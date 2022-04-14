Podcast: Behind the powerful Carlos Museum exhibit ‘And I Must Scream’

Caption Elexis is one of many adoptable pets at the Lifeline Community Animal Center Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Caption Elexis is one of many adoptable pets at the Lifeline Community Animal Center Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Elexis is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Do you like to go on adventures? How about an afternoon hanging out at a brewery? Or are cuddles more your speed? Elexis has you covered on all of the above. This versatile, intrepid pup is happy to accompany you on whatever you have planned for the day. Elexis loves to play, be it chasing down a tennis ball or inviting you to a tug competition. Elexis also is delighted to be your cuddle buddy, getting lots of belly rubs and offering soft kisses in return. She loves everyone she meets, from small kids to adults (especially if they have a treat to offer her). Her floppy ears are so expressive, and you’ll get lost in her soulful eyes. Come meet your new best friend Elexis — the perfect combination of active fun and couch potato snuggles. She’s at the Lifeline Community Animal Center at 3180, Presidential Drive in Atlanta. You’ll find a photo of Elexis, and a link to find out more, on the story page for this podcast at ajc.com.