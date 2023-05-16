X

Afro-Latin eatery Influence Restaurant & Lounge opens in Norcross

Credit: Thomas Q Pham

Credit: Thomas Q Pham

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A restaurant serving a menu of Afro-Latino cuisine has opened in Norcross.

Influence Restaurant & Lounge opened earlier this month at 5955 Jimmy Carter Blvd. The concept comes from Alexis Anin, a native of Burkina Faso who also co-owns the Afro-Caribbean-inspired Continent Restaurant & Cigar Lounge on Buford Highway.

Inspired by the historical impact of African flavors on classic Latin American food, Influence’s menu features dishes including moqueca, an Afro-Brazilian sautéed red snapper prepared with coconut milk and vegetables; rabo encendido, an Afro-Cuban plate of braised oxtail over yucca, mashed sweet plantains and asparagus; and cordeiro, a dish with lamb shank, tomato, black-eyed peas and kale.

The menu was developed by executive chef Oscar Mendivil, a native of Sonora, Mexico, who also owns the Marietta-based food truck El Campeon.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Thomas Q Pham

Credit: Thomas Q Pham

“Latin America is often thought to be just one group of people when in fact, we are a combination of many different cultures and ethnicities,” Mendivil said in a prepared statement. “Our food is like a melting pot of spices and ingredients, many of which were brought to the Americas by Africans and Europeans during colonization and the slave trade.”

Influence’s cocktail list, designed by manager Julia Ferrera, also utilizes Afro-Latin flavors. Options include the Havana Mojito with prickly pear or grapefruit, and Influence Sangria.

The restaurant’s 3,500-square-foot indoor dining room seats 260 guests, with royal blue round velvet booths for larger parties. The covered patio is 1500 square feet and seats 100 guests.

Influence is open 5 p.m.-midnight Tuesday-Sunday for dinner and until 3 a.m. for light bites and cocktails.

5955 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 678-691-0087, influenceloungeatl.com

ExploreGwinnett County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING: Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Varsity president, family escape large fire at their Roswell home
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia Board of Regents to keep tuition steady for most schools
3h ago

Credit: AP

Home Depot hits a rough patch to start year; sales disappoint
1h ago

Credit: AP

Home Depot hits a rough patch to start year; sales disappoint
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

4 shot, including 1 killed, within 8-hour period in Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Elevated tenders at a reasonable price from this metro Atlanta restaurant
4h ago
Doughnut shop The Salty opening its first Atlanta location next week
Capital Tacos opening in metro Atlanta this month and more restaurant news from the week
Featured

Credit: AP

What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top