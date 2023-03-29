BreakingNews
House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000
X

Atlanta chef named 2023 James Beard Award finalist

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Winners will be revealed June 5 at a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago

The James Beard Foundation has announced the finalists for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards, and the list includes Terry Koval of Deer and the Dove and B-Side in Decatur, who was named in the Best Chef: Southeast category.

Koval, who opened the adjoining restaurants in 2019 in the former Cakes & Ale space on the Decatur Square, previously served as executive chef at Wrecking Bar Brewpub and also worked at Canoe in his early career.

Other local chefs who were named semifinalists in the Best Chef: Southeast category include Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips of Lazy Betty in Candler Park, Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor of Heirloom Market BBQ in northwest Atlanta, Sahar Siddiqi of Chai Pani in Decatur and Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours.

Otherwise, it was a shutout for Atlanta chefs and restaurants who were named Beard Award semifinalists in February.

Besides Lee and Taylor, who were also semifinalists in 2020, all the chefs in the category were first-time semifinalists, though Lazy Betty was a semifinalist in the Best New Restaurant category in 2020.

Among national awards, Ticonderoga Club was recognized as a semifinalist in the Outstanding Hospitality category. The restaurant was a finalist in the category in 2022 and was a finalist in 2019 in the Outstanding Bar Program category. Ticonderoga Club has been closed in its location at Krog Street Market since late December due to a burst pipe.

Also a repeat semifinalist was Midtown restaurant Lyla Lila in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category.

In the Outstanding Bakery category, Buena Gente Cuban Bakery in Decatur and Unforgettable Bakery & Cafe in Savannah were both named semifinalists for the first time.

In addition, Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, who own Nashville-based Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, were named semifinalists in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. There are two Slim & Husky’s locations in Atlanta.

And The Grey in Savannah was up for the Outstanding Restaurant honor. Chef Mashama Bailey, who co-owns the restaurant with John Morisano, won the award for Outstanding Chef in 2022 and Best Chef: Southeast in 2019.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards are among the nation’s most prestigious honors recognizing leaders in the culinary and food media industries.

Award winners will be revealed June 5 at a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Cover 9@9: Why is Rashaan Evans still out on the street?1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves season opener: What you need to know
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players
15h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
2h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of House Select Committee

In reinvestigation of Jan. 6, Barry Loudermilk clears himself
2h ago
The Latest

New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
1h ago
Visit the Italian coast via Midtown with this dish
Orpheus Brewing to close next month near Piedmont Park, with plans to relocate
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
1h ago
Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top