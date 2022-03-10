Podcast: Fandemic Tour convention to celebrate ‘The Walking Dead’

This week, we’re going to hear about a new fan convention coming to Atlanta.
The Fandemic Tour fan convention is coming to Atlanta March 18-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The focus of the weekend is on “The Walking Dead,” which has been filming here in Georgia for quite a while now. “Walking Dead” stars including Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be on hand, but so will non-”Walking Dead” stars like Sebastian Stan and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. Rodney Ho recently spoke with organizers about the convention and he’ll bring us that conversation. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
Podcast: A conversation with the stars of ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’
Podcast: Rodney Ho talks with Yacht Rock Revue
Podcast: Woodstock man creates 1980s era video store in his basement
Podcast: Georgia’s Chuck Leavell on his tree farm, the Rolling Stones and Charlie Watts
Podcast: A look at some of the best films of 2021
Podcast: Our dining team talks tacos and the Atlanta restaurant scene
Podcast: Criminal Records celebrates 30 years
Podcast: How the Rosenwald Schools powered a renaissance in Black America
Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage
About the Author