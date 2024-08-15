From management to values, companies receive special awards

Special award recipients were chosen based on standout scores from employees’ anonymous responses to specific Energage survey statements.

Leadership

Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

Large winner: F. Stuart Gulley, Woodward Academy

Employee comment: “Dr. Gulley is very forward thinking and readily available to learn and apply new technology for the schools’ benefit. He’s always willing to have uncomfortable conversations regarding all things.”

Midsize winner: Sean C. Taylor, Smith + Howard

Employee comment: “He is passionate about the firm, the industry and his employees; he has a unique balance to his leadership style in that he gives equal value and time to the business metrics and performance and the engagement of the employees. Leads by example.”

Small winner: Shelisa Glynn and Don Edwards, Golden Rule Hospice.

Employee comment: “The leaders are great. They listen and include the staff in decision-making. They show us how important we are to the company. They are always there when we need them without passing judgment.”

Direction

Winner: Integrated Financial Group Inc.

Criteria: I believe this company is going in the right direction.

Comment: “They are always seeking growth of the firm, but also how to meet client’s needs better. They are open to continued learning.”

Manager

Winner: Brasfield & Gorrie

Criteria: My manager helps me grow and learn. My manager cares about my concerns.

Comment: “My manager cares enough about me to give me honest feedback to help me grow. There is no dancing around concerning my strengths and weaknesses. I know where I stand. He encourages me to seek out ways to improve myself.”

New Idea

Winner: Crisp, Inc.

Criteria: New ideas are encouraged at this company.

Comment: N/A

Doers

Winner: Precision Concrete Construction Inc.

Criteria: At this company, we do things efficiently and well.

Comment: N/A

Meaningfulness

Winner: Creative Community Service

Criteria: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.

Comment: “The togetherness from all departments.”

Values

Winner: locumTenens.com

Criteria: This company operates by strong values.

Comment: N/A

Clued in Senior Management

Winner: Intradiem

Criteria: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.

Comment: N/A

Communication

Winner: Cornerstone Christian Academy

Criteria: I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.

Comment: “I value knowing how the school is doing financially, what the plan is for the next few years in terms of the building campaign, and any major changes that occur (like staff leaving or coming).”

Appreciation

Winner: Alston & Bird LLP

Criteria: I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.

Comment: N/A

Work/Life Flexibility

Winner: Verusen

Criteria: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.

Comment: “Flexibility to work from wherever when needed. Generous with vacation time.”

Training

Winner: Daugherty Business Solutions

Criteria: I get the formal training I want for my career.

Comment: N/A

Benefits

Winner: LifeLink Foundation Inc.

Criteria: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.

Comment: N/A