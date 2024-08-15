8 newcomers join ranks of Atlanta’s top large workplaces

Eight newcomers were among the 28 workplaces ranked in the large category, which is companies with 500 or more employees. Here’s a sampling.

Precision Concrete Construction Inc.

The privately owned company based in Alpharetta is one of Southeast’s largest full-service concrete construction companies. Headed by president and CEO Tracy Pierce, Precision ranks among the Engineering News-Record’s Top 600 specialty contractors. It also ranks in Concrete Construction’s Top 100 list of concrete contractors.

Precision’s 700 employees range from field engineers to heavy equipment operators and carpenters to finishers. Training and education assistance support employees’ personal goals.

Since its founding in 1986, Precision has had a vibrant and inclusive work culture centered around collaboration, innovation, empowered team members, diversity and inclusion, and a focus on well-being.

Precision Concrete Construction Inc. ranked ninth in its Top Workplaces debut.

Ameris Bank

With nine locations and 998 employees in metro Atlanta, Ameris strives to be a high performing community bank with exceptional customer experience and well-trained employees. Its purpose is to “bring financial peace of mind to our communities, one person at a time.”

Ameris provides a nurturing environment where teammates are empowered to use their diverse perspectives to help customers. Professional development opportunities offer ongoing education for teammates.

Employees contribute to Helping Fight Hunger, a companywide service project that feeds thousands of families every year. Retail branches collect nonperishable food items in October and November to donate to local food banks.

Ameris Bank came in at No. 18 among large workplaces.

View Point Health

The nonprofit community behavior health center in Lawrenceville specializes in mental illness, substance abuse and developmental disabilities, serving Gwinnett, Rockdale and Newton counties.

The center prides itself on being a teaching organization with a robust clinician intern program. Many have stayed on to become employees.

CEO Jennifer Hibbard leads a staff of 650. Hibbard was recognized as the winner of the Gwinnett Chamber’s Public Service Award in 2023 and was the recipient of the Moxie Pay it Forward Award. In 2022, View Point Health was named Behavioral Health Provider of the Year by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

View Point Health finished 21st this year.

Georgia Aquarium

In addition to being an anchor attraction in downtown Atlanta, the Georgia Aquarium is a leader in not-for-profit research, education and conservation. With more than 600 employees and 1,200 volunteers, the aquarium hosts millions of guests each year, bringing them closer to the aquatic world through hundreds of exhibits and tens of thousands of animals.

To meet the needs of students who cannot visit under normal circumstances, the Aquarium offers sponsored education admissions, providing free entry to groups and individuals needing financial assistance. Dr. Brian Davis is the president and CEO.

Georgia Aquarium finished 26th in its first ranking.

Grady Health System

Grady Health System is a multifaceted business, with its flagship Level 1 trauma facility, the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers and the Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center. Grady has pioneered treatments and procedures and often introduced new medical practices to Atlanta. Its vision is to become the leading public academic health care system in the United States.

The system’s 8,700 employees take great pride in delivering care with humanity and kindness. The health system’s culture includes a spirit of inclusion and respect for all.

Grady also serves the community with programs and services to improve health and increase access to health care.

Grady Health System came in at 28th.