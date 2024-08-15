12 companies are newcomers to midsize category rankings

Twelve of 70 ranked midsize companies are newcomers to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s annual Top Workplaces survey. Here is a look at a few of them.

Basesix Systems is a privately held telecommunications and cable company based in Marietta and founded in 2018. With 150 employees in metro Atlanta, the company works to make complex technology feel basic. By building relations with its customers, the company’s leadership said it believes its employees take the stress out of integrating low-voltage systems for clients.

Basesix offers expertise to see a project from vision to completion, down to the smallest detail. This includes engineering, preconstruction, project management, technical staffing, service and inspection, maintenance, design and build, construction, implementation, installation, commissioning, monitoring and account management.

The company’s foundation, or “base,” follows six virtues. Employees intentionally keep their focus on things that are “true, noble, right, pure, lovely and admirable.”

BaseSix Systems ranked 23rd among midsize workplaces this year.

Mashburn LLC, an Atlanta-based apparel and lifestyle brand, launched in 2007. The company designs, manufactures and markets a nationally recognized assortment of menswear (Sid Mashburn) and womenswear (Ann Mashburn) and sells other high-quality and iconic brands. It has about 200 employees in metro Atlanta.

The company is striving to be the world’s go-to lifestyle shop — a place that embodies service, style, accessibility and luxury.

Employee benefits include company-paid short and long-term disability coverage, parental leave, a 401K and Roth 401K with 3% employee match, generous time-off policies and an employee discount.

Mashburn LLC ranked 58 on this year’s survey.

Kemira Water Solutions Inc., founded in 1920, is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intense industries, such as pulp and paper plants, water treatment plants and energy companies. It is publicly traded and has 175 employees in metro Atlanta, 750 in the United States and 5,000 worldwide.

The company had annual revenues in 2022 of around $3.9 billion.

Antti Salminen took over Feb. 12 as Kemira’s new president and CEO. He previously served the company as president of its pulp and paper segment and, before that, headed the industry and water segment. He has been a member of Kemira’s management board since 2011.

The company ranked 17th in its debut.

Groundworks, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is the nation’s leading and fastest growing foundation and water management solutions company. It employs 222 people at its Atlanta office and 4,600 worldwide. The company provides residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repairs, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair, gutter installation, plumbing and other services. It has more than 50 offices and has been named for six years in a row to the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing companies.

Groundworks promotes a culture of “extreme ownership,” a principle adopted from the Navy SEALs. The idea is to take responsibility for oneself and one’s team in life and business. Groundworks uses the four laws of combat and the mindsets for victory to empower its employees and drive their daily success. The concept of extreme ownership applies in every department and from the executive team down. The expectation is that everyone from the very top down will be creating win-win solutions together.

Groundworks ranked 59th this year.

LifeLink Foundation Inc. This nonprofit works to save as many lives as possible through organ and tissue donations and transplants. The organization has five divisions, including LifeLink of Georgia, which serves the Peach State, and Aiken and Edgefield counties in South Carolina. It has 158 employees working in metro Atlanta.

Headquartered in Tampa, LifeLink has recovered more than 55,000 organs for transplant. One organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and improve life for dozens of others through tissue donations.

Dr. Dana Shires, a transplant nephrologist and one of the founders of Gatorade, established LifeLink Foundation Inc. in 1987 as the Florida West Coast Organ Procurement Foundation with a group of physicians committed to increasing organ transplantation access in the Tampa Bay area. The foundation offers a fully funded pension plan for full-time employees and a benefits package, including 100% company-paid medical and dental coverage for employees and their families.

The nonprofit came in at No. 62.