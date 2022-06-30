Podcast: From 2019, a look at 1969′s Atlanta International Pop Festival

Throughout the summer, we are developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that will launch in late summer. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta.
In 2019, we marked the 50th anniversary of the first Atlanta International Pop Festival. Some remember it as the first opportunity to witness Led Zeppelin live in the South. Others recall the steamy sun and hordes of, as one attendee called it, “hippies and wannabe hippies and people who were mentally hippies.” A month before Woodstock would garner the headlines and catchphrases as the music festival that defined a generation, the Atlanta International Pop Festival at Atlanta International Raceway in Hampton established the city — and the South — as a meaningful player in the music industry. We spoke to some of the folks who were there.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Brian Griffin is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Brian is a very handsome boy who, like his “Family Guy” namesake, is super smart. A volunteer fan told us that he loves to fetch toys in the shelter yard and then go on a nice easy walk where he just takes it all in. Given the chance he will happily roll around in the grass and just stretch out and relax followed by giving lots of kisses. He loves treats, listens well, is eager to please and learns quickly. Brian Griffin is a definite catch you don’t want to miss. He’s at DeKalb County Animal Services on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
Podcast: A conversation with Bobby Brown about his new A&E “Biography” and docuseries
Podcast: Talking all things pizza with the AJC’s dining team
Podcast: The future of Atlanta’s historic Plaza Theatre
Podcast: A conversation with the stars of ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’
Podcast: Rodney Ho talks with Yacht Rock Revue
Podcast: Woodstock man creates 1980s era video store in his basement
Podcast: Georgia’s Chuck Leavell on his tree farm, the Rolling Stones and Charlie Watts
Podcast: A look at some of the best films of 2021
Podcast: Our dining team talks tacos and the Atlanta restaurant scene
Podcast: Criminal Records celebrates 30 years
Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage
About the Author