Prosponsive Logistics receives AJC’s inaugural Sustainability Award

Prosponsive Logistics has taken home the newspaper’s first Sustainability Award in recognition of its substantial endeavors to reduce its environmental footprint and conserve natural resources for the future.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution created the award In conjunction with its 14th annual Top Workplaces survey. The newspaper and its Top Workplaces partner, Energage, selected Prosponsive Logistics as the award’s first recipient.

Jerry Jacobs, head of the company’s risk management department, said the award is “very significant and impactful.”

It’s recognition, he said, that “we’ve worked so hard at building our sustainability program from the ground up.”

Jacobs said the company wants not only to reduce its carbon footprint but also to let its clients know the company is eager to partner with them on their sustainability efforts.

“When they work with us, they know they are working with a sustainable company that is looking toward building a better future and a brighter future and eliminating our carbon footprint,” he said.

The company opened in 1997 with the goal of providing its shippers and carriers with a world class logistics experience and has been tackling sustainability issues for years.

About 160 people work at the company, which ranked 35th in the midsize category of Top Workplaces.

Participation in a sustainability questionnaire was optional for Top Workplace candidates and did not influence their ranking. The questionnaire examined how sustainability was integrated into most of a company’s major business operations, including its work with suppliers and vendors.

Prosponsive has prioritized sustainability for some time. It has been an EPA SmartWay Certified Carrier since 2009 and has been named one of the top 75 most sustainable supply chain partners in North America in two of the past three years.

Jacobs said the company’s biggest commitment to date to sustainability is its ”30 by 34″ commitment pledge. Leadership has pledged to reduce the company’s greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by the year 2034.