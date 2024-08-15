Employee opinions drive AJC’s annual Top Workplaces survey

Atlanta’s Top Workplaces come in three sizes, make many kinds of products and offer numerous services. But for all their differences, these organizations — which The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is recognizing for a 14th consecutive year — think alike: They all prioritize having a positive culture that sparks creativity and productivity.

The AJC and its research partner, Energage, have named 28 large, 70 midsize and 77 small companies as 2024′s best places to work. Here’s how that happened.

The process began and was driven by an employee survey.

Energage used a combination of print and online ads and direct outreach to employees to get the ball rolling. The organization reached out to companies with at least 50 employees and asked them to participate. This year, 314 of them were given either a paper or online survey, of which 55.9%, or 69,3977, employees in the region responded.

Each employee was surveyed on a series of statements, such as, “New ideas are encouraged at this company” and “My manager cares about my concerns.” Employers are then scored based on their employees’ responses.

The highest combined score for all employers (53%) was based on employee responses to the statement, “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.”

The lowest rating (27%) was in response to the statement: “My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.”

After the survey, Energage ran a series of statistical tests, which usually results in some companies being disqualified.

The employers were categorized in size bands because smaller employers tend to score higher than midsize employers, and midsize employers tend to score higher than large ones. The top employers in each size band were then selected as the Top Workplaces in metro Atlanta for 2024.