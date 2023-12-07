Mediterranean eatery to replace Original El Taco in Virginia-Highland next year

The menu will include Mediterranean dishes with an emphasis on “vibrant flavors and big bold spices,” Jeffers said. There will be an array of small plates and shareable dishes as well as entrees like seafood and lamb, Greek desserts and Mediterranean wine and spirits. Diners can also expect olives, chickpeas, eggplant and charred flatbread.

“It’s a bit of a food journey, a food and beverage journey,” Jeffers said. “For us, the best way to do that is really to make sure that it’s craveable, delicious (and) shareable.”

Mexican restaurant Original El Taco, which Fifth Group Restaurants also owned, closed in March 2023 after 15 years of business. El Taco locations are still open in the international terminal and Terminal C at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“We wanted to do something that was a little bit more fun, a little bit more exciting, a little bit more lively,” Jeffers said. “Something that tailors a little bit more to the beverage side as well as the food.”

This will be Fifth Group’s first new concept in about 10 years, Fifth Group partner and co-owner Steve Simon said.

“This is us doing something new in the neighborhood that we’ve been (in) for a long time,” Simon said.

