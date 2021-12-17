Atlanta Pizza Truck is first mobile pizzeria to earn global certification

Lacco lost his job as a pizza maker during the pandemic, so he and his wife and business partner, Sofia Arango, decided it was time to go out on their own again.

They had purchased the vintage Piaggo ApeCar three-wheeler in 2019 planning to someday to start their own mobile pizzeria. They sourced and mounted the wood-fired oven to the back of the truck, installed a sink, and started popping up in neighborhoods and using social media as a marketing tool.Atlanta Pizza Truck was an instant hit, and in less than two years has become a favorite at festivals, pop-ups, weddings, private parties, and corporate events. “It’s really become popular now,” Lacco said. “We are doing so many parties and have so much fun.”

Lacco said he’s proud that he can connect his home country to his adopted city and “bring a true Neapolitan pizza and experience to Atlanta.”

Caption Atlanta Intown logo Credit: Atlanta Intown Caption Atlanta Intown logo Credit: Atlanta Intown Credit: Atlanta Intown

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Atlanta Intown. Atlanta Intown publishes a free monthly community newspaper . Visit them online at AtlantaIntownPaper.com or on Instagram @AtlantaIntown.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.