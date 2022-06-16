Podcast: From 2019: Smothered and covered in the warm fuzzies of Waffle House

Combined Shape Caption Tawny is available for adoption at the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Combined Shape Caption Tawny is available for adoption at the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Tawny is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center The first thing you should know about Tawny is that she loves people (including the kids she’s met) and is super easygoing. Any new person who walks in the door is going to get a lap full of cuddles and some puppy eyes begging for treats. Tawny would be an excellent outdoor buddy since she is easy on a leash and great in the car. Her short-term foster said that Tawny is friendly, sweet, cuddly, quiet, and well-behaved in the home! She is both house- and crate-trained and can hang with the crowd or entertain herself. When she’s around people, Tawny digs snuggles and back scratches. Tawny is available at the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.