Podcast: Fandemic Tour convention to celebrate ‘The Walking Dead’

The Fandemic Tour fan convention is coming to Atlanta March 18-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The focus of the weekend is on “The Walking Dead,” which has been filming here in Georgia for quite a while now. “Walking Dead” stars including Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be on hand, but so will non-”Walking Dead” stars like Sebastian Stan and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. Rodney Ho recently spoke with organizers about the convention and he’ll bring us that conversation. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.