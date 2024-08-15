Rounding out the top 5 large businesses

Brasfield & Gorrie took the top spot for large businesses, followed by Alston & Bird, Berkshire Hathaway, LocumTenens.com and the Walton County School District.

Here is a look at the remaining top five.

2. Alston & Bird LLP

Alston & Bird is one of Georgia’s oldest law firms, going back to 1893, but has a global reach with capabilities across various corporate, litigation and regulatory practices. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices nationwide and abroad, the firm’s success reflects the success of its Georgia clients. The firm represents more than half of the top 25 Georgia-headquartered public companies with the highest grossing revenue, partner Janine Brown said. “As our clients grow and new technology emerges, we are thinking ahead and consistently pivoting to meet our clients’ most urgent needs,” she added. “We will continue to focus on adding depth and expertise in important key corporate, litigation, intellectual property and tax practice areas.” Brown is partner-in-charge of the Atlanta office with experience handling multibillion-dollar domestic and international transactions, focusing primarily on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances.

In addition to recruiting skilled attorneys from other firms, Alston & Bird invests heavily in training its younger lawyers through an internal program at A&B University and external career-building activities. Earlier this year, the firm elected 27 new partners from within, with the largest number based in Atlanta. They specialize in intellectual property, securities, financial services, corporate transactions, employment law and litigation. “Our newly elected partner class shows that we are well-positioned to assemble teams of lawyers to serve in the areas where our clients have the greatest needs,” Brown said.

Alston & Bird also has a strong commitment to local communities, with attorneys contributing as board members at more than 100 local institutions, from the Georgia Asylum and Immigration Network to the Atlanta Children’s Shelter to the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry?

“In an extremely competitive and dynamic marketplace, Alston & Bird remains focused on healthy and sustainable growth, attracting the very best legal talent, and providing excellent service to our diverse roster of clients,” Brown said.

“In 2023, Alston & Bird continued its long string of years with both increased revenue and profits based on steady growth in transactional and litigation practices,” she added. “We grew revenue ahead of the industry average to $1.150 billion. We have a robust Atlanta presence, with 365 attorneys and 362 staff members in our Midtown office.”

Employee comments

In an anonymous survey by Energage, the AJC’s partner in Top Workplaces, Alston & Bird employees were asked to complete this sentence: “I love my job because … .“ Their responses included: “A&B has been good for me it has provided me a wonderful working career.” … “A&B is an extremely collegial place to work. Smart people who don’t take themselves too seriously.” … “Alston & Bird really does care about its employees, which is evident in how they treat their employees through pay, bonuses, raises, dining room services, support structure and resources, office space and many other small details that make a big difference and set them apart from all other law firms in Atlanta.” …”I have clear guidance from a great manager. I am treated with respect by my colleagues. I have a good work/life balance, which is of upmost importance to me. I have flexibility to work remotely.”

3. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s No. 1 real estate company. Headquartered in Roswell, the real estate firm is in its 60th year. It has more than 1,500 agents and 26 offices across metro Atlanta, Athens and North Georgia, offering integrated real estate services. The company’s competitive edge lies in its agility, president and CEO DeAnn Golden said. “We can adapt quickly to market trends. We focus on regional needs, so our offerings are tailored to specific communities,” she said.

Golden is a second-generation, 26-year veteran of the real estate industry who joined the company in 2004. She said Berkshire Hathaway made strategic changes post-pandemic to streamline operations, apply automation to repetitive functions, and invest in software that helps agents manage their interactions with clients and future customers. “This meaningful change allows our agents to work smarter, not harder, and provide a more efficient and positive experience for their clients,” Golden said. “But at the heart, one thing remains unchanged, which is a focus on our people and heart-led servant leadership with a ‘we care’ spirit for six decades of excellence in welcoming people home or moving them through or from our great state of Georgia.”

Berkshire Hathaway received the national HomeServices award in Diversity Equity and Inclusion, and was No. 2 in the nation supporting the Sunshine Kids Foundation, an organization that helps children with cancer.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry?

“The real estate market expenses cycle and presenting inventory supply, interest rates and affordability present a unique set of challenges,” Golden said. “There are simply not enough houses on the market to meet demand. The rising interest rates make borrowing money for a mortgage more expensive. Although even in the recent market cycle of low interest rates and low availability, it has created upward pressure on price appreciation, multiple offers, limitations on negotiations. Therefore, the net effect is something a potential buyer or seller needs to assess strategically with their real estate professional.

“Our industry is also currently experiencing the impact of impending changes ushered in the U.S. by class action lawsuits and the recent National Association of Realtors settlement. There will be required changes in how all real estate brokerages and agents deliver representation to our buyer clients and changes in the Multiple Listing Systems nationwide.”

Employee comments

In an anonymous survey by Energage, Berkshire Hathaway employees were asked to complete this sentence: “I love my job because … .” Their responses included: “Berkshire is a known and well-respected brand. Fellow agents in my office are helpful and encouraging. My broker is appreciative and helpful and recognizes my contributions.” … “Can always count on strong support from not only your broker but all the way to the CEO.” … “There is a caring and family atmosphere when I walk into the office. The company is always searching and implementing ways to set me apart and differentiate me in the marketplace. The tools are there, it is up to me to utilize.”

4. LocumTenens.com

Since 1995, LocumTenens.com has been a leading clinician staffing agency providing innovative and strategic staffing solutions for thousands of health care facilities across the United States. President Chris Franklin, who has 25 years experience in the health care and technology staffing industry, leads the Alpharetta-based firm. He brings insight from his progressive leadership roles directing multiple specialty-focused sales and operations divisions at the company.

This year, in addition to its longstanding offering in delivering telemedicine, the company expanded its flexible staffing solutions to address attrition in health care with coordinated teams of physicians and advanced practice providers, delivering care both virtually and onsite, Franklin said.

LocumTenens.com’s culture and its associates are the backbone of its success. Franklin said associates’ expertise and long tenures allow them to partner with clients to improve health care access. “We are consistently recognized for our excellence in staffing, demonstrated by our Best of Staffing awards and outstanding industry-leading Net Promoter Scores. Our strategic approach to technology, specialization, quality and service excellence distinguishes us in the industry,” he said.

Office perks include an onsite wellness clinic and daycare, cafes, a sit-down restaurant, a game room and a gym with personal training services. Associates receive paid time off for volunteer service projects, and the company provides career pathing, mentorship programs and leadership training for career growth. Reward and recognition programs, such as the Operational Excellence initiative, the annual President’s Club Trip and the Milestone Awards program — which includes a monthlong paid sabbatical — boost morale and productivity.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry?

“The demand for health care services is growing rapidly, especially as the population ages, creating a significant physician shortage,” Franklin said. “Additionally, a large number of physicians are reaching retirement age, further compounding the shortage of available doctors and advanced practice providers. LocumTenens.com addresses this challenge by providing flexible staffing solutions that allow health care facilities to maintain their operations and meet patient needs despite these shortages. Our approach includes innovative recruitment strategies and efficient credentialing processes to quickly place qualified clinicians into these critical roles. By ensuring that health care providers have access to a reliable pool of temporary and permanent medical professionals, we help bridge the gap created by the physician shortage and ensure continuous, high-quality patient care.”

Employee comments

In an anonymous survey by Energage, LocumTenens.com employees were asked to complete this sentence: “I love my job because … .” Their responses included: “As a company, we are assisting communities in getting access to patient care, which otherwise they would go without.” ... ”I love my job because we’re playing a role in a positive impact in others’ lives.” ... ”In my role specifically I get to help with training and onboarding and see new hires grow into being successful in fulfilling this mission. This gives me a great sense of pride and purpose.”

5. Walton County School District

At Walton County schools, students are a top priority. This student-centered environment sets them apart from other school districts, making it a great place to learn and work, Superintendent Chip Underwood said. “Our board of education puts the students at the center of all decisions. This may seem simple, but it is key,” said Underwood, starting his first year as district leader.

The Walton County School District serves around 14,600 pre-K through 12th grade students in 15 schools. The system provides a rigorous academic curriculum with enrichment programs. Students, parents, teachers, administrators, staff, district office personnel and others in the community work together to ensure students’ success in the community and in global society.

The district also values its staff by continually evaluating compensation to offer competitive salaries and benefits packages that reflect the value placed on teachers’ skills and contributions, the superintendent said. The district promotes a culture where teachers feel valued, respected and supported by administrators, colleagues and the community.

“By continuing to hire and retain high-quality teachers and staff, we are able to create a climate where students are engaged,” Underwood said.

Underwood took over from retiring Superintendent Nathan Franklin on June 1, but the veteran educator has been a leader in Walton County schools for 12 years, most recently serving as the district’s deputy superintendent.

What is the biggest challenge facing K-12 education?

“Many regions face shortages of qualified teachers, especially in subjects like STEM and special education,” Underwood said. “Recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers is crucial for student success. A great teacher is the key to a great classroom.” Underwood also stated, “Education must adapt to prepare students for the rapidly changing job markets and technological advancements.”

Employee comments

In an anonymous survey by Energage, Walton County School District employees were asked to complete this sentence: “I love my job because … .” Their responses included: “Because of the people I work with and feeling like I am helping students learn.” ... ”Everyone is encouraged to teach in their unique way, which gives students, teachers and staff a lot of variety of expression and creativity. Never a dull moment in a good way.” ... ”I absolutely love my job because it satisfies my creative needs in the most fulfilling way. Every day, I wake up with a sense of anticipation and excitement, eager to delve into the challenges and opportunities that my work brings.”