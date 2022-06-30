Podcast: From 2019, a look at 1969′s Atlanta International Pop Festival

Combined Shape Caption Brian Griffin is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Combined Shape Caption Brian Griffin is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Brian Griffin is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Brian is a very handsome boy who, like his “Family Guy” namesake, is super smart. A volunteer fan told us that he loves to fetch toys in the shelter yard and then go on a nice easy walk where he just takes it all in. Given the chance he will happily roll around in the grass and just stretch out and relax followed by giving lots of kisses. He loves treats, listens well, is eager to please and learns quickly. Brian Griffin is a definite catch you don’t want to miss. He’s at DeKalb County Animal Services on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.