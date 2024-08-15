24 newcomers in rankings of small companies

Of the 77 small companies, 24 are newcomers to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s annual Top Workplaces survey. Here’s a sampling.

Eagle Ranch

This Christ-centered nonprofit takes a whole family approach to restoring and renewing relationships for children and families. Founded in 1985 and employing 78 people in metro Atlanta, Eagle Ranch is committed to creating and nurturing a beautiful and peaceful environment that promotes healing, learning, transformation and renewal. In 2021, John Shackelford took over as executive director from founder Eddie Staub.

Eagle Ranch ranked 16th among small businesses as a first time participant.

PadSplit

Housing rentals get a new twist. Established in 2017, PadSplit is the nation’s largest co-living provider. Its leadership is out to end the affordable housing crisis with the innovative co-living plan. This rental option is designed for the workforce. The company leadership believes a person who serves a community deserves an opportunity to live there. Renters have furnished rooms and share living spaces. This enables them to have financial freedom and a strong sense of community with their fellow renters. The homeowner has tenants who have been closely vetted by PadSplit. The company is headquartered in Delaware and has 134 employees in metro Atlanta.

The company ranked 30th as a first time participant.

Families 4 Families

With a staff of 50, Families 4 Families is both a nonprofit and a private foster care agency in Loganville. The company specializes in the careful placement of children in the foster care system into loving Christian homes. Its staff thoroughly vets and trains these families to ensure the child has a nurturing environment. Families 4 Families was founded in 2017 and is privately owned.

The company ranked 36th as a first time participant.

Kenco

This distribution, logistics and freight company has been in business for 74 years. Based in Chattanooga, Kenco employs 70 people in metro Atlanta. Kenco supplies distribution, ecommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling equipment services and other integrated logistics solutions, as well as customized supply chain solutions. Kenco continues to be a leading third party logistics provider in North America, focusing on customers’ business needs and redefining third party logistics by offering innovative, connected solutions. Leadership stresses “integrity above profitability” to its 500 employees across the nation.

The company ranked 49th as a first time participant.

Dagger

Dagger is an advertising firm — but not an old-school one. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Atlanta, the firm bills itself as an “independent, creatively wired, strategy obsessed brand building agency.” Company leadership said its DNA is written for the way brands need to connect with consumers today. “We came of age at the right time — after the proliferation of mobile technologies and social media, which means we were built for a different time and place than most of our competitors,” according to a company profile provided by Dagger. The company said it has a “media company mindset” that puts it ahead of the competition because of its commitment to cultural relevance and being prolific with content. AdAge has twice named Dagger as Small Agency of the Year, and AdWeek named it the fourth-fastest growing agency.

The company ranked 74th as a first time participant.