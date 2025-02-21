Nominations open for 2025 Atlanta Top Workplaces

For the 15th year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will honor outstanding workplace culture in the region. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the region is eligible to compete for a Top Workplaces award. Standout companies will be honored in August 2025.

The nomination deadline has been extended to April 4. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to ajc.com/TWPnominate or call (404) 671-9425.

There is no cost to participate. To qualify as an Atlanta Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 25-question survey that takes just a few minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through April.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

For the 2024 awards, 175 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces.