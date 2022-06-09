Podcast: From 2018, Robert Spano on his years leading the Atlanta Symphony

In 2018, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director Robert Spano announced that he’d be leaving the orchestra in 2021. The pandemic postponed that for a year, and he spent the 2021-22 season as co-artistic director with ASO principal guest conductor Donald Runnicles. This weekend, the ASO’s season finale will also serve as Spano’s farewell. Soon after the announcement of his departure, Bo Emerson spoke with Spano about his time in Atlanta leading the ASO and you can hear that on this week’s podcast along with our usual roundup of some things to do in and around Atlanta. Look for our review of Spano’s curtain call in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday and online at ajc.com.