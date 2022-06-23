Podcast: From 2019, a look at Atlanta’s barbecue scene

Combined Shape Caption Campbell is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. He's at the Fulton County Animal Shelter. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Combined Shape Caption Campbell is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. He's at the Fulton County Animal Shelter. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Campbell is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. The folks at the shelter aren’t sure if Campbell is a dog or a gargoyle, all they know is that he is so cute they can’t stand it! This happy chap is around 4 years old and is the life of the party. He wants to meet everyone all at once and has more than enough love to go around. He knows some basic cues already like sit and shake and he is ready, willing and able to test all snacks for your safety. He is available at the Fulton County animal shelter.