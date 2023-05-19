Solar-powered bar opens along Westside Beltline and more restaurant news from the week

“Environmental sustainability and serving our community are two of our biggest priorities, and we will do both in this unique way,” said Monday Night Brewing co-founder Joel Iverson in a prepared statement.

*****

Chef Todd Hogan will open a second location of his Community Burger at 3200 Heritage Walk in Milton this summer. The restaurant will join the original Canton location.

Community Burger’s menu includes a variety of burgers, salads and sides, as well as cocktails on tap and local beers.

Hogan, who lives in Milton, said proceeds from Community Burger will support local schools as well as My Community Matters, the restaurant’s give-back program that donates to local causes.

*****

Ohio-based Haunted House Restaurant will open soon at 4073 LaVista Road in the Northlake Festival development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The space was previously home to Vista Vibes Restaurant.

The themed restaurant features “spooky” decor and dishes including the Nashville Massacre (fried hot shrimp with avocado mousse, braised pico salsa) and Nightmare on Elm Street Corn. The restaurant also features a variety of “Potions Bowls,” shareable cocktails served in a 51-ounce glass chalice.

*****

Chi Chi Vegan Tacos is open at 2566 Briarcliff Road at the Village at Druid Hills, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The original opened in 2020 in Reynoldstown.

*****

Pop-up restaurant Midtown Beach will return to Atlanta for the third summer. The experience, from Grae Hospitality, will run June through October at 1150 Crescent Ave. NE.

The rooftop will transform into an “intimate resort-style oasis featuring poolside dining complete with a collection of seasonally inspired, locally-sourced dishes along with a craft bar menu featuring curated drinks and classic cocktails with a twist,” according to a press release.

The revamped patio dining area features coastal elements with greenery, cafe-style and bar dining, oversized umbrellas and sectional seating. Private cabana dining will be available for tables of 4 or more.

Executive chef Andy Merritt-Carter’s menu will include dishes like seafood trio pimento mac and cheese, and braised pork ribs.

