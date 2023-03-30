Georgia Public Broadcasting losing 9% of its state funding

State Sen. Blake Tillery (R-Vidalia), Senate Appropriations chairman, engineered the cuts. He said during a recent hearing that he supported the change because he had heard complaints from unspecified rivals of GPB.

“Let’s be honest, what they’re really saying is ‘Why are you funding my competition?’” Tillery said. “But I think that’s actually a very valid point. Why are we picking winners and losers? I don’t think that’s the space we want to be in.”

In metro Atlanta, GPB and WABE, which is an independently operated arm of Atlanta Public Schools, both run TV and radio stations, often with overlapping content.

But WABE receives no money from the state and is focused exclusively on metro Atlanta. WABE spokeswoman Sherri Daye Scott said she doesn’t see GPB as direct competition.

“WABE has no knowledge of any complaints being made about our sister public-media station’s funding,” Scott said. “In our view, the more independent, unbiased news organizations serving the greater Atlanta region, the better.”

The state Senate originally passed a more severe cut of $3.5 million, but the final budget only trimmed GPB’s share by $1.17 million.

In recent years, state monies have represented about 40% to 45% of the entire GPB $40 million budget. This cutback would likely drop that below 35%.

GPB receives about a third of its money from individual donors and corporate sponsors. The federal Corporation for Public Broadcasting handed out $3.8 million to GPB fiscal year 2022, about 12% of its budget. It also generates rental income from outside production companies and groups that use its Midtown facilities.

“We’re grateful for the support from the state of Georgia,” said GPB spokeswoman Mandy Wilson Wednesday. “We’ll just have to be thoughtful as to what we will do. We’re always looking to our donors and people who appreciate GPB and we’ll look for other funding sources.”

The state monies are set aside specifically for its education programming and infrastructure investment, not its news operations, Wilson said.

Private and corporate donor money is used to help pay for the news programming operations for the TV and radio stations, including its use of daytime hours of Georgia State University’s 88.5/WRAS-FM since 2014.

WRAS ratings have consistently lagged far behind those of the more established WABE. In February monthly Nielsen ratings, WABE ranked 10th with a 3.6 share while WRAS had a 0.7, good for 30th place. On the TV side, GPB’s station has consistently been more popular than WABE’s.

AJC reporter James Salzer contributed to this report.