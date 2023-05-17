X

Ford Fry eatery, Irish pub among concepts set for Johns Creek development

Credit: Courtesy of Toro Development Company

Credit: Courtesy of Toro Development Company

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Medley, a 43-acre mixed-use development coming to Johns Creek, will be home to at least 11 restaurants and retailers, including a restaurant owned by Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry.

Located at 16650 Johns Creek Parkway, Medley comes from Alpharetta-based Toro Development Company, which is also working on an apartment project called Reid Flats in Reynoldstown. The Medley groundbreaking is planned for later this year.

Tenants announced so far include:

  • Little Rey, a Northern Mexico-inspired eatery offering wood-roasted “chicken al carbon” as well as tacos, salads and margarita. The restaurant, one of many metro Atlanta concepts developed and owned by Ford, opened its first location in 2019 in Atlanta’s Piedmont Heights neighborhood.
  • CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, which has existing locations in Alpharetta and at Battery Atlanta in Cobb County and has a menu with more than 300 wines and food including cheese flights and stone-fired pizzas. The Medley location will feature a rooftop patio.
  • Fadó Irish Pub, which features Irish décor and brunch, lunch and dinner options with a selection of European and local craft beers and cocktails. The first location opened in Buckhead in 1996, with a second following in Midtown.
  • Lily Sushi Bar, a sushi concept serving Japanese cuisine and cocktails with another location in Alpharetta.
  • Lucciano’s Gelato, a family-owned company based in Argentina that uses Italian ingredients and Belgian chocolate in its products. The Medley location will join more than 50 stores in Argentina; six in the U.S.; five in Europe; and two in Uruguay.
  • Summit Coffee, a North Carolina-based retailer and certified organic coffee roaster that will also feature a craft beer and wine program. Summitt also has a location in Roswell.
  • Knuckies Hoagies, an Atlanta-based sandwich shop that serves cheesesteaks, pressed Cubans, salads, soups and desserts. Knuckies has several locations in metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs, Peachtree Corners, Marietta and Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood.
  • Cookie Fix, a cookie shop offering freshly-baked cookies and to-go cookie dough. This will be the first Georgia location, joining others in Alabama and Tennessee.
ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Toro Development Group

Credit: Courtesy of Toro Development Group

In addition to food and beverage concepts, Medley will also welcome AYA Medical Spa; fitness studio Body20; and beauty bar Sugarcoat Beauty.

Kimberly Goetz, Toro’s vice president for leasing, said the company is actively scouting an Indian restaurant, steakhouse, fitness concept and dress boutique for Medley.

Toro Development Company’s plans for Medley include 200,000 square feet of space for retail, restaurants and entertainment concepts, 900 residential units and 110,000 square feet of office space. Medley is part of Johns Creek’s 192-acre Town Center Vision and Plan, which will weave housing, restaurants, retail and offices through new public pathways and parks.

Medley will also include a 25,000-square-foot plaza and concierge in the middle of the property. The development is set to host more than 200 events per year, ranging from outdoor wellness classes and live music to art festivals and watch parties.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Surprise switch in elections board chair nomination drew applause then objection1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
1h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Arizona voters reject NHL arena. Could hockey return to metro Atlanta?
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb approves two-year contract for incoming school superintendent
48m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb approves two-year contract for incoming school superintendent
48m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Residents sue to overturn new city of Mableton
16m ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Krista Slater

Celebrating life with a drink of aquavit
2h ago
Afro-Latin eatery Influence Restaurant & Lounge opens in Norcross
22h ago
Elevated tenders at a reasonable price from this metro Atlanta restaurant
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
3h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top