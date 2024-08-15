14th Top Workplaces event has more participants, more awards

In the heart of Georgia, inquiring minds often wonder: What are the best places to work in metro Atlanta?

For the 14th consecutive year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and employment research firm Energage have teamed up to find the answer through a scientific survey. This year, the quest drew a record 9,108 nominations from companies, employees and community members — about 1,100 more than last year.

Of those nominated, 314 companies participated in the no-cost survey program. Their combined 124,070 metro Atlanta employees were asked to share their insights, resulting in a strong 55.9% response rate.

The results crowned Cornerstone Christian Academy in Peachtree Corners, construction giant Brasfield & Gorrie of Atlanta and a survey newcomer, cybersecurity and staffing firm intiGrow of Duluth, as No. 1 in their respective categories.

Companies were judged on the size of their workforce: Cornerstone, with 150 or fewer employees, led the small category; intiGrow, with 150 to 499 employees, dominated the midsize category; and Brasfield & Gorrie topped the large company category with 500 or more employees.

In total, 28 of 36 participating large companies, 70 of 98 midsize companies, and 77 of 179 small companies were ranked a top workplace. Any organization with at least 50 workers in the 17-county metro area was eligible, and rankings were based on employee feedback scores.

This year’s honorees were recognized at an awards ceremony Aug. 14 at the Georgia Aquarium.

Bob Helbig, media partnership director for Energage, noted the enthusiasm and participation from Atlanta companies.

“Atlanta’s top workplaces, chosen through a scientific survey, serve as a valuable resource for job seekers, current employees and employers aiming to improve their work environments,” Helbig said.

He said the winners’ list “provides a glimpse into the best practices of Atlanta’s most successful companies and highlights what it takes to attract and retain top talent in a competitive landscape.”

For the second year in a row, research firm Energage and the AJC explored how companies are fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplaces. The Georgia Aquarium won that award.

A new survey debuted this year to identify companies with a significant commitment to sustainability. The top winner was Prosponsive Logistics.

The AJC further honored standout company leaders, recognizing one individual in each size category as an exemplary figure based on employee feedback. This year’s Leadership Awards went to F. Stuart Gulley of Woodward Academy, large workplace; Sean C. Taylor of Smith + Howard, midsize workplace; and Shelisa Glynn and Don Edwards of Golden Rule Hospice, small workplace.

To be included in the rankings, Energage required responses from at least 35% of a company’s Atlanta-based employees.