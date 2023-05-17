Ford Fry eatery, Irish pub among concepts set for Johns Creek development

In addition to food and beverage concepts, Medley will also welcome AYA Medical Spa; fitness studio Body20; and beauty bar Sugarcoat Beauty.

Kimberly Goetz, Toro’s vice president for leasing, said the company is actively scouting an Indian restaurant, steakhouse, fitness concept and dress boutique for Medley.

Toro Development Company’s plans for Medley include 200,000 square feet of space for retail, restaurants and entertainment concepts, 900 residential units and 110,000 square feet of office space. Medley is part of Johns Creek’s 192-acre Town Center Vision and Plan, which will weave housing, restaurants, retail and offices through new public pathways and parks.

Medley will also include a 25,000-square-foot plaza and concierge in the middle of the property. The development is set to host more than 200 events per year, ranging from outdoor wellness classes and live music to art festivals and watch parties.

