Kevin Gillespie to open Nàdair in former Floataway Cafe space next year

Celebrate Atlanta chef and restaurateur Kevin Gillespie is set to open a new restaurant in 2024, taking over the space that was previously home to a longtime local eatery.
Nàdair, from the Scots Gaelic “Dòigh Nàdair” meaning “the way of nature” and pronounced “nuh-DARE,” will open next year at 1123 Zonolite Road NE. The space was previously home to Floataway Cafe, which closed in late 2022 after 25 years. Floataway Cafe was owned by longtime chef and restaurateur Anne Quatrano, who also owns Bacchanalia, among other metro Atlanta restaurants.
In a statement shared with The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Gillespie called Nàdair “ the next chapter in a story we began many years ago at Woodfire Grill.”
“For many years we have hoped to one day be able to return to the rustic elegance of live fire cooking, paired with a service style marked by intentionality and humility,” the statement said. “It will be an honor to steward the next generation of restaurants in Asana Partners’ former Floataway Cafe space, a restaurant we admired and one that helped develop the Atlanta dining scene we see today.”
Renderings, menus and other details will be shared in the coming weeks.
Nàdair is the latest in a long line of local projects for Gillespie, who owns Red Beard Restaurants with his business partner Marco Shaw. The pair closed Revival in Decatur earlier this year, with plans to reopen in a new location. They also shuttered Slabtown Public House, which was formerly Red Beard concept Cold Beer, on the Eastside Beltline in late 2022.
Their original restaurant, Gunshow, remains open in Glenwood Park.
Gillespie, an alumnus of the Bravo series “Top Chef,” first garnered attention on the metro Atlanta restaurant scene during his tenure at the now-closed Woodfire Grill. He’s also been nominated for several James Beard Awards.
