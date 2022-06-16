Podcast: From 2019: Smothered and covered in the warm fuzzies of Waffle House

Throughout the summer, we are developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that will launch in late summer. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta.
In 2019, our food, dining and living editor Ligaya Figueras made her first trip to a Waffle House as part of a dining guide to Waffle House. It was a sweet, sticky and comforting revelation that so many of us take for granted. Find out what it was like for a first-timer to experience Waffle House on this week’s podcast along with our usual roundup of fun things to do in and around Atlanta.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Tawny is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center The first thing you should know about Tawny is that she loves people (including the kids she’s met) and is super easygoing. Any new person who walks in the door is going to get a lap full of cuddles and some puppy eyes begging for treats. Tawny would be an excellent outdoor buddy since she is easy on a leash and great in the car. Her short-term foster said that Tawny is friendly, sweet, cuddly, quiet, and well-behaved in the home! She is both house- and crate-trained and can hang with the crowd or entertain herself. When she’s around people, Tawny digs snuggles and back scratches. Tawny is available at the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
Podcast: A conversation with Bobby Brown about his new A&E “Biography” and docuseries
Podcast: Talking all things pizza with the AJC’s dining team
Podcast: The future of Atlanta’s historic Plaza Theatre
Podcast: A conversation with the stars of ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’
Podcast: Rodney Ho talks with Yacht Rock Revue
Podcast: Woodstock man creates 1980s era video store in his basement
Podcast: Georgia’s Chuck Leavell on his tree farm, the Rolling Stones and Charlie Watts
Podcast: A look at some of the best films of 2021
Podcast: Our dining team talks tacos and the Atlanta restaurant scene
Podcast: Criminal Records celebrates 30 years
Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage
About the Author