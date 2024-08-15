Employees express confidence in their leaders

Employees at the region’s top workplaces said they are confident their company is headed in the right direction and they’re part of something meaningful at work.

They also appreciated being able to work at their full potential.

Statements such as “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful,” “This company enables me to work at my full potential,” and “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company” ranked high in Energage surveys submitted by employees for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2024 Top Workplaces awards.

Leadership also set Atlanta’s top workplaces apart, with 52% of survey respondents expressing confidence in top management.

Top Workplaces surveyed 124,070 metro Atlanta employees, representing 314 workplaces, with a 55.9% response rate overall.

The employee engagement survey consisted of 23 questions dealing with workplace culture, including:

Alignment and connection: company values, being informed and appreciated, interdepartmental cooperation

Coaching and performance: working at full potential, being able to share new ideas, having managers who know what’s going on, being supported and mentored

Basics: pay, benefits, flexibility, training, expectations

Responders rank survey statements on a seven-point Likert scale, ranging from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree.” The score shown is the percentage of respondents who answered “slightly agree,” “agree” or “strongly agree” to each statement.

Overall, 57% of respondents said their workplace was going in the right direction, and 52% said they had confidence in the company leader.

Fifty-three percent agreed with the statements: “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful” and “This company enables me to work at my full potential.”

More than half of survey takers said they feel “genuinely appreciated at this company” and gave a thumbs-up to their senior managers. Fifty-one percent said, “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company,” while the same percentage said, “This company encourages different points of view.”

Overall, responders were less favorable when rating their pay and benefits.

Only 27% agreed with the statement: “My benefit package is good compared to others in this industry.” Thirty-eight percent said their “pay is fair for the work I do.”