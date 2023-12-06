Kevin Gillespie to open Nàdair in former Floataway Cafe space next year

Celebrate Atlanta chef and restaurateur Kevin Gillespie is set to open a new restaurant in 2024, taking over the space that was previously home to a longtime local eatery.

Nàdair, from the Scots Gaelic “Dòigh Nàdair” meaning “the way of nature” and pronounced “nuh-DARE,” will open next year at 1123 Zonolite Road NE. The space was previously home to Floataway Cafe, which closed in late 2022 after 25 years. Floataway Cafe was owned by longtime chef and restaurateur Anne Quatrano, who also owns Bacchanalia, among other metro Atlanta restaurants.

In a statement shared with The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Gillespie called Nàdair “ the next chapter in a story we began many years ago at Woodfire Grill.”