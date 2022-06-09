BreakingNews
AJC INVESTIGATES: At violent apartment complexes, business model thrives on housing shortage, government inaction
Podcast: From 2018, Robert Spano on his years leading the Atlanta Symphony

Robert Spano conducts the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Friday in a special concert of new music.

Robert Spano conducts the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Friday in a special concert of new music.

Throughout the summer, we’ll be developing a brand podcast that will have a new name and a new sound. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite interviews from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta.

In 2018, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director Robert Spano announced that he’d be leaving the orchestra in 2021. The pandemic postponed that for a year, and he spent the 2021-22 season as co-artistic director with ASO principal guest conductor Donald Runnicles. This weekend, the ASO’s season finale will also serve as Spano’s farewell. Soon after the announcement of his departure, Bo Emerson spoke with Spano about his time in Atlanta leading the ASO and you can hear that on this week’s podcast along with our usual roundup of some things to do in and around Atlanta. Look for our review of Spano’s curtain call in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday and online at ajc.com.

Juan is available for adoption from the Lifeline Community Animal Center.

Juan is available for adoption from the Lifeline Community Animal Center.

Juan is available for adoption from the Lifeline Community Animal Center.

Juan is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and Dekalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Juan is 5 years old and a sweet, easy-going cat. When he’s not enjoying a long nap, Juan loves gentle head rubs and will show off to his human friends by doing a big stretch then offering you his paw. The charming Juan is available to adopt or foster from the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

