Podcast: From 2019, a look at Atlanta’s barbecue scene

Community Q, 1361 Clairmont Road, Decatur. This taste of barbecue from Sam & Dave's David Roberts opened at the end of 2009.

Community Q, 1361 Clairmont Road, Decatur. This taste of barbecue from Sam & Dave's David Roberts opened at the end of 2009.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Throughout the summer, we are developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that will launch in late summer. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta.

In 2019, we investigated Atlanta’s barbecue scene in our Spring Dining Guide. To go along with that, we talked to former AJC writer Jim Auchmutey, author of “Smokelore: A Short History of Barbecue in America,” about historic Atlanta barbecue landmarks and regional barbecue styles influencing local restaurants. Also, award-winning food writer and critic Wendell Brock joined food, dining and living editor Ligaya Figueras to discuss their barbecue road trip, as well as the various sauces, sides, pies, banana pudding — and yes, Brunswick stew — they came across.

Campbell is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. The folks at the shelter aren't sure if Campbell is a dog or a gargoyle, all they know is that he is so cute they can't stand it! This happy chap is around 4 years old and is the life of the party. He wants to meet everyone all at once and has more than enough love to go around. He knows some basic cues already like sit and shake and he is ready, willing and able to test all snacks for your safety. He is available at the Fulton County animal shelter.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

