Podcast: Fandemic Tour convention to celebrate ‘The Walking Dead’

Norman Reedus is among "The Walking Dead" stars coming to the Fandemic Tour stop in Atlanta. Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Credit: Gene Page/AMC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

This week, we’re going to hear about a new fan convention coming to Atlanta.

The Fandemic Tour fan convention is coming to Atlanta March 18-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The focus of the weekend is on “The Walking Dead,” which has been filming here in Georgia for quite a while now. “Walking Dead” stars including Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be on hand, but so will non-”Walking Dead” stars like Sebastian Stan and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. Rodney Ho recently spoke with organizers about the convention and he’ll bring us that conversation. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

