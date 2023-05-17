Ford Fry eatery, Irish pub among concepts set for Johns Creek development

Medley, a 43-acre mixed-use development coming to Johns Creek, will be home to at least 11 restaurants and retailers, including a restaurant owned by Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry.
Located at 16650 Johns Creek Parkway, Medley comes from Alpharetta-based Toro Development Company, which is also working on an apartment project called Reid Flats in Reynoldstown. The Medley groundbreaking is planned for later this year.
Tenants announced so far include:
- Little Rey, a Northern Mexico-inspired eatery offering wood-roasted “chicken al carbon” as well as tacos, salads and margarita. The restaurant, one of many metro Atlanta concepts developed and owned by Ford, opened its first location in 2019 in Atlanta’s Piedmont Heights neighborhood.
- CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, which has existing locations in Alpharetta and at Battery Atlanta in Cobb County and has a menu with more than 300 wines and food including cheese flights and stone-fired pizzas. The Medley location will feature a rooftop patio.
- Fadó Irish Pub, which features Irish décor and brunch, lunch and dinner options with a selection of European and local craft beers and cocktails. The first location opened in Buckhead in 1996, with a second following in Midtown.
- Lily Sushi Bar, a sushi concept serving Japanese cuisine and cocktails with another location in Alpharetta.
- Lucciano’s Gelato, a family-owned company based in Argentina that uses Italian ingredients and Belgian chocolate in its products. The Medley location will join more than 50 stores in Argentina; six in the U.S.; five in Europe; and two in Uruguay.
- Summit Coffee, a North Carolina-based retailer and certified organic coffee roaster that will also feature a craft beer and wine program. Summitt also has a location in Roswell.
- Knuckies Hoagies, an Atlanta-based sandwich shop that serves cheesesteaks, pressed Cubans, salads, soups and desserts. Knuckies has several locations in metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs, Peachtree Corners, Marietta and Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood.
- Cookie Fix, a cookie shop offering freshly-baked cookies and to-go cookie dough. This will be the first Georgia location, joining others in Alabama and Tennessee.
In addition to food and beverage concepts, Medley will also welcome AYA Medical Spa; fitness studio Body20; and beauty bar Sugarcoat Beauty.
Kimberly Goetz, Toro’s vice president for leasing, said the company is actively scouting an Indian restaurant, steakhouse, fitness concept and dress boutique for Medley.
Toro Development Company’s plans for Medley include 200,000 square feet of space for retail, restaurants and entertainment concepts, 900 residential units and 110,000 square feet of office space. Medley is part of Johns Creek’s 192-acre Town Center Vision and Plan, which will weave housing, restaurants, retail and offices through new public pathways and parks.
Medley will also include a 25,000-square-foot plaza and concierge in the middle of the property. The development is set to host more than 200 events per year, ranging from outdoor wellness classes and live music to art festivals and watch parties.
