AJC proud to honor region’s Top Workplaces for 14th year

Great businesses make success measurable. In that spirit, I want to outline some impressive statistics about business in metro Atlanta: 31 Fortune 500/1000 headquarters. No. 1 state for doing business for 10 years in a row. More than 200 Inc. 5000 startups. Best place to start a career, according to WalletHub.

Our city is a beacon for businesses and workers in the South and the entire United States. And that’s why it makes sense for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to recognize the Top Workplaces that call our region home.

For 14 years, the AJC’s Top Workplaces awards have recognized businesses large and small — and medium — that make Atlanta one of the nation’s most vibrant commercial centers. To determine the winners and ensure the process is transparent, we partnered with Energage, a research and consulting firm, to execute the nomination and voting processes.

Atlanta means business, and the AJC has been covering the companies, sectors and leaders driving commerce in this city for more than 100 years. It’s our great honor to once again recognize the best of the best.

Congratulations to the 2024 Top Workplaces winners. Thank you for your leadership, care and contribution to our city.