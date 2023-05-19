Solar-powered bar opens along Westside Beltline and more restaurant news from the week

Monday Night Brewing and ASW Distillery have partnered on SolarBar, a solar-powered bar opening May 20 on the Westside Beltline in the West End’s Lee + White development. Both ASW and Monday Night Brewing have standalone locations in Lee + White.
Powered by 10 solar panels, the eco-friendly SolarBar will be housed in a repurposed shipping container designed by Rickman Architecture + Design.
Cocktails and frozen drinks will be served by ASW Distillery, while Monday Night Brewing will sell beers on draft and in cans. The cans will be recycled via an interactive recycling system called “The Crusher.”
In partnership with local Atlanta solar company VeloSolar, SolarBar’s panels will harness up to 4,000 watts hourly, with the excess being stored in a Lithium Phosphate battery back-up system to maintain power through the night. In addition to the panels, SolarBar will use low-energy refrigeration and appliances, as well as LED lighting. The bar will also feature a solar-powered phone charging station for guests.
Recycling for all cans will support Recycle for Good, which generates funds for Habitat for Humanity projects throughout Atlanta.
“Environmental sustainability and serving our community are two of our biggest priorities, and we will do both in this unique way,” said Monday Night Brewing co-founder Joel Iverson in a prepared statement.
*****
Chef Todd Hogan will open a second location of his Community Burger at 3200 Heritage Walk in Milton this summer. The restaurant will join the original Canton location.
Community Burger’s menu includes a variety of burgers, salads and sides, as well as cocktails on tap and local beers.
Hogan, who lives in Milton, said proceeds from Community Burger will support local schools as well as My Community Matters, the restaurant’s give-back program that donates to local causes.
*****
Ohio-based Haunted House Restaurant will open soon at 4073 LaVista Road in the Northlake Festival development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The space was previously home to Vista Vibes Restaurant.
The themed restaurant features “spooky” decor and dishes including the Nashville Massacre (fried hot shrimp with avocado mousse, braised pico salsa) and Nightmare on Elm Street Corn. The restaurant also features a variety of “Potions Bowls,” shareable cocktails served in a 51-ounce glass chalice.
*****
Chi Chi Vegan Tacos is open at 2566 Briarcliff Road at the Village at Druid Hills, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The original opened in 2020 in Reynoldstown.
*****
Pop-up restaurant Midtown Beach will return to Atlanta for the third summer. The experience, from Grae Hospitality, will run June through October at 1150 Crescent Ave. NE.
The rooftop will transform into an “intimate resort-style oasis featuring poolside dining complete with a collection of seasonally inspired, locally-sourced dishes along with a craft bar menu featuring curated drinks and classic cocktails with a twist,” according to a press release.
The revamped patio dining area features coastal elements with greenery, cafe-style and bar dining, oversized umbrellas and sectional seating. Private cabana dining will be available for tables of 4 or more.
Executive chef Andy Merritt-Carter’s menu will include dishes like seafood trio pimento mac and cheese, and braised pork ribs.
