HOMESTAR exists to be known as a strong and honest mortgage company, who, by employing the best talent available, meets the needs and wants of borrowers. We don’t just ‘do mortgages;’ we help real families acquire homes. Our leaders and employees are among the most knowledgeable and experienced industry professionals, with the first three employees hired at HOMESTAR still with us today. HOMESTAR strives to foster an environment where all employee contributions are valued, input is always welcome, and they are provided opportunities for career growth and development. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Small

Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Rank in Category: 30

Sector: Hospitality, Entertainment, Recreation, & Travel

Local Employees: 57

U.S. Employees: 57

Rank in Category: 30Sector: Hospitality, Entertainment, Recreation, & TravelLocal Employees: 57U.S. Employees: 57 HVMG sets the hospitality industry standard of excellence as an employer, operator, and trusted partner. Our commitment to our Purpose - Be Excellent in all we do so that our associates, guests and partners LOVE us! - drives us to provide hotel solutions with uncompromised quality and integrity. HVMG provides a fully integrated platform of hotel solutions that ranges from third-party management to acquisitions and development to project management. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Small

Impact Partnership

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Financial Services & Marketing

Local Employees: 114

U.S. Employees: 114

Rank in Category:Sector: Financial Services & MarketingLocal Employees: 114U.S. Employees: 114 In 2011, Impact Partnership, LLC opened its doors with one goal in mind: to change lives by helping insurance companies and financial advisors dramatically grow their practices. Our founders wanted to provide financial advisors with a strategic partner to help them transform from small-business owners to successful, independent entrepreneurs — making them household names in their communities. Our award-winning, in-house marketing and media team delivers innovative and proven ideas to help advisors compete with the biggest brands and reach more prospects through branding, digital marketing, radio, TV, 3rd party credibility and direct mail. We offer safe and advanced products to our advisors through our partnership with the best insurance carriers in the country. Our sales, advanced markets and operations teams are dedicated to helping our advisors understand these products and how they best fill the needs of their clients. Together, we’re focused on changing the lives of our clients and helping more people retire successfully. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Improving - Atlanta

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: IT Services

Local Employees: 147

U.S. Employees: 398

Rank in Category:Sector: IT ServicesLocal Employees: 147U.S. Employees: 398 At Improving, we truly believe that our success is the result of our collective involvement. Improvers have consistently driven the culture towards excellence, and as such, they are the heart of our company. We have worked hard to establish a culture based on a set of values based on excellence of rising above expectations, involvement in going beyond our everyday responsibilities, and dedication around giving freely our time and experience. Because of this culture, and they Improvers that exemplify it, we are able to recruit thought leaders in the technology field and be actively involved in the community. This has resulted in a workforce made up of individuals that consistently perform at their peak performance levels, have fun, deliver value to our clients, and help one another. The constant desire to do better is ingrained in everything we do from how we approach clients, how we think about problem-solving to how we evaluate our own performance. Since the inception of our company, we have performed millions of hours of custom software development on a variety of platforms for a variety. This breadth of combined experience allows us to provide unexpected new ways of solving problems. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Incentive Solutions

Rank in Category: 50

Sector: B2B Incentive Provider

Local Employees: 51

U.S. Employees: 52

Rank in Category: 50Sector: B2B Incentive ProviderLocal Employees: 51U.S. Employees: 52 Incentive Solutions is all about growth! We provide strategic incentive and rewards programs that help our clients achieve their business goals – and we have a lot of fun doing it. The program types we offer include sales incentives, channel incentives, B2B customer loyalty, and employee incentive programs. Founded in Atlanta in 1994, Incentive Solutions prides itself on innovative technology development and the boutique experience we offer our clients. Working with hundreds of clients across dozens of industries, from local businesses to Fortune 200 behemoths, we are a lot of things to our clients. From strategic business development consulting, to custom software development, to marketing campaign design, we do whatever it takes to become a true extension of our clients’ businesses. This includes ensuring an amazing participant experience throughout the reward redemption process. We offer incentive program participants millions of exciting online reward options, gift and debit card incentives, custom reward fulfillment, and incentive travel management, all backed by full customer support. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Infinite Resource Solutions

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: IT Professional Services

Local Employees: 54

U.S. Employees: 55

Rank in Category:Sector: IT Professional ServicesLocal Employees: 54U.S. Employees: 55 With the majority of enterprises going through digital transformation, it is imperative to have a partner who can help turn a vision into a concrete strategy. Infinite is the partner who can help define your transformation journey and identify the talent necessary to drive digital adoption. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Small

InfoMart, Inc.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Background Screening

Local Employees: 125

U.S. Employees: 129

Rank in Category:Sector: Background ScreeningLocal Employees: 125U.S. Employees: 129 InfoMart has been revolutionizing the global background and identity screening industry for nearly 30 years, providing businesses the information they need to make informed hiring decisions. They’ve modernized talent onboarding with customizable programs and innovative technology, including a recent first-to-market biometric identity authentication application. They have achieved NAPBS accreditation in recognition of their consistent business practices and commitment to compliance with the FCRA. The company is dedicated to customer service, speed, and accuracy, and it has been recognized for its success, workplace culture, and corporate citizenship with over 40 industry awards. InfoMart is owned and operated by Tammy Cohen and is a certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise. GET THE WHOLE STORY at backgroundscreening.com Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Insight Sourcing Group

Rank in Category: 17

Sector: Consulting

Local Employees: 144

U.S. Employees: 160

Rank in Category: 17Sector: ConsultingLocal Employees: 144U.S. Employees: 160 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

InsuranceHub

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Business Insurance

Local Employees: 59

U.S. Employees: 59

Rank in Category:Sector: Business InsuranceLocal Employees: 59U.S. Employees: 59 Read more at Top Workplaces.



Midsize

Integrated Financial Group Inc

Rank in Category: 2

Sector: Financial Advisors

Local Employees: 172

U.S. Employees: 169

Rank in Category: 2Sector: Financial AdvisorsLocal Employees: 172U.S. Employees: 169 The scale and resources of Integrated Financial Group handle tasks like: HR including payroll, benefits and staffing, technology support, and office management and business consulting. Affiliation with the Consortium affords independent advisors or advisor teams the robust support of a large firm without giving up the independence that is critical to ‘client centric’ service. . With over 1000 years of experience and over 150 professional designations, the Consortium provides its members with their own ‘Think Tank.’ Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

IST Management Services, Inc.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Corporate & Legal

Local Employees: 84

U.S. Employees: 1837

Rank in Category:Sector: Corporate & LegalLocal Employees: 84U.S. Employees: 1837 IST is the fastest growing and largest independently owned Business Process Outsourcing company in the country. Since being founded in April of 1997 in Atlanta, GA our core business has been providing outsourced professional, facilities and office support services. IST is focused on developing the systems and processes that will create the most efficient and cost effective solution for our customers. To achieve this, IST has created IST-Suite, our custom proprietary Web based management software. IST-Suite provides our employees with the tools they need to manage, track and report the day-to-day operations. IST understands that to meet and exceed your expectations, we not only have to provide the best systems, but also provide the finest employees. To achieve this, IST has formed a work environment that is fun, exciting and rewarding. This allows IST to recruit and retain the highest level of employees that are passionate about serving our customers. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Itential, LLC

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Enterprise Software

Local Employees: 83

U.S. Employees: 119

Rank in Category:Sector: Enterprise SoftwareLocal Employees: 83U.S. Employees: 119 Itential provides powerful network automation software to companies worldwide — from Fortune 500 telecommunications and financial service companies to enterprises of all sizes; Itential is trusted to automate our customers' most critical networks. We are committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next generation, agile network operations. We are exclusively focused on delivering network automation solutions that help our customers realize their vision of digital transformation. Our solutions leverage the latest thinking, open standards, open architectures, technology partners and best practices to drive network operations and maximize the impact of automation. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

iVision

Rank in Category: 23

Sector: IT Services Provider

Local Employees: 132

U.S. Employees: 145

Rank in Category: 23Sector: IT Services ProviderLocal Employees: 132U.S. Employees: 145 iVision is a technology integration and management firm that is transforming how technology does business. iVision engineers success for its clients through objective recommendations, process and technology expertise, as well as best-of-breed guidance. The firm provides infrastructure and application solutions, and it is organized into five complementary practices, including: Infrastructure Services, Data Center, Converged Network and Application Development - all supported by the Customer Success practice. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Jabian Consulting

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Management Consulting

Local Employees: 73

U.S. Employees: 110

Rank in Category:Sector: Management ConsultingLocal Employees: 73U.S. Employees: 110 Founded by three consulting industry veterans who sought to create the firm they wished existed, Jabian Consulting is an Atlanta-based strategic management and technology consultancy. It serves mid-market and Fortune 1000 clients across multiple high growth industries. Applying only the most talented, senior-level consulting specialists to its clients’ top priority projects, Jabian takes an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping clients drive business value by increasing revenue and decreasing operational costs. Market offerings include: human capital management, business strategy, technology execution, technology optimization, operational excellence, and customer interaction. Having built a reputation for excellence in its first ten years, Jabian has turned out to be the firm many consulting clients were wishing for as well. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Rank in Category: 60

Sector: Banking Software/Information Technology

Local Employees: 53

U.S. Employees: 6550

Rank in Category: 60Sector: Banking Software/Information TechnologyLocal Employees: 53U.S. Employees: 6550 About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. The S&P 500 company’s solutions serve more than 9,000 customers nationwide and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Jackson & Coker

Rank in Category: 26

Sector: Physician & Advanced Practitioner Staffing

Local Employees: 238

U.S. Employees: 241

Rank in Category: 26Sector: Physician & Advanced Practitioner StaffingLocal Employees: 238U.S. Employees: 241 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Jackson Spalding

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Marketing and Communications

Local Employees: 106

U.S. Employees: 139

Rank in Category:Sector: Marketing and CommunicationsLocal Employees: 106U.S. Employees: 139 Jackson Spalding is an award-winning marketing communications agency offering a full range of branding, advertising, digital marketing and public relations services. Founded in 1995, we are one of the largest independent marketing agencies in the greater Southeast. We serve the full life cycle of a brand, from the established to the evolving, and those just getting started. Clients include Chick-fil-A, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Delta Air Lines, Google, Interstate Batteries, Mattress Firm, Orkin, Primrose Schools, the ATL, Grady Health System and more. Above all, we want to work with clients who inspire us – those who want to be the best at what they do. Those are our kind of people. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Jamestown

Rank in Category: 37

Sector: Real Estate and Property Management

Local Employees: 179

U.S. Employees: 430

Rank in Category: 37Sector: Real Estate and Property ManagementLocal Employees: 179U.S. Employees: 430 Jamestown is a design-focused real estate investment and management company with a 35+ year track record and a clear mission: to transform spaces into innovation hubs and community centers. Current and previous iconic projects include Chelsea Market in New York City, Industry City in Brooklyn, Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, and the Innovation and Design Building in Boston. The company has headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and Cologne, Germany with offices in Amsterdam, Bogotá, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Jamestown has adopted principles that guide it in building a best-in-class real estate investment management company, resulting in a stable and thriving organization for the long-term benefit of employees and investors. The guiding principles are excellence, innovation, integrity, passion, and responsibility. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Small

John Hancock Financial Services

Rank in Category: 40

Sector: Life Insurance, Annuities, & Retirement Investm...

Local Employees: 54

U.S. Employees: 12000

Rank in Category: 40Sector: Life Insurance, Annuities, & Retirement Investm...Local Employees: 54U.S. Employees: 12000 John Hancock Retirement Plan Services provides participants with the highest caliber of retirement plan products available in the market. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Kabbage, Inc.

Rank in Category: 22

Sector: FinTech

Local Employees: 410

U.S. Employees: 505

Rank in Category: 22Sector: FinTechLocal Employees: 410U.S. Employees: 505 Kabbage is a leading FinTech company changing the way small businesses solve cash-flow challenges. Fully automated and deeply connected with its 185,000+ customers, Kabbage provides access to funding in minutes, extends more than $10 million every day to small businesses, and powers borrowing experiences for some of the largest companies in the world. While we've received numerous awards and recognition—such as Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures, Inc Magazine's Top Private Companies, Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work, and Forbes FinTech 50—it is our people, our culture, and our leaders that make Kabbage such a great place to work. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Keysight Technologies

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Information Technology - Other

Local Employees: 85

U.S. Employees: 4809

Rank in Category:Sector: Information Technology - OtherLocal Employees: 85U.S. Employees: 4809 As a market leader in measurement science, Keysight is at the heart of the technology revolution. Our customers are the world’s visionaries and innovators – those who achieve breakthroughs that change lives, secure the world, and connect people across the globe. At Keysight, we are driven to deliver breakthrough solutions and trusted insights in electronic design, test, manufacturing, and optimization. We harness our ongoing leadership in standards bodies, our industry-focused technology research, and our deep measurement expertise to provide customers with early-market solutions that evolve along with technology. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

LeaseQuery

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Software as a Service, Financial Technology

Local Employees: 132

U.S. Employees: 145

Rank in Category:Sector: Software as a Service, Financial TechnologyLocal Employees: 132U.S. Employees: 145 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

LGE Community Credit Union

Rank in Category: 32

Sector: Credit Union

Local Employees: 287

U.S. Employees: 287

Rank in Category: 32Sector: Credit UnionLocal Employees: 287U.S. Employees: 287 In 1951, seven Lockheed Georgia employees dreamed of a better way to bank and LGE Community Credit Union was born. Today we serve communities in Northwest Georgia as a not-for-profit financial institution. And unlike a bank, whose profits go to its shareholders, our profits go to our members in the form of better rates and lower fees. We are guided by a strong commitment to provide a better financial future for our members. LGE offers personal and business banking to all residents and employees of Cobb, Paulding, Cherokee, and Fulton counties, in addition to employees of various Partner Groups. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

Logility

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Enterprise Software

Local Employees: 60

U.S. Employees: 172

Rank in Category:Sector: Enterprise SoftwareLocal Employees: 60U.S. Employees: 172 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

LOUD Security Systems

Rank in Category: 47

Sector: Security & Protection

Local Employees: 53

U.S. Employees: 53

Rank in Category: 47Sector: Security & ProtectionLocal Employees: 53U.S. Employees: 53 We provide residential and commercial security and automation monitoring and equipment installation. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Midsize

M3

Rank in Category: 16

Sector: Software Technology

Local Employees: 159

U.S. Employees: 200

Rank in Category: 16Sector: Software TechnologyLocal Employees: 159U.S. Employees: 200 We are hoteliers who engineer best in class, hosted accounting software and business analytics tools as well as professional accounting services for the hospitality industry to use to manage their businesses, effectively and efficiently! Software built by hoteliers, for hoteliers - we get it! Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Large

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Rank in Category: 11

Sector: Supply Chain & OmniChannel Software Solutions

Local Employees: 1294

U.S. Employees: 1525

Rank in Category: 11Sector: Supply Chain & OmniChannel Software SolutionsLocal Employees: 1294U.S. Employees: 1525 Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Marcus Jewish Community Center

Rank in Category: 33

Sector: Religion

Local Employees: 350

U.S. Employees: 350

Rank in Category: 33Sector: ReligionLocal Employees: 350U.S. Employees: 350 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Large

Marietta City Schools

Rank in Category: 15

Sector: Education

Local Employees: 1222

U.S. Employees: 1222

Rank in Category: 15Sector: EducationLocal Employees: 1222U.S. Employees: 1222 Marietta City Schools (MCS) is a Charter System that serves more than 8,900 students at one PreK Early Learning Center, eight elementary choice schools, one sixth grade academy, one middle school, and one high school. MCS is the first International Baccalaureate (IB) World School District in Georgia. As an IB World School District, MCS offers the optional IB Primary Years Programme for grades K-5, IB Middle Years Programme for all students in grades 6-10, and the IB Diploma Programme as an option for high school students in grades 11-12. Additionally, Marietta High School offers multiple industry-certified IB Career-related Programmes (CP), a framework of international education that incorporates the vision and educational principles of IB into career-related learning. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Marist School

Rank in Category: 56

Sector: Private Secondary Independant Day School

Local Employees: 208

U.S. Employees: 207

Rank in Category: 56Sector: Private Secondary Independant Day SchoolLocal Employees: 208U.S. Employees: 207 Marist School is an independent, Roman Catholic, college-preparatory day school enrolling approximately 1,100 boys and girls in grades seven through twelve. It is owned and operated by the Society of Mary (more commonly known as the Marists), a religious congregation of priests and brothers founded in France in 1836. Marist School was founded in downtown Atlanta in 1901 and is the oldest Catholic school in the Atlanta area. The school moved to its current site on Ashford Dunwoody Road in 1962. The mission of Marist School is to form the whole person in the image of Christ through instruction grounded in religious values, the teachings of the Catholic Church, and the spirit of the Society of Mary. The mission is advanced through communal pursuit of excellence in academic, religious, extracurricular, leadership, and service programs. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Mark Spain Real Estate

Rank in Category: 46

Sector: Residential Real Estate

Local Employees: 180

U.S. Employees: 283

Rank in Category: 46Sector: Residential Real EstateLocal Employees: 180U.S. Employees: 283 Mark Spain Real Estate connects buyers and sellers in Atlanta, Athens, Raleigh, Charlotte and Nashville through effective marketing, strategic advertising and a client-focused experience. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC

Rank in Category: 46

Sector: Accounting

Local Employees: 97

U.S. Employees: 97

Rank in Category: 46Sector: AccountingLocal Employees: 97U.S. Employees: 97 Read more at Top Workplaces.



Small

McCarthy Building Co.

Rank in Category: 29

Sector: Atlanta

Local Employees: 76

U.S. Employees: 2300

Rank in Category: 29Sector: AtlantaLocal Employees: 76U.S. Employees: 2300 Built from Humble Beginnings It was over 150 years ago when an Irish immigrant named Timothy McCarthy began a lumber business in Ann Arbor, Michigan, building farmhouses and barns. The company he founded in 1864 is now a multi-billion dollar construction firm and one of the largest and most diversified commercial construction companies in America. McCarthy currently holds 16 offices nationwide to properly serve the communities we call home. As one of the leading construction companies in Atlanta, our Atlanta office sits among a thriving metropolis that only continues to expand, offering an exceptional quality of life. Our team of commercial contractors has a firm grasp on the unique needs across the South. We take on projects in a variety of industries -- from healthcare construction, education, aviation, solar and more. We partner with you to build the high-quality facilities you need to ensure your community is well supported and prepared for further growth. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Meadows & Ohly

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Healthcare Real Estate Solutions

Local Employees: 74

U.S. Employees: 96

Rank in Category:Sector: Healthcare Real Estate SolutionsLocal Employees: 74U.S. Employees: 96 Meadows & Ohly, LLC, founded in 1972 and based in Atlanta is a leader in the highly specialized healthcare real estate arena of medical office buildings and outpatient facilities. This specialization has enabled us to develop a high level of excellence in the services, personnel and qualifications that we bring to our assignments. Working throughout the southeastern United States, we provide a full range of real estate services centered around 3 business practices: Advise (feasibility, asset optimization, lease compliance/audits, consulting) Manage (property management, construction management, lease administration) and Deliver (planning, financial analysis, equity/capital, acquisition, development). We have developed more than 60 medical office building projects of various sizes up to 130,000 square feet, delivered more than six million square feet of physician/medical offices totaling more than $600 million in asset costs, and we manage 4.3 million square feet of medical office space. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Small

Mediacurrent

Rank in Category: 42

Sector: Open Source Strategy, Design, and Development

Local Employees: 91

U.S. Employees: 91

Rank in Category: 42Sector: Open Source Strategy, Design, and DevelopmentLocal Employees: 91U.S. Employees: 91 Mediacurrent is a full-service digital agency that designs websites and defines digital strategy with a specialized focus and outstanding reputation using open-source software. We have a proven track record of helping some of the most recognizable brands in the world adopt an open-source software based web strategy. Some of the organizations we have partnered with include Habitat for Humanity, Travelport, Weather.com, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Mass.gov, The Miami Dolphins, and Olympus. At Mediacurrent, our culture is very important to us. We understand culture is our only sustainable competitive advantage, so we work hard to maintain a strong team and company culture. One of the greatest perks we offer, according to our team, is working and collaborating with a group of talented individuals that are passionate about what they do. We hire people who want to be the best at their craft. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

MemberClicks

Rank in Category: 33

Sector: Association Management Software

Local Employees: 69

U.S. Employees: 100

Rank in Category: 33Sector: Association Management SoftwareLocal Employees: 69U.S. Employees: 100 MemberClicks provides an all-in-one membership management solution and a refreshing support experience that small to mid-sized associations and chambers actually love. Founded in 1998, MemberClicks works with 3,000 organizations throughout North America. For more information, visit memberclicks.com. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

MillerClapperton

Rank in Category: 52

Sector: Specialty Sub-Contractor

Local Employees: 170

U.S. Employees: 175

Rank in Category: 52Sector: Specialty Sub-ContractorLocal Employees: 170U.S. Employees: 175 MillerClapperton is a national fabricator and regional installer of highly-engineered cladding systems. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Milton Martin Honda

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Auto Dealership

Local Employees: 91

U.S. Employees: 91

Rank in Category:Sector: Auto DealershipLocal Employees: 91U.S. Employees: 91 We are a full service automobile dealership that specializes in the Honda brand, but sell all makes and models. We also have an award winning service department. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

Monge & Associates, PC.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Personal Injury

Local Employees: 78

U.S. Employees: 78

Rank in Category:Sector: Personal InjuryLocal Employees: 78U.S. Employees: 78 A winning legal team—it’s the standard outcome promised by personal injury law firms everywhere. As such, just seeing this word is a sure sign you’ll get stuck with average legal representation. And, quite frankly, at Monge & Associates, we don’t do average. Our legal team of approximately 100 members, has a relentless drive to deliver an exceptional experience while also working to prove that we’re the best at what we do. When you hire us, you hire an army of highly talented legal professionals with the resources to go into battle against billion-dollar insurance companies and big corporate interests. It was never our goal to be the biggest. Our goal is to be the best and treat our clients the same way we would want our family members and friends treated. Thanks to our legal work with thousands of innocent injury victims, we’re regularly featured on television, print media, the internet and many other media platforms. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Certified Public Accountants & Consultants

Local Employees: 135

U.S. Employees: 135

Rank in Category:Sector: Certified Public Accountants & ConsultantsLocal Employees: 135U.S. Employees: 135 One of America’s largest and top award-winning accounting, advisory, and consulting firms, Moore Colson has over 35 years of experience working with mid-market businesses and Fortune 500 companies in the Southeast and nationwide. Headquartered in Atlanta, Moore Colson delivers innovative and practical solutions to maximize profits, lower taxes, and create financial security in a true partnership model. We offer expertise in Tax Compliance & Consulting, Accounting & Auditing, IT Audit Security & Consulting, Sarbanes-Oxley Consulting, Management Consulting, Estate Services, Lender Advisory Services, Transaction Services, Turnaround Consulting, Forensic & Litigation Support Services, and Fiduciary & Bankruptcy Services for more than 15 industries. Moore Colson is annually ranked among Atlanta’s Top 15 Accounting Firms by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2011. Inside Public Accounting has named Moore Colson one of America’s Top 200 Largest Accounting Firms since 2014, a Fastest-Growing Firm in 2017, and a Best of the Best Top 50 Firm in America since 2013. In 2017, Moore Colson ranked #1 among the top 50 Best of the Best Firms in America. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

Rank in Category: 45

Sector: Services

Local Employees: 305

U.S. Employees: 395

Rank in Category: 45Sector: ServicesLocal Employees: 305U.S. Employees: 395 Every law firm likes to say that they are full-service. In reality, Morris, Manning & Martin is what our clients need us to be. We are their counsel, their advisors, and, many times, their friends. Their success drives us. Their satisfaction compels us. We earn their respect and trust. At the end of the day, our clients’ successes are the only true measure of our success. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Multi-Agency Alliance for Children

Rank in Category: 43

Sector: Human and social services

Local Employees: 60

U.S. Employees: 67

Rank in Category: 43Sector: Human and social servicesLocal Employees: 60U.S. Employees: 67 MAAC has been approaching child welfare and behavioral healthcare with an innovative, custom-tailored approach for nearly 20 years. In 1996, several private non-profit agency directors gathered together to create what ultimately became the MAAC collaborative. These directors were driven to create "a new way of doing business" in the field of behavioral healthcare. Their vision was to create a seamless continuum of care to address all of the needs of the child, adolescent and family while reducing treatment "failures" and uncoordinated multiple placements. By teaming together to create a continuum of collaborative care, each MAAC member-agency maintains their individuality and expertise in the service areas they uniquely provide. This team approach eliminates the duplication of services across multiple agencies, reducing the risk of becoming "spread too thin.” Today, the services offered by MAAC’s member agencies range from assessments to intensive psychiatric care, adoptions to residential group homes, therapeutic foster care to maternity care and much more. MAAC also has MOUs with nine other providers throughout the state of Georgia. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

NASCO

Rank in Category: 19

Sector: Digital Health Products and Services

Local Employees: 201

U.S. Employees: 618

Rank in Category: 19Sector: Digital Health Products and ServicesLocal Employees: 201U.S. Employees: 618 NASCO is a healthcare technology company that creates digital health solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield health insurance plans. Our solutions are co-created with the Blues, for the Blues, and our digital health portfolio continues to expand with new innovations in healthcare technology. NASCO continually looks ahead to identify new technologies, ideas and initiatives, and we welcome leading health plans, visionary technology partners and expert talent to join us in advancing the future of digital health. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Networx System, Inc.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Home Services, B2B Sales, Digital Media, Online...

Local Employees: 112

U.S. Employees: 112

Rank in Category:Sector: Home Services, B2B Sales, Digital Media, Online...Local Employees: 112U.S. Employees: 112 Since 2005, we have been empowering homeowners with the confidence that they're receiving the highest quality home repair and renovations, while providing contractors the consistent opportunity to perform the great work they do for their local communities. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

New Relic

Rank in Category: 62

Sector: Information Technology - Other

Local Employees: 87

U.S. Employees:

Rank in Category: 62Sector: Information Technology - OtherLocal Employees: 87U.S. Employees: New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

New York Life

Rank in Category: 42

Sector: INSURANCE&INVESTMENTS

Local Employees: 162

U.S. Employees: 162

Rank in Category: 42Sector: INSURANCE&INVESTMENTSLocal Employees: 162U.S. Employees: 162 Life insurance and financial products are rarely bought spontaneously. Agents must help the client understand the reasons why they need them. That’s why our agents, who are among the best in the business, are at the core of New York Life’s success. Each agent participates in a comprehensive and ongoing educational program to ensure that they remain at the forefront of their profession. If you like, you can schedule an appointment with one of our professional agents who offers a full range of insurance and financial products and can work with individuals, families and business owners to: •Review their individual situation and personal objectives •Analyze and review needs and goals •Coordinate their financial activities •Monitor progress and provide ongoing service as needs and situations change New York Life is dedicated to maintaining its position as both a leader among insurance companies and a major force in the financial services industry, and that means hiring and developing capable men and women from all backgrounds who can provide effective and innovative solutions for the problems people and businesses face. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

Northpoint Commercial Finance

Rank in Category: 64

Sector: Floorplan Finance

Local Employees: 136

U.S. Employees: 151

Rank in Category: 64Sector: Floorplan FinanceLocal Employees: 136U.S. Employees: 151 Northpoint Commercial Finance, which operates throughout North America, is a diversified inventory finance lender that partners with manufacturers and dealers to provide customized financing for their products, facilitating sales through the supply chain in a variety of industries. Through creative, flexible, and innovative programs, the Northpoint team is able to deliver offerings that help customers grow their business and ultimately achieve success. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Midsize

Northwest Exterminating

Rank in Category: 27

Sector: Pest Control

Local Employees: 481

U.S. Employees: 640

Rank in Category: 27Sector: Pest ControlLocal Employees: 481U.S. Employees: 640 Northwest Exterminating is a 66 year old, family run, exterminating company. We specialize in residential and commercial pest control, mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care and insulation. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

NX Direct

Rank in Category: 16

Sector: Sales and Direct Marketing

Local Employees: 51

U.S. Employees: 51

Rank in Category: 16Sector: Sales and Direct MarketingLocal Employees: 51U.S. Employees: 51 NX Direct is a premier sales and marketing firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We work on behalf of leaders within the telecom, entertainment, cable/satellite, and wireless industries, focusing on new account acquisitions and brand recognition. By tailoring our expertise to a hands-on, face to face approach, NX Direct is able to bring our clients life-long customers with increased name-brand awareness and high levels of customer loyalty. We are an organization committed to training and developing self-motivated individuals, and providing our team with an opportunity to achieve success based on their own merit. NX Direct believes that by fostering a goal oriented and competitive environment, it will provide an atmosphere where our team can enjoy the satisfaction of surpassing expectations and overcoming challenges. Individual achievement is valued and rewarded, but we succeed as a whole – supporting and applauding the success of our team mates. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Large

OneTrust

Rank in Category: 5

Sector: Information Technology > Software

Local Employees: 553

U.S. Employees: 658

Rank in Category: 5Sector: Information Technology > SoftwareLocal Employees: 553U.S. Employees: 658 OneTrust is the fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, and data governance programs. More than 7,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build programs that comply with the world’s privacy and security laws. In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest growing company on the Inc. 500 with a 3-year revenue growth rate of 48,000%. OneTrust is backed and co-chaired by the founders of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) and AirWatch ($1.54B acq. by VMware), led by our CEO Kabir Barday, a national EY Entrepreneur of the Year. At OneTrust, our incredibly talented team and our culture combine to create something truly special. Our people are passionate and believe we’re in a “do good” business. Together, teamwork and comradery help us meet the challenge. We make difference every day and create an environment where anything is possible - and we're just getting started. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Orasi Software, Inc.

Rank in Category: 9

Sector: Software Reseller, Services, and Support

Local Employees: 66

U.S. Employees: 68

Rank in Category: 9Sector: Software Reseller, Services, and SupportLocal Employees: 66U.S. Employees: 68 Orasi is a DevSecOps innovator enabling the acceleration, security, quality and adoption of software applications through automation. Working with world-class partners, Orasi provides solutions and services that offer full lifecycle support and integration to ensure confident delivery of transformative applications. Orasi works with hundreds of global brands across industries, including top Fortune 500 companies. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

ORTEC International USA, Inc.

Rank in Category: 41

Sector: Planning and optimization software provider

Local Employees: 50

U.S. Employees: 65

Rank in Category: 41Sector: Planning and optimization software providerLocal Employees: 50U.S. Employees: 65 ORTEC began nearly 40 years ago with a few young Dutch students wanting to show the world the value of mathematics to secure long-term sustainable growth for organizations and society at large. Now as a global leader in mathematical optimization software and advanced analytics planning and execution, our roughly 1,000 employees in 13 countries not only solve complex challenges for 1,200 companies with easy-to-use solutions such as load and route optimization, we help them make a significant environmental contribution by saving on thousands of miles driven and thus less CO2. Our services impact 550,000 people in retail, energy, manufacturing, transportation and more by optimizing fleet routing and dispatch, vehicle and pallet loading, workforce scheduling, delivery forecasting and warehouse control. As the best kept secret in logistics, ORTEC uses data-driven results to help businesses improve efficiency but focuses on a people-driven environment to succeed. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Midsize

OTR Capital, LLC

Rank in Category: 31

Sector: Factoring

Local Employees: 150

U.S. Employees: 175

Rank in Category: 31Sector: FactoringLocal Employees: 150U.S. Employees: 175 The unique culture at OTR Capital is hard to beat, where innovation and a hard-working environment go hand-in-hand with a casual, fun atmosphere. We promote an energetic workplace where collaboration and a results-driven attitude is key to our success. The growth potential and promotional track for our employees is the best in the industry. Our success comes from our people and translates into our unparalleled customer service and product delivery. Our Google, Facebook, and Glassdoor reviews speak for themselves! Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Oversight Systems

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Enterprise Software

Local Employees: 100

U.S. Employees: 105

Rank in Category:Sector: Enterprise SoftwareLocal Employees: 100U.S. Employees: 105 Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

OxBlue Corporation

Rank in Category: 18

Sector: Technology

Local Employees: 95

U.S. Employees: 95

Rank in Category: 18Sector: TechnologyLocal Employees: 95U.S. Employees: 95 OxBlue empowers the construction industry through a time-lapse documentation service backed by technology and culture. Within our West-Midtown facility a diverse group of individuals come together to engineer, manufacture, market, sell and service a unique technology solution that is used across the country and around the world. OxBlue documents thousands of construction projects each year including the new Braves Stadium and Habitat for Humanity builds to Tesla’s Gigafactory and Bertha (the world’s largest tunnel boring machine) Our goal is to provide an exceptionally high-quality product and experience to our clients while creating a work environment that truly strives to provide a work-life balance that allows our employees to thrive professionally and personally. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Pacesetter Steel Service, Inc.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Wholesale Distribution

Local Employees: 82

U.S. Employees:

Rank in Category:Sector: Wholesale DistributionLocal Employees: 82U.S. Employees: Pacesetter is a national distributor of flat rolled steel products. We work directly with our customers and suppliers to provide single-source invoicing and quality products that meet or exceed customer expectations. We are an experienced, creative and customer-centric service organization with integrated support teams that help our customers by clearly understanding their needs and providing them with valuable solutions to fulfill those needs. Pacesetter Steel Service was founded in 1977 by its' current President and CEO, Steve Leebow. By 1980, Pacesetter added 2 new distribution centers and established a corporate home in Marietta, Georgia. In 1997, after 17 years of tremendous growth, Pacesetter relocated its corporate offices to our current location in Kennesaw, Georgia, a suburb just north of Atlanta. Many associates who helped build Pacesetter from its early beginnings still work for the company. The tenured workforce talent offers invaluable leadership and expertise to our newer associates. Since those humble beginnings, Pacesetter has added equipment, locations, and capabilities to our organization to best serve the needs of our customers. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Large

Panda Restaurant Group

Rank in Category: 4

Sector: Restaurant

Local Employees: 535

U.S. Employees: 40632

Rank in Category: 4Sector: RestaurantLocal Employees: 535U.S. Employees: 40632 Panda Restaurant Group, parent company of Panda Express, Panda Inn, and Hibachi-San, delivers exceptional Asian dining experiences while building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives. We are family-owned with about 2,200 locations worldwide and employ over 40,000 employees. Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in a genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

ParkMobile

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Information & Technology Services

Local Employees: 148

U.S. Employees: 169

Rank in Category:Sector: Information & Technology ServicesLocal Employees: 148U.S. Employees: 169 ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping over 12 million of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking from their mobile devices. The company’s technology is now used in over 3,000 locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and garage parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro areas, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, ACG Georgia Fast 40, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter list. Additionally, the company won 2018 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Integrated Mobile Experience. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Patterson & Dewar Engineers, Inc. (P&D)

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Consulting

Local Employees: 142

U.S. Employees: 175

Rank in Category:Sector: ConsultingLocal Employees: 142U.S. Employees: 175 Established in 1947, P&D provides electrical & civil engineering, land surveying, and construction management to electric utility clients. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Hood Patterson & Dewar (HP&D), is a leading provider of electrical and mechanical testing and commissioning services in data centers and critical facilities. Together, we offer a wide range of services to clients across the country and around the world. Our team comprises experienced and knowledgeable professionals who have dedicated their entire careers to serving our clients, others who began their careers elsewhere and now broaden our collective expertise, and recent grads and interns who bring enthusiasm and fresh perspectives that fuel innovation and teamwork. We are united by a common charter – approach each project with an unyielding commitment to excellence and integrity and exceed expectations. These guiding principles make us a trusted ally to the clients we proudly serve. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Payscape (now part of Payroc)

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Financial Technology

Local Employees: 84

U.S. Employees: 86

Rank in Category:Sector: Financial TechnologyLocal Employees: 84U.S. Employees: 86 Payscape offers dynamic payment solutions to businesses of all shapes and sizes. Our dedication to payment technology and innovation is consistent; our mission is clear: to make it simple for business owners to collect money. Whether you accept credit cards at your retail storefront, process payments on your mobile phone, promote gift cards, operate an online shopping cart, or electronically invoice clients, Payscape offers financial products and services guaranteed to satisfy your cash flow needs. We continue to disrupt the commoditized merchant services landscape with cutting-edge products and services, universal API integration, best-in-class customer service, strategic referral partnerships, and a lifelong devotion to delivering uncomplicated and intuitive payment processing solutions to business owners. With more than 200 employees located in 14 offices throughout the U.S., Payscape recognizes that success is dependent on employee satisfaction and prides itself on cultivating a work environment that supports creative collaboration and rewarding experiences. We’re a team of inspired entrepreneurs with a passion for working hard and playing even harder. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

PBD Worldwide

Rank in Category: 49

Sector: Distribution, Logistics, & Freight

Local Employees: 195

U.S. Employees: 255

Rank in Category: 49Sector: Distribution, Logistics, & FreightLocal Employees: 195U.S. Employees: 255 PBD Worldwide is an industry leader specializing in storage and distribution services for associations, non-profits and educational publishers. PBD shipped over 4 million packages in 2016 with an accuracy success ratio of 99.9%. Organizations look to PBD to provide other premium services including Call Center Operations, Accounting, Client Relations, IT Services, Printing, Procurement and Reporting, and Freight Brokerage. PBD fosters a family oriented work environment built on the belief that employees are the cornerstone of PBD’s success. Our mission is Exceptional Service Every Time. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Peachtree Orthopedics

Rank in Category: 44

Sector: Healthcare

Local Employees: 380

U.S. Employees: 385

Rank in Category: 44Sector: HealthcareLocal Employees: 380U.S. Employees: 385 For over 65 years, Peachtree Orthopedics has provided the best orthopedic care in Atlanta. No matter age or orthopedic issue, our doctors and clinical staff members get their patients back to doing the things they love. Each of our 34 physicians are fellowship trained, going beyond their general orthopedic training to specialize in a specific part of the body including ankle & foot, elbow, hand & wrist, hip, knee, neck & back, and shoulder. Our specialists treat problems of the musculoskeletal system, including bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, and tendons, that may have been caused by sport, daily living activities, or work. We are also experts in sports medicine, total joint replacement, trauma, and regenerative medicine. We are proud to offer 8 convenient locations, as well as 8 physical rehabilitation locations, 2 surgical centers and 2 MRI facilities. Atlantans can depend on us to provide the highest standards of orthopedic excellence along with a commitment to personalized care. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Peachtree Planning

Rank in Category: 28

Sector: Financial Services

Local Employees: 54

U.S. Employees: 125

Rank in Category: 28Sector: Financial ServicesLocal Employees: 54U.S. Employees: 125 Peachtree Planning is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth planning and client management strategies. The firm has served the Southeast since its inception in 1987, with a strategy of serving clients with a proven financial planning process rather than just selling financial products. Today, Peachtree Planning is recognized as one of the premier organizations in the country focusing on providing winning financial strategies for its clients. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Small

PeakMade Real Estate

Rank in Category: 49

Sector: Property Management

Local Employees: 68

U.S. Employees: 1000

Rank in Category: 49Sector: Property ManagementLocal Employees: 68U.S. Employees: 1000 PeakMade Real Estate is the newly formed summit of the Peak brand family. PeakMade paves the way for expanding our award-winning services into new territories—industries that share our passion for bringing people together by building communities that strengthen the fabric of the places we all call home. PeakMade Real Estate is an institutional-grade housing management company based in Atlanta, Georgia with approximately 1,100 employees. Our seasoned professionals offer a demonstrated ability to execute on goals and long term investment strategies of our partners. PeakMade currently oversees assets valued at over $3.5 billion for investors nationwide. The firm has been recognized as part of Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work as well as Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplace. Peak has also been named one of the Healthiest Companies in America, and one of America's fastest growing private companies in the US as listed on the Inc 500|5000 list. PeakMade was most recently named Property Management Company of the Year by Multi-Housing News. For more information on PeakMade and our full array of real estate solutions, please visit www.PeakMadeRe.com or PeakCampus.com. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Large

Penske Automotive Group

Rank in Category: 10

Sector: Auto Dealership Group

Local Employees: 700

U.S. Employees: 27000

Rank in Category: 10Sector: Auto Dealership GroupLocal Employees: 700U.S. Employees: 27000 Penske Automotive is a global transportation company with locations in the US, Europe, New Zealand and South Africa. Our dealerships sell new and pre-owned vehicles, primarily luxury and high volume imports. We provide maintenance and repair services, parts including performance upgrades and collision repair. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Small

Perficient

Rank in Category: 22

Sector: IT Consulting

Local Employees: 65

U.S. Employees: 2423

Rank in Category: 22Sector: IT ConsultingLocal Employees: 65U.S. Employees: 2423 Perficient has become a formidable force over the last 20 years. We are one of the fastest growing public companies in the St. Louis region. We’ve evolved our approach, deepened our expertise, and sharpened our minds. None of our success would be possible without that which is our greatest asset – our people. Having grown from a start-up to a $500 million organization in just two decades, we have built an environment that allows our people to autonomously contribute to our ongoing, fast-paced growth. Each employee has an opportunity to advance their careers by working with some of the brightest minds and for some of the most recognized brands in the world, utilizing the latest and greatest technologies. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Phobio, LLC

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Enterprise Software

Local Employees: 54

U.S. Employees: 54

Rank in Category:Sector: Enterprise SoftwareLocal Employees: 54U.S. Employees: 54 Read more at Top Workplaces.



Large

Phoenix Senior Living

Rank in Category: 16

Sector: Senior Living

Local Employees: 655

U.S. Employees: 1300

Rank in Category: 16Sector: Senior LivingLocal Employees: 655U.S. Employees: 1300 Phoenix Senior Living is a privately held senior housing organization. Phoenix is a family operated business that prides itself in ensuring their employees, residents, and family members feel like they are apart of one large family. Phoenix has communities located in six states within the South East and its headquarters is located in Roswell, GA. Many of the Home Office (corporate) team can be found out in the field in our communities directly supporting the needs of our employees and residents. Our resources, programs, and quarterly employee events make Phoenix Senior Living stand out against other cultures in senior living. Their focus is their employees and ensuring their needs are met to meet the needs of our residents and families. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook

Small

Power Home Remodeling

Rank in Category: 2

Sector: Doors, Windows, & Glass

Local Employees: 117

U.S. Employees: 2600

Rank in Category: 2Sector: Doors, Windows, & GlassLocal Employees: 117U.S. Employees: 2600 Established in 1992, Power is the nation's largest, full-service, sustainable exterior home remodeler with more than 2,700 employees and $700 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to over 1,000,000 customers and counting across its operating territories, including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Rhode Island and Virginia. A ten–time Inc. 5000 company nationally recognized for its unique workplace culture, Power was recently named the No. 7 Best Place to Work for Millennials by Fortune, No. 15 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor, and ranks as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019. Power is also recognized as a Master Elite contractor by GAF, Inc., a Green Product Award winner by Door & Window Manufacturer Magazine and a recipient of 472 Super Service Awards from Angie’s List. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Preferred Apartment Communities

Rank in Category: 9

Sector: Real Estate Investment & Property Mangement

Local Employees: 381

U.S. Employees: 536

Rank in Category: 9Sector: Real Estate Investment & Property MangementLocal Employees: 381U.S. Employees: 536 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make mezzanine loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the construction of multifamily communities and other properties. As a secondary strategy, we also may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest not more than 20% of our assets in other real estate related investments, as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with our tax year ended December 31, 2011. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

Primary Residential Mortgage

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Mortgage Lending

Local Employees: 59

U.S. Employees: 1710

Rank in Category:Sector: Mortgage LendingLocal Employees: 59U.S. Employees: 1710 PRMI’s purpose is to help finance the dream of homeownership through a positive and personal customer experience. PRMI is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was founded in 1998 by Dave Zitting, Jeff Zitting and Steve Chapman. It has grown to include Tom George, COO, and Burton Embry, CCO, in its executive team and evolved into a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation. It has over 1,800 employees nationwide and nearly 250 branches. The company is licensed in 49 states and District of Columnbia and focuses primarily on traditional residential loan products. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

PrimeRevenue, Inc.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Financial Technology

Local Employees: 134

U.S. Employees: 143

Rank in Category:Sector: Financial TechnologyLocal Employees: 134U.S. Employees: 143 Supply chain finance is the most effective way to free up cash to invest back into your business, pay down debt or even return to your shareholders. We’ve worked with the world’s leading corporations to unlock billions in working capital—just imagine what we could do for you. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Large

Primerica, Inc.

Rank in Category: 7

Sector: Financial Services

Local Employees: 1788

U.S. Employees: 2480

Rank in Category: 7Sector: Financial ServicesLocal Employees: 1788U.S. Employees: 2480 Primerica (NYSE: PRI) is the largest independent financial services marketing organization in North America, serving middle-income households in the U.S., Canada and the territories of Puerto Rico and Guam. Our International Headquarters is located in Duluth, GA. Our distribution model uniquely positions us to reach underserved middle-income consumers in a cost-effective manner and has proven itself in both favorable and challenging economic environments. As of 2018, Primerica reported over 130,000 life insurance licensed independent representatives, including over 25,000 additionally-licensed securities representatives. Primerica insured approximately 5 million lives and had over 2 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2018. In 2018, Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 2000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRI." Read more at Top Workplaces.



Small

Professional Association of GA Educators (PAGE)

Rank in Category: 13

Sector: Public Education/Educator Support and Advocacy

Local Employees: 54

U.S. Employees: 54

Rank in Category: 13Sector: Public Education/Educator Support and AdvocacyLocal Employees: 54U.S. Employees: 54 The Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) is the state’s largest educator association. Our more than 97,000 members serve in every public school system within the state. Through unparalleled legal coverage, legislative advocacy, professional learning, and robust member services, PAGE protects and empowers Georgia educators throughout all stages of their career. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Proliant Inc

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Human Resources Management System

Local Employees: 106

U.S. Employees: 280

Rank in Category:Sector: Human Resources Management SystemLocal Employees: 106U.S. Employees: 280 Proliant powers the #PeopleFirst Economy. We deliver fully integrated, cloud-based People Tools that simplify payroll and all HR processes while improving accuracy and ensuring full industry compliance for over 4,000 customers in multiple industries in all 50 states. We believe that with the right HR technology in place, businesses can thrive in this ever changing world. But technology isn’t the answer alone. We arm you with an award-winning professional services team to solve your HR related business problems. We offer the highest quality personalized customer service possible. Our 25+ years in business have given us a deep knowledge into all major industries, and our best-of-breed partners ensure that all of those industry needs are met. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Midsize

PT Solutions Physical Therapy

Rank in Category: 38

Sector: Rehabilitation

Local Employees: 375

U.S. Employees: 1116

Rank in Category: 38Sector: RehabilitationLocal Employees: 375U.S. Employees: 1116 PT Solutions Physical Therapy is a physical therapist-owned, private practice with points of service across the United States. Our therapists strive to serve their clients using research-driven treatments to provide relief and restoration of their normal life. Our practice brings therapists together to grow and develop owners that have industry-leading experience. A commitment to patient and therapist advancement with the support of technical and professional skill drives our focus, exceeding client expectations. Our clinical staff includes physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and athletic trainers. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

QGenda, LLC

Rank in Category: 15

Sector: Enterprise Software

Local Employees: 240

U.S. Employees: 310

Rank in Category: 15Sector: Enterprise SoftwareLocal Employees: 240U.S. Employees: 310 QGenda is a fast growing Atlanta-based healthcare software company, with an amazing corporate culture, where we strive to be the best place to be a customer. Our software is used by thousands of hospital departments around the world to automatically generate the most optimized physician work schedules to accommodate complex business rules and accurately schedule the appropriate medical provider based on their skill level, specialty, availability, and preferences. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Large

RaceTrac Petroleum

Rank in Category: 18

Sector: Convenience Store / Gas Station

Local Employees: 2429

U.S. Employees: 9100

Rank in Category: 18Sector: Convenience Store / Gas StationLocal Employees: 2429U.S. Employees: 9100 Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, third-generation led, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates more than 500 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Real Floors, Inc.

Rank in Category: 7

Sector: Drywall, Painting, & Flooring

Local Employees: 205

U.S. Employees: 375

Rank in Category: 7Sector: Drywall, Painting, & FlooringLocal Employees: 205U.S. Employees: 375 Real Floors is the premier wholesale flooring company in the Southeast with a proven track record of providing flooring installation services to the multi-family industry. Founded in 1987, we've grown through both expansion and acquisition. We offer a strong family atmosphere, and we highly value our employees. We've been named a Top Work Place each year since 2015, a recognition based on surveys of all our employees. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Large

REEF

Rank in Category: 19

Sector: Other

Local Employees: 950

U.S. Employees: 16000

Rank in Category: 19Sector: OtherLocal Employees: 950U.S. Employees: 16000 REEF transforms static parking facilities into dynamic mobility hubs. Our mission is to be the ecosystem that connects the world to your block. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Relutech

Rank in Category: 34

Sector: Information Technology - Other

Local Employees: 50

U.S. Employees: 51

Rank in Category: 34Sector: Information Technology - OtherLocal Employees: 50U.S. Employees: 51 ReluTech is committed to helping customers reduce costs within the data center, and accelerate transitions & transformations. We come up with a solution that you need, not a solution that we have to sell. We do this in 4 ways: hardware maintenance - it’s clobbering time infrastructure solutions - fastest provider alive talent heroes - we make the impossible, possible migration bubble buster strategy - flying our customers to the cloud Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Response Mine Interactive

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Direct Marketing

Local Employees: 80

U.S. Employees: 80

Rank in Category:Sector: Direct MarketingLocal Employees: 80U.S. Employees: 80 Response Mine Interactive (RMI) is a premier digital agency that helps retail, health and wellness marketers improve their marketing to acquire more qualified customers and patients using direct response strategy. For the past 15 years, RMI has generated millions of dollars in new revenues across retail, home service and healthcare companies by assisting and improving on their paid search, social media and content marketing strategies. Committed to truth and analytics, RMI is breaking the traditional agency billing and service model to help clients outperform their market and competitors. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook

Large

Resurgens Orthopaedics

Rank in Category: 8

Sector: Physicians Practice

Local Employees: 986

U.S. Employees: 975

Rank in Category: 8Sector: Physicians PracticeLocal Employees: 986U.S. Employees: 975 Resurgens is Georgia's largest orthopaedic practice with 21 offices throughout the greater Atlanta area. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

Rev.io

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Telecommunications & Cable

Local Employees: 60

U.S. Employees: 64

Rank in Category:Sector: Telecommunications & CableLocal Employees: 60U.S. Employees: 64 Since its founding in 2002, Rev.io has grown to be the go-to solution for technology service providers across the US and has received national recognitions such as Inc. 5000. The company benefits from being privately funded, profitable, and having a dedicated founding team that continues to lead the company today. Our leadership spent years in the communications and technology industry where they saw first hand- how complicated and expensive billing and customer management systems could be. So we decided to do things differently. We dedicated ourselves to providing a secure, reliable yet flexible platform that scales to enable companies from growth stage through enterprise to innovate and scale. The question “where do you want to grow” influences everything we do. How we evolve our platform, how we serve you and even how we hire is all about answering the call to help our clients grow You’ll find that we are obsessed with providing innovative solutions and extraordinary service. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Revenue Analytics

Rank in Category: 51

Sector: SaaS Company

Local Employees: 76

U.S. Employees: 80

Rank in Category: 51Sector: SaaS CompanyLocal Employees: 76U.S. Employees: 80 Revenue Analytics is a SaaS company that helps big companies make big revenue decisions in pricing, products and promotions. Our analytics solutions drive millions in revenue uplift and eliminate wasted time. Founded in 2005, we leverage our deep experience in pricing and revenue management to empower our customers with predictive analytics engines that drive complex pricing decisions. Fueled by a recent capital infusion of $11 million, we are accelerating the use of these engines to power pricing solutions in four industry verticals – Media, Hospitality, Travel & Transportation, and Consumer & Industrial Products. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Roadie

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Information Technology

Local Employees: 85

U.S. Employees: 85

Rank in Category:Sector: Information TechnologyLocal Employees: 85U.S. Employees: 85 Roadie is the nation’s first “on the way” crowdsourced delivery platform - a unique approach that makes it faster, more efficient, more flexible, more affordable and more sustainable than dispatch or “on-demand” couriers, whether traditional or app-enabled. Founded in 2014, Roadie works with consumers, small businesses and corporations across virtually every industry to provide a faster, cheaper, more scalable solution for scheduled, same-day and urgent delivery. With a driver community that’s more than 150,000 strong, Roadie’s network covers more than 13,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and reaches 89% of U.S. households - the largest local same-day footprint in the nation, even bigger than Amazon Prime Now. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Rohadfox Construction Control Services Corporation

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Construction Management, Program Management, En...

Local Employees: 71

U.S. Employees: 100

Rank in Category:Sector: Construction Management, Program Management, En...Local Employees: 71U.S. Employees: 100 Rohadfox Construction Control Services (RCCSC) is one of the oldest minority owned construction management firms in the country. We offer professional services ranging from Construction Management, Program Management, and Engineering Design Services. Our quality of work, integrity, and commitment has built us decades of long-lasting partnerships of exceeding expectations in the industry. In a industry predomintely ran by man, we are a woman owned company thats eager and just as hungry as the rest of them.We maintain a solid reputation as a leader in the construction world by dominating our market sectors which include transit and transportation, water and wastewater, aviation, and facilities. With over 40 years of industry experience, we apply a wealth of best practices and knowledge to any project, giving us an advantage that directly benefits the success to our clients. Our success is firmly based on our commitment to completing every project on time and within budget, regardless of size and complexity. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Large

Rollins, Inc.

Rank in Category: 13

Sector: Other Services

Local Employees: 517

U.S. Employees: 527

Rank in Category: 13Sector: Other ServicesLocal Employees: 517U.S. Employees: 527 The Rollins family of brands exist to help protect the world, where we live, work and play. Our mission is to be the WORLD’S BEST SERVICE COMPANY. Our WHY is to help others. Our HOW is through exceptional service and proven expertise. Our WHAT is pest management and wildlife services. We value our people, professionalism and progress. Rollins, Inc. is a leading, premier global services company for both consumers and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. In 2019, Rollins was again named as a Top 125 Company by Training Magazine. This award recognizes all of Rollins for the quality, commitment, and investment in training its people. Rollins has been recognized 13 times and is the only pest control company to have ever made the list. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Small

Ryan, LLC

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Corporate Tax Advisory Services

Local Employees: 82

U.S. Employees: 1775

Rank in Category:Sector: Corporate Tax Advisory ServicesLocal Employees: 82U.S. Employees: 1775 Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a seven-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,700 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. Ryan stands out as one of the few firms focused solely on helping companies manage their taxes. As the ‘neurosurgeons’ of tax, Ryan’s industry experts recover more than $2.5 billion in corporate tax savings annually by going above and beyond the expected. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

SaaSOptics

Rank in Category: 20

Sector: Fintech

Local Employees: 75

U.S. Employees: 75

Rank in Category: 20Sector: FintechLocal Employees: 75U.S. Employees: 75 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Saint Thomas More Catholic School

Rank in Category: 5

Sector: Private Catholic School

Local Employees: 52

U.S. Employees: 52

Rank in Category: 5Sector: Private Catholic SchoolLocal Employees: 52U.S. Employees: 52 Academic excellence. Joyful learning. Abundant faith. From the moment you step onto the campus at Saint Thomas More Catholic School, you can feel the difference. Joy is abundant. Our happy students are engaged in learning from our dedicated and highly qualified faculty in an academically challenging, innovative, faith-filled and rewarding learning environment. As a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence serving K-8th grade students, we provide an academically challenging and engaging education. We are a Catholic school inspired by the Jesuits to seek God in all things. In developing both our students’ minds and souls to the fullest, they are prepared to use their talents when reaching out compassionately in service for others. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Large

Salesforce

Rank in Category: 3

Sector: Enterprise Software

Local Employees: 839

U.S. Employees: 28000

Rank in Category: 3Sector: Enterprise SoftwareLocal Employees: 839U.S. Employees: 28000 Salesforce is the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, and artificial intelligence—to connect to their customers in a whole new way. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

SalesLoft

Rank in Category: 3

Sector: Sales Engagement Software / SaaS

Local Employees: 347

U.S. Employees: 429

Rank in Category: 3Sector: Sales Engagement Software / SaaSLocal Employees: 347U.S. Employees: 429 Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

ScottMadden

Rank in Category: 27

Sector: Consulting

Local Employees: 88

U.S. Employees: 175

Rank in Category: 27Sector: ConsultingLocal Employees: 88U.S. Employees: 175 ScottMadden® is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

SEI - Atlanta, LLC

Rank in Category: 6

Sector: Business & Technology Consulting

Local Employees: 72

U.S. Employees: 72

Rank in Category: 6Sector: Business & Technology ConsultingLocal Employees: 72U.S. Employees: 72 SEI is a boutique business and technology consulting firm focused on delivering superior value to local clients in since 1992. We provide the agility, consistency and personal attention of a local partner while providing the reach and knowledge assets of a national organization. The careful alignment of culture, strategies, and people allows us to deliver unique value to our clients. Employee ownership in our company fosters a commitment to quality and a long-term vested interest in the partnership between us and our clients. We offer our employees a sense of community, security, and mutual trust and respect. With these needs met, our consultants are free to focus their talents on the needs of our clients. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Seller Labs LLC

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: SaaS

Local Employees: 51

U.S. Employees: 58

Rank in Category:Sector: SaaSLocal Employees: 51U.S. Employees: 58 Seller Labs is the trusted software, services, and support partner for over 40,000 Amazon sellers. Since 2013, Seller Labs has provided products that address the nuanced complexities of Amazon in order to fuel growth, including Feedback Genius, Ignite, Scope, and Quantify. In 2018, we introduced our Managed Services division, offering Amazon sellers, brands, and agencies the ability to leverage our Amazon experts to perfect their advertising processes. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

SignatureFD

Rank in Category: 25

Sector: Wealth management

Local Employees: 80

U.S. Employees: 87

Rank in Category: 25Sector: Wealth managementLocal Employees: 80U.S. Employees: 87 At SignatureFD we believe people want to use their wealth to do something worthwhile – for themselves, those they love, and their community. Through integrated wealth management services, we help clients create a financial design for life that enables them to protect, grow, give and live their wealth – ultimately transforming their net worth into NET WORTHWHILE™. Our highly capable, collaborative, caring and coordinated team of investment, financial planning, and tax experts are committed to proactively helping clients take control of their financial lives and achieve their goals. SignatureFD has 80+ passionate professionals who manage over $4B+ and has had a client retention rate of 97% since opening its doors in 1997. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Silverton Mortgage

Rank in Category: 5

Sector: Mortgage Lending

Local Employees: 190

U.S. Employees: 294

Rank in Category: 5Sector: Mortgage LendingLocal Employees: 190U.S. Employees: 294 Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is a recognized industry leader within the mortgage community. Our team members recognize that home loans are as diverse as the people who seek them and work closely with borrowers to find the right program to fit their unique needs. We are guided by the strong belief that communication is key, which is why we take pride in helping you through the entire loan process, from application to closing, managing all aspects in-house. Unlike many other mortgage companies, we count our success one loan, one happy customer, one family in a home at a time. Because of our collaborative culture, we are honored to consistently be recognized on multiple "Top Workplaces" lists year after year. We’re also proud to have a leading customer satisfaction ranking of 98%, which has led to the company’s continued growth. At Silverton Mortgage, we credit our accolades to the trust of our clients and the hard work of the talented individuals on our team. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Smith & Howard, P.C.

Rank in Category: 7

Sector: Auditing, Tax, Accting & Advisory

Local Employees: 117

U.S. Employees: 121

Rank in Category: 7Sector: Auditing, Tax, Accting & AdvisoryLocal Employees: 117U.S. Employees: 121 In a state packed with a bustling economy, growing companies and mission-critical nonprofits, Smith & Howard finds a way to serve them – and serve them passionately! While tax, audit and accounting are what come to mind for an accounting firm (and we do those things!), the team at Smith & Howard provides more. We help businesses in just about every industry tackle challenges and opportunities with a wide range of consulting services like cybersecurity, enterprise risk services, sales & use tax and data analysis for starters. This makes our firm a great place for a career for people who are smart and knowledgeable, who love to learn and grow and who have a genuine commitment to doing what is right while living and working within our core values. For almost 50 years, our philosophy has been to drive thoughtful, focused growth for the purpose of enhancing the lives of our people and contributing to the success of our clients. We welcome new, refreshing ideas and people who enjoy sharing them. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP

Rank in Category: 4

Sector: Law Firm - Legal Services

Local Employees: 64

U.S. Employees: 95

Rank in Category: 4Sector: Law Firm - Legal ServicesLocal Employees: 64U.S. Employees: 95 We are a law firm specializing in Construction Law and Government Contracts. We are experienced, ethical, energetic, enthusiastic and economical for our clients. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Midsize

Spanx

Rank in Category: 58

Sector: Clothing, Footwear, & Accessories

Local Employees: 195

U.S. Employees: 250

Rank in Category: 58Sector: Clothing, Footwear, & AccessoriesLocal Employees: 195U.S. Employees: 250 SPANX, Inc. is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. When SPANX founder and CEO, Sara Blakely, invented footless pantyhose, she got her foot in the door, but the inspiration to continue inventing was driven by her passion to make things better and more comfortable for women. Today, SPANX is a powerhouse lifestyle brand, offering both innerwear solutions and figure-flattering outerwear, constantly identifying and solving problems from a women’s point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including shapewear, denim, bras, undies, leggings, activewear and hosiery, SPANX elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Large

Sprint

Rank in Category: 12

Sector: Wireless Communication

Local Employees: 1160

U.S. Employees: 28000

Rank in Category: 12Sector: Wireless CommunicationLocal Employees: 1160U.S. Employees: 28000 Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 60.2 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2016 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook

Small

Stitch Fix- ATL

Rank in Category: 14

Sector: Distribution

Local Employees: 109

U.S. Employees:

Rank in Category: 14Sector: DistributionLocal Employees: 109U.S. Employees: Read more at Top Workplaces.



Small

Supreme Lending Southeast Region

Rank in Category: 1

Sector: Mortgage

Local Employees: 129

U.S. Employees: 161

Rank in Category: 1Sector: MortgageLocal Employees: 129U.S. Employees: 161 We are the Southeast Region of Supreme Lending, a national residential mortgage banker. We run our region independently with processing, underwriting, closing and funding here in Alpharetta, GA. The region is headed by Pat Flood, who built HomeBanc Mortgage Corp into a regional power and largest mortgage lender in Atlanta from 1992 to 2005. HomeBanc placed as high as 13th in Fortune's 100 Best Places to Work in America. Supreme Southeast Region was #1 on 2013, 2017, 2018 AJC's Top Workplaces list and #1 on 2018 Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work in Atlanta list. We are striving to build a similar culture here at Supreme with the same passion for excellence and a top-level service value proposition. By relying on the same philosophies, practices and integrity, we believe we are creating something really special not only for our customers, but for our associates that work together every day to make it happen. Our goal is to make the customer experience second to none, and the progress is evidenced by a 98% Customer Satisfaction rate in 2019! Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook

Midsize

Syfan Logistics, INC

Rank in Category: 17

Sector: Logistics

Local Employees: 202

U.S. Employees: 202

Rank in Category: 17Sector: LogisticsLocal Employees: 202U.S. Employees: 202 Syfan Logistics is a high tech, multi-million dollar corporation that remains a family business at its core. Founded five years after Jim Syfan, his wife Gloria, and their two sons, Greg and Steve had sold off their successful and influential venture into transportation, Turbo Transport, Syfan Logistics has become renown for their unrelenting commitment to their core Christian values of Integrity, Commitment to Excellence, and Commitment to People. Syfan has become a leader among 3PLs through these values, being named a top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics Magazine for 6 straight years. Syfan Logistics and asset-based Syfan Transport provide a diverse array of shipping services – with the highest level of transparency and reliability “without the drama.” Our company is located just north of Atlanta on an expansive 65-acre-plus campus near Interstate 985 in Gainesville, Georgia. We are a growing company with more than 250 professional team members. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Large

Synovus

Rank in Category: 20

Sector: Banks

Local Employees: 987

U.S. Employees: 5400

Rank in Category: 20Sector: BanksLocal Employees: 987U.S. Employees: 5400 Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking to customers through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank. Synovus common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “SNV.” Synovus Bank is chartered in Georgia and operates approximately 300 branches in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. Synovus Bank offers commercial banking services and retail banking services. Synovus’ commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital markets services, institutional trust services and commercial, financial and real estate loans. Synovus’ retail banking services include accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Large

T-Mobile USA

Rank in Category: 9

Sector: Wireless Communication

Local Employees: 579

U.S. Employees: 52000

Rank in Category: 9Sector: Wireless CommunicationLocal Employees: 579U.S. Employees: 52000 As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. We operate a nationwide network and have 24 call centers, 5,300-plus retail stores and employ 52,000-plus employees. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

The Container Store

Rank in Category: 45

Sector: Storage and organization retailer

Local Employees: 125

U.S. Employees: 4800

Rank in Category: 45Sector: Storage and organization retailerLocal Employees: 125U.S. Employees: 4800 Founded in 1978 and based in Coppell, Texas, The Container Store is the nation’s original and leading retailer of storage and organization products, offering more than 11,000 innovative and multi-functional solutions designed to maximize space and help customers accomplish their organization projects. Since its inception, our company has nurtured an employee-first culture, and coupled our one-of-kind product collection with dedicated customer service delivered by highly trained organization experts. In addition, The Container Store believes in putting its over 4,000 employees first. This includes a tremendous commitment to communication, providing extensive training, and being invested in each employee’s career development. We feel strongly that if we take better care of our employees than anyone else, they’ll take better care of our customers, each other, and our vendors. And, in turn, everyone wins! Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

The Howard School

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Primary / Secondary Schools

Local Employees: 115

U.S. Employees: 115

Rank in Category:Sector: Primary / Secondary SchoolsLocal Employees: 115U.S. Employees: 115 The Howard School was founded in 1950 by Marian Howard to educate children with language-based learning disabilities. From only a handful of students in 1950, to today, with 286 students in grades kindergarten through twelve, the school has grown to serve the needs of so many families in the metro Atlanta area. The school is nestled into 15+ acres in the vibrant Westside district and draws students from nearly 70 zip codes and 110 Atlanta-area schools. Read more at Top Workplaces.



Small

The Schenck School, Inc.

Rank in Category: 11

Sector: Education - Primary / Secondary School

Local Employees: 89

U.S. Employees: 89

Rank in Category: 11Sector: Education - Primary / Secondary SchoolLocal Employees: 89U.S. Employees: 89 The Schenck School teaches students with dyslexia how to read and write, and is dedicated to the education of students with dyslexia. Using the highly-effective Orton-Gillingham Approach, the School teaches students to overcome individual learning differences and return to a traditional academic program as quickly as possible. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Small

Thomas Horstemeyer LLP

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Intellectual Property Law

Local Employees: 82

U.S. Employees: 82

Rank in Category:Sector: Intellectual Property LawLocal Employees: 82U.S. Employees: 82 Thomas Horstemeyer LLP is a boutique law firm with one clear focus: intellectual property. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Tin Roof Software

Rank in Category: 24

Sector: Custom Software Development & Consulting

Local Employees: 302

U.S. Employees: 335

Rank in Category: 24Sector: Custom Software Development & ConsultingLocal Employees: 302U.S. Employees: 335 Tin Roof Software provides a blend of full stack web, enterprise server and mobile development, as well as architecture and delivery based services. Tin Roof offers the development and delivery services expertise for companies scale like an enterprise yet innovate like a startup. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Tommy Nobis Center

Rank in Category: 21

Sector: Training / Employment

Local Employees: 156

U.S. Employees: 170

Rank in Category: 21Sector: Training / EmploymentLocal Employees: 156U.S. Employees: 170 The mission of Tommy Nobis Center is to empower people through employment. Since 1977, we have helped more than 25,000 individuals with disabilities find independence and workplace success by providing programs and services in metro Atlanta and across 24 states. We envision supportive communities where people with disabilities are afforded the opportunity to work. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Tosca Services

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Reusable Plastic Container (RPC) Supply Chain

Local Employees: 81

U.S. Employees: 731

Rank in Category:Sector: Reusable Plastic Container (RPC) Supply ChainLocal Employees: 81U.S. Employees: 731 Tosca provides reusable packaging and supply chain solutions across a diverse range of markets including poultry, protein, eggs, produce, and cheese. A recognized innovator, Tosca collaborates with growers, suppliers and retailers to deliver the best flow of perishables through the entire supply chain. Our reusable plastic containers – the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry – improve product protection, lower costs and are more sustainable than single-use packaging. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn

Small

Total Quality Logistics

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Third Party Logistics

Local Employees: 67

U.S. Employees: 5500

Rank in Category:Sector: Third Party LogisticsLocal Employees: 67U.S. Employees: 5500 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) is a multi-billion-dollar leader in the third-party logistics industry. Its enterprising sales model and state-of-the-art technology have propelled it from a Cincinnati startup to one of the largest freight brokerage firms in North America. Motivated employees from coast to coast help to arrange thousands of truckload freight movements every day. Fierce dedication to the company’s winning principles – integrity, honesty and teamwork – gives TQL the edge to continually exceed the expectations of its employees, customers and carriers and makes this a company people are proud to be associated with. Founded in 1997, TQL is now the second largest freight brokerage firms in the nation with 57 offices in 26 states employing 5500 people. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Toyota Forklifts of Atlanta

Rank in Category: 36

Sector: Material Handling Solutions

Local Employees: 258

U.S. Employees: 258

Rank in Category: 36Sector: Material Handling SolutionsLocal Employees: 258U.S. Employees: 258 We pledge to provide our business clients quality material handling equipment, solutions, and services; consistently, efficiently and cost-effectively. We focus on exceptional customer satisfaction, through our people, advanced technology and strategic planning. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Transwestern Commercial Services of Georgia, Inc.

Rank in Category: 21

Sector: Agents / Brokers

Local Employees: 133

U.S. Employees: 2127

Rank in Category: 21Sector: Agents / BrokersLocal Employees: 133U.S. Employees: 2127 Transwestern is a privately held real estate firm of collaborative entrepreneurs who deliver a higher level of personalized service – the Transwestern Experience. Specializing in Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Occupier Solutions, Capital Markets and Research, our fully integrated global enterprise adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types. We leverage market insights and operational expertise from members of the Transwestern family of companies specializing in development, real estate investment management and research. Transwestern has 33 U.S. offices and assists clients from more than 219 offices in 37 countries through strategic alliances with France-based BNP Paribas Real Estate and Canada-based Devencore. Experience Extraordinary at transwestern.com and @Transwestern. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Twitter

Small

Tricentis USA Corp.

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Technology/SaaS

Local Employees: 119

U.S. Employees: 248

Rank in Category:Sector: Technology/SaaSLocal Employees: 119U.S. Employees: 248 With the industry’s No. 1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through risk-based testing, scriptless end-to-end test automation, and the industry’s most extensive technology support, Tricentis breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing methods. Our innovative technologies simplify testing for even the most complex enterprise applications—transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Trimont Real Estate Advisors, LLC

Rank in Category: 53

Sector: Manages assets for commercial clients

Local Employees: 195

U.S. Employees: 240

Rank in Category: 53Sector: Manages assets for commercial clientsLocal Employees: 195U.S. Employees: 240 Trimont specializes in the asset management of complex performing and non-performing credit on behalf of commercial real estate lenders and investors around the world. As part of our services, Trimont also excels at loan servicing, facility and security agency, cash management, fund and asset level accounting, underwriting, due diligence and leading technologies that empower our clients to better evaluate and manage risk and return. Since inception, Trimont has managed more than $550 Billion of transactions in 64 countries, represented by over 20,000 investments. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Trinity School

Rank in Category: 13

Sector: Early Childhood and Elementary School

Local Employees: 157

U.S. Employees: 157

Rank in Category: 13Sector: Early Childhood and Elementary SchoolLocal Employees: 157U.S. Employees: 157 Located in Atlanta’s Buckhead community, Trinity School is an independent, co-educational school serving children age three through the Sixth Grade. The School maintains an environment where students can acquire the knowledge, skills, and character to achieve their unique potential, are prepared for the next step in their educational journey, and equipped to become responsible, productive, and compassionate members of the School and greater community. Trinity is also committed to outstanding professional development for its faculty and staff, elevating them as thought leaders in the educational world. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Tyler Technologies Inc.

Rank in Category: 61

Sector: Software Solutions for Government and Schools

Local Employees: 194

U.S. Employees: 5600

Rank in Category: 61Sector: Software Solutions for Government and SchoolsLocal Employees: 194U.S. Employees: 5600 Tyler Empowers the People Who Serve the Public. Public sector software isn't just what we do, It's all we do. By providing local governments and school districts with innovative, fully integrated software and services to help them become more efficient, accessible, and responsive to the needs of the public. We are proud to be the largest software company in the nation solely focused on providing integrated software and technology services to the public sector — cities, counties, federal agencies, states, and school districts. Tyler’s broad solutions and product offering empower you to deliver better and faster assistance to the public — greater transparency and accessibility, sustainable office practices, secure data that's easy to manage and maintain, and faster results. We make it easier for you to manage complex, day-to-day business functions. From small rural counties to large metropolitan cities, we got you covered. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

U.S. Auto Sales

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Auto Dealerships

Local Employees: 377

U.S. Employees: 560

Rank in Category:Sector: Auto DealershipsLocal Employees: 377U.S. Employees: 560 U.S. Auto Sales is an independent, pre-owned automotive dealership group. We pride ourselves in our ability to serve customers across the full credit spectrum. As our tagline states, we offer: Better Vehicles. Simple Financing. All Credit Levels. Founded in 1992, the vision was to provide quality automobiles to those who struggle to purchase a vehicle through traditional means. Back then we had ten cars and three employees. Today we have 29 locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida with over 2,000 cars in inventory and 550+ employees. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn

Midsize

United Community Bank

Rank in Category: 28

Sector: Retail and Commercial Banking

Local Employees: 346

U.S. Employees: 2330

Rank in Category: 28Sector: Retail and Commercial BankingLocal Employees: 346U.S. Employees: 2330 Since 1950, we work hard every day to serve you and help you build the business or the life you want. We take pride in going beyond the call of duty, whether that is to help our customers, develop our team or support our community. We’re not just here to bank; we’re here to make lives richer, places better and days brighter. We are committed to maintaining our extraordinary culture, creating meaningful relationships and earning the trust of our customers, all with the goal of improving lives. At our core, we have the heart of a community bank, but we also have the talent, products and services of a larger institution so that we can help you reach your financial goals. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

UserTesting

Rank in Category: Workplace Achiever

Sector: Enterprise Software

Local Employees: 118

U.S. Employees: 360

Rank in Category:Sector: Enterprise SoftwareLocal Employees: 118U.S. Employees: 360 We help uncover ‘the why’ behind customer interactions by providing human insights (videos) of real users' experiences on apps, websites, and real world products. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Small

Veristor Systems

Rank in Category: 10

Sector: Information Technology Solutions Provider

Local Employees: 95

U.S. Employees: 118

Rank in Category: 10Sector: Information Technology Solutions ProviderLocal Employees: 95U.S. Employees: 118 A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today’s most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT’s just who we are. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Wesleyan School Inc

Rank in Category: 4

Sector: Independent K-12 School

Local Employees: 229

U.S. Employees: 230

Rank in Category: 4Sector: Independent K-12 SchoolLocal Employees: 229U.S. Employees: 230 Wesleyan School believes faith and intellect are great partners with each other. At Wesleyan, it’s not a matter of choosing faith or intellect, but rather using both to create the best possible education for children. The leadership and faculty work to provide students with an atmosphere that is challenging, reinforces the value of hard work, and emphasizes character and integrity above accomplishment. Wesleyan School has made a commitment, in the midst of a rapidly changing culture, to never waiver on our core principle of dedication to Jesus Christ. This is at the heart of everyday life at Wesleyan as students learn and faculty strive to model the school J.O.Y. motto – Jesus, others, and then yourself. Enrolling grades K-12, Wesleyan School prepares students for each stage of life and provides them the opportunity to see all the possibilities that lie before them. Located just outside of I-285 in Peachtree Corners, Wesleyan offers bus routes throughout the metro Atlanta area. Application deadlines along with information about admissions events and campus tours can be found online at www.wesleyanschool.org. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | Twitter

Midsize

Whitefield Academy

Rank in Category: 57

Sector: Primary / Secondary School

Local Employees: 169

U.S. Employees: 169

Rank in Category: 57Sector: Primary / Secondary SchoolLocal Employees: 169U.S. Employees: 169 Whitefield Academy is a Christ-centered, college preparatory day school for students in grades PreK4-12. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

Windham Brannon

Rank in Category: 10

Sector: Certified Public Accountants & Consultants

Local Employees: 158

U.S. Employees: 158

Rank in Category: 10Sector: Certified Public Accountants & ConsultantsLocal Employees: 158U.S. Employees: 158 Windham Brannon is a recognized leader in providing audit, tax, accounting and advisory services for businesses, not-for-profits and high net-worth individuals. While the firm’s technical expertise is second to none, Windham Brannon offers clients so much more. Clients find a more proactive approach, more attention to their priorities and more investment in their relationship to ensure needs are anticipated—and met with confidence. Windham Brannon takes pride in the fact that it is re-defining the role of the typical CPA firm. Since 1957, the firm has been providing each client with exceptional proficiency, as well as the personalized level of service delivered by a strong team that is driven, resourceful and well connected. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Large

Woodward Academy

Rank in Category: 2

Sector: Primary / Secondary School

Local Employees: 672

U.S. Employees: 672

Rank in Category: 2Sector: Primary / Secondary SchoolLocal Employees: 672U.S. Employees: 672 Woodward Academy is Atlanta at its very best. We intentionally bring together students from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences, creating a richer learning community and exceptional academic opportunities. Our students and graduates are caring and compassionate global citizens who are a microcosm of what the world should be. With 2,427 students, yet a student-teacher ratio of just 6:1, Woodward has the opportunities of a college but the attention of home. We cultivate a deep respect for difference in our students who represent 54% students of color. At Woodward, we challenge our students to reach their fullest potential by offering 25 AP classes, a renowned Transition Program for students with mild learning differences, 86 student clubs, 75 yearly arts performances, and 18 varsity sports. Our Global Connections Program offers extensive international study abroad programs, and our innovative STEAM programs are woven into the curriculum at every step of the way. Read more at Top Workplaces.

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Midsize

World 50

Rank in Category: 60

Sector: Business Services

Local Employees: 173

U.S. Employees: 175

Rank in Category: 60Sector: Business ServicesLocal Employees: 173U.S. Employees: 175 World 50 initiates and facilitates the most interesting and influential business conversations in the world by providing global executives a private forum for sharing insights on critical issues. The participation of remarkable practitioners and expert thinkers creates a candid dialogue on leading and growing significant enterprises in a global economy, delivering insights found nowhere else. Besides access to unparalleled gatherings, membership provides year-round peer collaboration. Read more at Top Workplaces.

LinkedIn