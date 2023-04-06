Go Atlanta: What’s new at Braves games, interviews with Mo’Nique and Chris Tucker, Whataburger review

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, we have the new food options at Truist Park as Braves season is set to begin. AJC food, dining, and living editor Ligaya Figueras gives you a rundown of some choices that are sure to wreck your diet. Plus, you’ve heard of food halls around town, but how about AlcoHall? Hear about how soon you can choose your own boozy adventure at Pullman Yards.
Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho sits down one-on-one with metro Atlanta comic and Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique. Hear how she and Netflix reached a lawsuit settlement which led to her own Netflix special called “My Name is Mo’Nique”. You’ll also hear the personal reasons Atlanta comic legend Chris Tucker had for returning to the silver screen in the Ben Affleck film “Air.”
AJC arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison tells us about a spring festival bringing art, music, food, and more to Sandy Springs.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Our pet of the week Zevo is a sweet young girl who is very affectionate. She is medium sized and has unique coloring; what appears to be black cow spots are actually some cool looking brindle stripes. She knows “sit” and is very responsive to and interactive with people. She really loves attention and gave LifeLine volunteers lots of love and kisses. Zevo is the perfect pup if you’re looking for a low-to-medium energy, loving dog that will look at you with the purest intentions. Come into the DeKalb County Animal shelter to meet the sweet Zevo today at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.
