After WSB, Justin Wilfon jumps into PR, Marietta Melt Yard restaurant

Last year, while working on a story for Channel 2 Action News about “The Walking Dead” set being torn down in Senoia, he learned the show was chucking the corrugated fending used to protect a neighborhood fictionally known on the show as Alexandria. He later negotiated to purchase some of the fencing, which now is on two long walls in the restaurant.

Marietta Melt Yard opened in December. Wilfon couldn’t mention his involvement publicly until he was out of the door at WSB.

“We thought Marietta was missing a fun, family-friendly place,” he said.

He held his WSB-TV going away party in the party room, which includes four pinball machines.

So far, he said business has been solid Thursday through Sunday evenings. They only recently began offering lunch and he said they are still trying to build a consistent crowd then.

The food is a blend of food truck staples like melts, burgers, taco and wings.

The manager partner handling day to day is Marietta native Matt DeBusschere, who worked for many years at Sun in My Belly in Kirkwood. The primary financier is Tulsa businessman and structural engineer Elli Johannsson. The space they took over used to be Marc Taft’s Chicken and the Egg, which closed in 2019.

“I just loved restaurants since I was kid,” Wilfon said. “I designed them in my head. My mom took us out all the time.”

He has also opened a new PR firm with his wife Laura, a freelance reporter at Fox 5, called Wilfon Media.

“We want to focus on modern day PR,” he said. “These days, it’s largely social media. We can coach businesses on how to utilize their social media to their advantage.” One of his first clients, he said, is Cobb County’s Johnny Walker Realty.

He and Laura, married eight years, have two young daughters. “I get to spend more quality time with my family,” he said. “I’ve gotten to see my kids play soccer. I’ve taken walks up to Marietta Square. It’s been an adjustment but for the most part, it’s been great.”