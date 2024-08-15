Minority-owned intiGrow earns first top midsize workplace award

IntiGrow, a cybersecurity and specialized staffing company, claimed a No. 1 spot in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s annual Top Workplace survey for the first time.

The company, based in Duluth and founded in 2006 as a 100% minority-owned business, emerged as the winner among companies with 150 to 500 workers.

Sarang Matkari, a company vice president, said intiGrow has benefited from participating in the survey, which the AJC has conducted for 14 years.

“Our survey results from last year provided significant insights into areas where we could improve,” Matkari said. “We focused on enhancing our work culture, employee retention, engagement and overall satisfaction.”

The AJC named intiGrow the region’s top midsize employer based on its commitment to maintaining a positive work environment. The company, which has about 180 U.S. employees, received similar recognition this year from Top Workplaces USA, a product of USA Today.

IntiGrow employees are scattered all over the United States, Europe and India. They rarely see one another but recognize and respect the others’ talents, “fostering a very positive work environment,” said Jim Skidmore, another company vice president.

“Our strength lies in our people,” he added.

The company’s staffing division specializes in recruiting and placing skilled and semiskilled professionals in light industrial, professional and skilled trade jobs on contract, project and direct-hire basis.

Its renowned cybersecurity division has worked on security enhancements and cyberattack responses for governments, utilities, telecom companies, and retail, manufacturing and health care businesses. Some employees’ jobs overlap the two divisions.

Mohan Chute, digital marketing director, and Courtney Auchter, a business development team member, praise the company’s culture.

“I have worked in previous companies where micromanagement was rampant, but here, there is a sense of respect and trust. We are trusted to do our jobs independently,” said Auchter, who has been with intiGrow four years. “It’s an environment where everyone can thrive, grow into new positions and be promoted.”

This supportive culture is reflected in the company’s high retention rates, with technical team members averaging 15 years of service and field employees averaging 10-15 years.

Chute attributes the high retention rate to the company’s investment in its employees’ growth and development and commitment to providing them with the resources and support needed to thrive in their roles.

Matkari concurs. She said leadership ensures that employees have opportunities for professional development. For instance, on the staffing side, the company trains general labor employees for forklift certification. On the cybersecurity side, employees gain broad exposure to multiple technologies through intiGrow’s partnerships and multicultural business presence in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Asia and the Pacific, Matkari said.

Chute said the company promotes a positive and productive work environment through regular feedback sessions, team-building activities and wellness initiatives. IntiGrow also provides training programs, mentorship opportunities, career pathways and flexible working hours, he added.

“We cultivate an inclusive work culture where every team member feels valued and heard, driving innovation and creativity,” Chute said.

ABOUT INTIGROW

Privately held staffing and cybersecurity company

U.S. headquarters: Duluth

Metro Atlanta employees: 180 (most work remotely)

Global employees: 186 (most work remotely)

Employee comments: In an anonymous survey, employees were asked to complete the sentence, “I love my job because of … .” Here are responses from intiGrow employees: “I am able to use my creativity and problem-solving skills. I am able to make a difference in the world ... I feel appreciated ... I feel like I’m part of a team, and I know that my colleagues are always there to help me out when I need it. They make work fun and enjoyable, and I always feel like I can come to them with my questions or concerns ... I work in an area that interests me and inspires me to learn. I’m always learning new things, and I feel like I’m making a real contribution to the company. I’m constantly challenged, and I never get bored ... It’s a great fit for my skills, interests, and values. I’m grateful to have a job that I’m passionate about and that makes me feel fulfilled ... the people I work with. I’m surrounded by talented and passionate people who are always willing to help each other out. We have a great team spirit, and I always feel supported and appreciated ... The work is challenging and rewarding ..: We are always looking for ways to improve our processes and products.”