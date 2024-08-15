Rounding out the top 5 midsize businesses

Intigrow took the top spot for midsize businesses, followed by Integrated Financial Group, Intradiem, Dorsey Alston and Smith + Howard.

2. Integrated Financial Group

Since 2003, Integrated Financial Group has focused on supporting financial planners who want to operate independent businesses.

The firm promotes the idea of a “brain trust,” where its financial planners share ideas in an environment that not only helps the company, but also, more importantly, is critical to successfully providing experienced and sound financial advice to their clients.

IFG’s vision is to help every member reach their full potential by bringing together great people, the right resources and the right culture. CEO Land Bridgers said his firm provides services that allow financial planners to focus on what’s important to them: their clients.

“Many firms can say they do the same, but what sets IFG apart from other firms is our people,” Bridgers said. “Our advisors and our staff are humble people who truly care for others and each other.”

He said IFG consists of lifelong learners who know there is always room to hone and improve their craft.

“The attitude built into what we call the ‘brain trust’ allows for a collaborative environment where our advisors, clients and our team can reach their full potential,” said Bridgers, who has been in the financial services industry since 2001.

A native of Atlanta, he joined IFG in 2013 and assumed the role of CEO in 2020 from IFG founder Don Patrick. IFG is headquartered in Atlanta, with 11 locations across the metro area and 206 employees.

“What is your industry’s biggest challenge?

“As the financial services industry evolves, there are a lot of changes on the horizon,” Bridgers said. “The influx of private equity money and consolidation has significantly impacted the whole financial service ecosystem. The key challenge to the industry, which we believe IFG is well positioned for, will be ensuring that the clients come first despite the changing landscape. IFG’s commitment to independence is key for our financial planners to maintain focus on their clients and provide them with the very best experience.”

Employee comments

In an anonymous survey by Energage, IFG employees were asked to complete this sentence: “I love my job because … .” Their responses included: “Allows me to balance work and personal life. I feel valued. It is an amazing culture. Everyone uses their strengths to minimize each other’s weaknesses. This means I can be the best version of myself without having to stress about what I don’t do well .... The Freedom to go to appointments, career advancement, and friendly atmosphere fulfills me ... I can help others using my own skill set ... I belong to a team that prioritizes the individual before the business. I have access to knowledge, coaching, mentoring, and everything to succeed in my business. They want you to be the best that you can be truly... I get to help people every day, and I’m a part of an organization that stands for what I stand for ... It allows me to do good for myself, my family, and my staff while doing good for those we serve ... IFG points out to us that what we are doing has a real impact on our clients. It matches my gifts.”

3. Intradiem

Founded in 1995, Intradiem and its 175 employees operate with a “people first” purpose. They provide contact center automation solutions to help customer service teams boost productivity and improve agent engagement and the end-customer experience.

“We believe that if we take care of our employees first, they will then be best able to service and take care of our customers,” said Matt McConnell, Intradiem’s founder and one of its two CEOs.

Companies using Intradiem’s technology typically double their investment in the first year and see a three to five times payback in subsequent years. Collectively, the company’s customers have saved more than $300 million in the past 12 months.

AI-powered technology can take massive amounts of data generated by contact centers and back offices and then take immediate action to help both in-center and remote teams. Intradiem’s vision is “Customer service reinvented. For everyone.”

“Intradiem is adopting AI internally to help all of our employees become more productive and effective in their work,” McConnell said. “We are not using AI to replace employees at all; instead, we are focusing on how we can use technology to make our employees better and more productive overall.”

The fully remote company takes a “problem out” approach, asking customers for help understanding their business problems, working together to explore potential solutions and implementing solutions aimed at resolving those problems.

Company leaders say one of their most important attributes is their dedication to community service. Intradiem’s employees volunteer in various ways in their local communities, and when the company hosts clothing or food drives, teams and departments hold friendly contests to outgive one another. In addition to personalized time off, each employee is allowed additional time off to serve the community.

Employees are offered a comprehensive health care plan that includes medical, dental and vision care, plus paid life insurance and a 401(k) match.

McConnell and Jennifer Lee, a co-CEO and president, run the company. McConnell, a Georgia Tech grad, founded Intradiem in 1995 with the vision of reinventing customer service through automation and artificial intelligence. He continues to focus on technical innovation. Company veteran and president Lee has 20 years experience in the contact center industry, including more than 15 as a people leader.

What’s the biggest challenge facing your industry?

“Attracting and retaining top talent is always challenging for all companies, particularly technology companies,” Lee said. “That is why we are so committed to our people-first culture and so proud of receiving this award.”

Employee comments

In an anonymous survey by Energage, Intradiem employees were asked to complete this sentence: “I love my job because … .” Their responses included: “It is meaningful, and I have the perfect work/life balance ... I am able to look at my goals and discuss with my people leader to ensure I reach those goals and more ... I am doing something valuable for the society ... I am inspired by my team and people leaders every day to learn and grow in my role so that I can be my best self and contribute meaningful work to the team efforts .. I can do my best by focusing on areas I am passionate about ... I can do what I love ... l can have a real impact on the company ... I get to do the kind of work I’m educated for and really do love ... I have support from the management team to try new ways of performing my job ... The senior leadership team is strong and cares about people ... Intradiem is truly an employee-first culture. We put employees before customers and shareholders, and both are better off because of it ... No matter what type of question I have, I feel comfortable asking any team member or reaching out cross-functionally to answer an inquiry ... the people ... we have the best people!”

4. Dorsey Alston Realtors

Dorsey Alston has been operating in Atlanta since 1947 and is the city’s oldest privately owned real estate company. President, CEO and owner Michael M. Rogers said the secret to the company’s success is treating its agents as clients.

“By staying focused on our agents and their needs, we know that if they succeed, we succeed,” he said. “This servant leadership mindset keeps everyone dialed in on the same task, and that has been a winning game plan for over 75 years.”

The company’s hands-on approach starts with good communication and flows quickly into training and coaching on new technology and staff roles. In the past year, the company has developed a suite of services designed with the agent in mind.

“Every component has one goal: to make it easier for the agent to do what they do best, which is to be in front of their clients,” Rogers said.

The firm has grown 500% since 2008 and boasts the highest agent retention rate in the market. Dorsey Alston has three offices, in Buckhead, East Cobb and Virginia Highlands. Rogers is a native Atlantan and the second generation in his family to own the firm, taking over in 2000. He is a member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors, the Buckhead Coalition Board of Directors and the Atlanta History Center.

What’s your industry’s biggest challenge?

“The discrepancy between the number of buyers in the market compared to the number of homes available for sale has been an ongoing challenge for several years,” Rogers said. “We simply don’t have enough homes available for sale. Inventory has been increasing each month, but still has a long way to go to level out the playing field between buyers and sellers.”

Employee comments

In an anonymous survey by Energage, Dorsey Alston employees were asked to complete this sentence: “I love my job because … .” Their responses included: “All the things! The culture is amazing and I adore the community that is fostered with DA ... Dorsey Alston feels like family and has a great reputation ... Dorsey Alston provides an excellent environment to grow and make the business your own. I never feel alone with the support of my fellow agents and brokers ... Every person at Dorsey Alston is treated like family, whether you contribute two cents or fifty million. Michael and the Managing Brokers have done an incredible job of hiring people who contribute to the family feeling. Everyone would do anything for any other member of the team, even if they don’t interact frequently. It’s an incredibly fair firm, where everyone can succeed based on merit ... flexibility, learning opportunities, encouragement from the brokers, working with and learning from fellow agents ... Great work environment that prioritizes family ... Helping people achieve their dreams.”

5. Smith + Howard

Smith + Howard CEO Sean Taylor said this firm of accountants and advisors, which turns 53 this year, distinguishes itself from others in its field because of one thing: “our people.”

“Our people are at the center of our success and that of our clients. We selectively hire high-caliber professionals who are deeply committed to our values,” Taylor said. “At the end of the day, a client may appreciate the outcome of a project we’ve worked with them on, but what they remember is the quality and genuine care of the people of Smith + Howard who helped them navigate that project.”

The company is committed to getting to know each client’s unique story. By understanding the client’s journey, challenges, and goals, the firm can tailor solutions that resonate with the client’s needs and aspirations,” the CEO said.

“We don’t offer cookie-cutter solutions; we provide personalized guidance developed specifically for the client,” he said.

Smith + Howard offers an array of services — from accounting to advisory services and from tax planning to technology consulting — to navigate the complexities of business.

Our aim is to give you confidence in your journey, providing the support and guidance you need at every turn so you can focus on what you do best — growing your business,” Taylor said. “At Smith + Howard, it’s not just about numbers; it’s about the people behind them — you. Your story, your goals, your success — that’s what drives us every day.”

What do you see as the greatest challenges facing your industry?

“Imagine the accounting industry as a seasoned navigator charting a course through turbulent waters. While the landscape evolves, several challenges emerge on the horizon,” Taylor replied. “Navigating technological rapids: The rapid advancement of technology, including AI, automation, and blockchain, presents opportunities and challenges. Firms must navigate these waters adeptly, harnessing technology to enhance efficiency and accuracy while ensuring data security and compliance. Weathering regulatory storms: The ever-changing regulatory landscape creates choppy seas for accountants to navigate. Compliance requirements, tax laws and international regulations continually shift, demanding vigilance and adaptability to stay afloat and keep clients’ ships sailing smoothly. Bridging the talent gap: As seasoned sailors retire and new crew members come aboard, firms face the challenge of bridging the talent gap. Recruiting and retaining skilled professionals, particularly in specialized areas like data analytics and cybersecurity, is essential for maintaining a strong crew capable of navigating the industry’s rough waters. Adapting to client expectations: Clients’ expectations are evolving, demanding more than just number crunching. They seek strategic guidance, proactive insights and personalized solutions tailored to their unique voyage. Firms must adapt their service offerings and communication styles to meet these changing expectations and steer their clients toward success. Charting sustainable growth: In a competitive sea of firms, sustaining growth amidst fluctuating tides requires careful navigation and strategic planning. Firms must chart a course for sustainable growth, balancing client acquisition with service excellence, innovation and long-term viability. Navigating global currents: In an increasingly interconnected world, accounting firms must navigate global currents, serving clients with international operations while navigating cross-border regulations, currency fluctuations and geopolitical risks. A keen understanding of international waters and partnerships with global allies are essential for success in this arena.

“Despite these challenges, the accounting industry remains resilient, with skilled navigators at the helm guiding clients through stormy seas toward calmer waters and brighter horizons. By embracing innovation, fostering talent, and staying attuned to clients’ needs, accounting firms are well-positioned to weather the challenges ahead and emerge stronger and more capable than ever before.”

Employee comments

In an anonymous survey by Energage, Smith +Howard employees were asked to complete this sentence: “I love my job because … .” Their responses included: “I truly enjoy my responsibilities. My co-workers make it amazing to work here, and I love what I do on a day-to-day basis. Everyone is supporting and uplifting. ... I am encouraged to think outside the box to deliver maximum value to our clients ... l am motivated and empowered to serve our clients ... I am provided with the necessary support and resources to successfully complete work that I enjoy doing ... I feel I’m developing skills that are useful and am working on something meaningful every day ... I have flexibility with my time. I am doing interesting work ... It allows me to do things I enjoy, challenges me and offers me great opportunities for growth ... My input is very much welcomed, and there is respect for what I bring to the table and how my skills can be used to help enhance the firm’s position in achieving our goals ... The relationships with our clients and team along with the value we bring to help serve them ... The team I work with is conscientious of everyone’s strengths and needs. I am able to move at a pace I dictate as opposed to what the firm dictates ... The work I do feels important, and the team is an awesome group of people ... There’s a sense of mutual respect, and I feel I’m able to voice my concerns or questions to anyone at any level of the firm openly and comfortably. I also enjoy the flexibility of being able to work remotely.