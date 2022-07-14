ajc logo
Podcast: From 2021, A talk with ‘Girls5eva’ co-creator and ‘Mean Girls’ composer Jeff Richmond

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond attend the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press junket on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond attend the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press junket on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Throughout the summer, we are developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that will launch in late summer. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta.

In 2021, Melissa Ruggieri spoke with Jeff Richmond, one of the creators of the musical comedy “Girls5eva.” There is so much inherent joy in the Peacock series. From the pitch-perfect skewering of ‘90s-era pop groups to the goofy charms of the now-foursome who comprise the group, “Girls5eva” was one of the best new shows of 2021. The glossy sitcom’s second season debuted in May 2022 and “Mean Girls,” the musical based on the movie written by Richmond’s wife Tina Fey and featuring his music, makes its Fox Theatre debut next week on July 19. Find the conversation at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Nyx is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Nyx is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Nyx is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Nyx is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and Dekalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center . Behind those deep, soulful eyes and that big smile, Nyx is a guy who knows it all. Sit, shake, lay down, roll over, catch, fetch, and he’s ready to learn so much more. His favorite game is tug-o-war. He always wins, but only because he cheats and gives you the drool covered end. Nyx is about a year and a half old and would love his new humans to keep teaching him things, taking him on adventures and sharing their snacks. You can meet him in person at the Fulton County animal shelter located at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

