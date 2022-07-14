Podcast: From 2021, A talk with ‘Girls5eva’ co-creator and ‘Mean Girls’ composer Jeff Richmond

Combined Shape Caption Nyx is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Combined Shape Caption Nyx is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Nyx is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and Dekalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center . Behind those deep, soulful eyes and that big smile, Nyx is a guy who knows it all. Sit, shake, lay down, roll over, catch, fetch, and he’s ready to learn so much more. His favorite game is tug-o-war. He always wins, but only because he cheats and gives you the drool covered end. Nyx is about a year and a half old and would love his new humans to keep teaching him things, taking him on adventures and sharing their snacks. You can meet him in person at the Fulton County animal shelter located at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta.